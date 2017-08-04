Clovis Oncology: Revisiting After ARIEL3 Success

The upsized secondary offering has taken dilution risk off the table until later in 2018.

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have risen around 40% since highlighting the stock in January, when I noted that ovarian cancer was just the beginning of the franchise management is trying to build around PARP inhibitor Rubraca.

Despite at first glance appearing overvalued at the time, I thought shares looked cheap when considering pivotal data was coming mid-year in the maintenance setting. Additionally, Rubraca at the time was being examined in several other indications, including prostate and gynecologic cancers.

Of course, hindsight is 20/20 and the main risk at the time was negative data in the maintenance study, with 40% to 50% downside if that had been the result. Anyone who has followed me for a while knows I have my share of losers as well.

Developments

One could say that rucaparib pretty much "nailed it" in the ARIEL3 study. The primary endpoint of progression-free survival was met in tumor BRCA-mutant, HRD-positive and overall intent-to-treat populations. Exploratory PFS endpoints were met in HRD-positive and HRD-negative subgroups of patients without a BRCA mutation.

Figure 3: Data breakdown (Source: Corporate Press Release)

U.S. Principal Investigator Dr. Robert Coleman had the following remarks regarding study results:

The PFS and safety results achieved in this study are particularly promising, because they suggest women are able to stay on rucaparib for a prolonged period of time while gaining benefit. It is also clinically significant that rucaparib not only sustained the most recent response to platinum, but in some patients also enhanced that response, including the elimination of residual tumor.

Now that similar efficacy to Tesaro's (NASDAQ:TSRO) Zejula has been reported, it goes to state that lead PARP inhibitors appear to have similar activity in the same disease settings.

Management wasted no time in adding to its cash coffers, raising $300 million in an upsized secondary offering, showing healthy demand for shares. As of June 30th, the company reported $671.5 million in cash, which obviously doesn't include proceeds from the above equity offering. Net loss for the second quarter amounted to $175.4 million, but the number included a charge of $104.5 million for the impairment of an intangible asset. Going forward, I assume the company won't need to tap capital markets again later in 2018.

Shortly after a broad clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was announced, with Opdivo to be combined with Rubraca in pivotal trials and a mid-stage study. Pivotal trials will evaluate the drug combo in advanced ovarian cancer and advanced triple-negative breast cancers while the phase 2 trial will evaluate the pair in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

While some investors may believe the company is no longer a potential takeover target as a result, it should be reiterated that there were no payments or milestones involved and Bristol-Myers Squibb did not receive any special concessions as a result. Therefore, it still goes to say that any interested big pharmaceutical company or biotech concern could still make an offer in the near to medium term without much in the way of obstacles to doing so.

Final Thoughts

While I realize a "plain vanilla" comparison to Tesaro is not exactly apples to apples, still the valuation gap is quite interesting.

In spite of the near-term pressure on shares, for investors with a longer-term time frame, I believe current weakness could be an opportunity to scoop up the stock on the cheap.

Risks to thesis include obstacles or a slowdown in the current commercial launch, as well as disappointing data or trial setbacks in expansion trials. Dilution does not appear to be a risk until later on in 2018.

