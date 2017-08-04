Lithium Americas Update

Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF)

Featured In: January 2014

Partnership Average Cost per Share: C$0.24

Current Market Price (August 2, 2017): C$1.02

We’ve been Lithium Americas shareholders since mid 2013, with an average cost per share of C$0.24. The company continues to be undervalued based solely on its joint venture with SQM at the Cauchari-Olaroz Project. Until the company is fairly valued for its 50% stake in the JV, we will remain patient shareholders.

It’s been a significant year so far for the company. Management announced a financing agreement with Ganfeng Lithium on January 17th. The deal included a C$64m private placement at 85 cents – giving Ganfeng ownership of 19.9% of the company. In addition, Ganfeng agreed to a US$120m construction financing loan at a reasonable interest rate of between 8-9.5%. In exchange, Ganfeng secured the option to buy up to 70% of LAC’s share of Stage 1 production at the Cauchari-Olaroz Project. This deal closed on June 7th.

Also in January, the company signed an agreement with Bangchak Petroleum. This deal entailed a C$42.5m private placement at 85 cents - giving Bangchak 16.4% of the company. Bangchak also agreed to a US$80m construction financing loan at similar interest rates to Ganfeng. In exchange, Bangchak has the option to buy up to 15% of LAC’s share of Stage 1 production. This deal closed on July 17th.

Upon the closing of these two deals, Lithium Americas has secured more than enough working capital to fund its share of the Stage 1 initial capex at Cauchari-Olaroz.

More recently, Lithium Americas’ President of South American Operations Gabriel Rubacha all but confirmed that construction had commenced at the project. After a July 7th meeting in Buenos Aires with Argentinean President Mauricio Macri and the Governor of Jujuy Province Geraldo Morales, Rubacha commented:

“We are receiving full support from the Federal and Provincial governments, and we are very pleased with the progress we are making on the development of the project. There are over 100 people on site today and the Minera Exar organization is growing with the recent recruitment of additional executive level personnel. Minera Exar is proceeding with the development of the project and progressing with the early construction activities following a timeline target of being in production by 2019."

Most importantly, on March 29th, Lithium Americas released the results of the long-awaited Cauchari-Olaroz feasibility study. In short, there were no major surprises. On a 100% equity basis and assuming a long-term lithium carbonate price of US$12,000, the headline numbers included:

initial capex of US$425m versus an NPV of $803m (after-tax using a 10% discount rate)

an after-tax IRR of 28.4%

a payback period of 3.5 years

average annual EBITDA of US$233m

There are two important points to keep in mind about the Feasibility Study: (1) Lithium Americas only owns 50% of Cauchari-Olaroz and (2) this only applies to Stage 1 Production of 25k tones per year.

The above numbers suggest that LAC is set to generate US$233m in annual EBITDA once Stage 2 production of 50k tpa is reached in 2022. Using a conservative 8x multiple (most of the lithium industry is using 15x), this results in a US$1.8b valuation for Lithium Americas’ share of the JV once Stage 2 production is achieved.

Of course, 50k tpa production is still four years away and this forward valuation must be discounted accordingly. Generally I’ll use a 50% discount for companies that have begun construction but aren’t yet in production.

Applying this discount results in a fair value of ~US$900m for LAC’s share of the project. When converted to Canadian dollars, this figure jumps to C$1.1b.

This compares to Lithium America’s fully diluted market cap of ~C$445m, which implies that the LAC share price would have to rise roughly 150% (to C$2.52) before the company is fairly valued for its share of Cauchari-Olaroz’s future production.

Please remember that any value creation from Lithium Americas’ Nevada-based operations only provide free upside. CTO David Deak has quietly assembled one of the smartest tech teams in the junior lithium space – with recent hires including two engineers from Tesla and a Rockwood/ALB veteran who’s past experience includes managing the Silver Peak lithium mine in Nevada. Management assures me that we’ll see more news flow out of Nevada later this year and next.

To conclude, I’ve provided the company’s expected milestones over the coming months and years:

First revenue from TOLSA strategic partnership by end 2017

Hectatone operation cash flow positive by end 2017

PEA announced @ Lithium Nevada Project by end 2017

First production @ Delmon Plant in Saudi Arabia by end Q1 2018

Production rate of 25k tpa @ Cauchari-Olaroz JV by end 2019

Production rate of 50k tpa @ Cauchari-Olaroz JV by end 2021

First production @ Lithium Nevada Project by end 2022

As a final point, Chairman George Ireland and President John Kanellitsas both purchased 100k LAC shares within the past month. Prospective investors have an opportunity to get involved at similar levels as shares hover around C$1.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LACDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.