Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) for the week of July 28, 2017.

Although crude stocks drew by approximately 1.5M barrels, the market had anticipated a higher 2.8M draw, particularly following the elevated draws in the past 4 weeks. Gasoline and distillate inventories also drew, again a counter-seasonal draw as such oil products tend to build during the summer, and decline throughout Q4 when refineries throttle back for maintenance.

Much of the blame for the lackluster report can be placed on the swing of imports and exports. Imports increased by 209K bpd and exports declined by 328K bpd, which represents a net change of over 537K bpd, a 3.76M barrel swing for the week. Compounded by a 1.4M barrel "adjustment," the 5M total difference thus led to today's result.

Here's our updated chart for total U.S. crude and products. Overall total U.S. crude and product build/(draws) (excluding SPR) reversed a four-week trend of drawdowns and instead increased by 1.1M barrels.

Below is an updated chart for total U.S. crude stock -- including and excluding U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve inventory builds/(draws).

Gasoline stock continued to show strong declines, as the summer driving season continues (also exports were likely higher).

Distillates drew only slightly, and in line with the historical five-year average (2010-14).

Not an entirely negative report, more of a "historical average" report. Given the current inventory glut, however, it's not something the market wants to see and plays toward the negative sentiment.

We'll leave you with some food for thought, though. Contrary to what many believe, total crude and product stocks typically build during the summer season, and the draw down in Q4 when demand peaks. This year, despite this weeks increase, total stocks have still declined year to date by over 5.5M barrels. This is in contrast to the 50M and 76M barrel builds in the 2010-14 and 2012-16 five-year averages, respectively.

The 56M-82M barrel swing is what the market should be focusing on. Tack on the additional 16M barrels of crude sold by the U.S. SPR, we're looking at 72-98M barrels of counter-seasonal crude and products drawn. Given the continuing health refinery margins, seemingly lower U.S. production (than what the investment community is forecasting) and the continuing vigilance of OPEC and non-OPEC to their deals, we anticipate the current of undersupply will continue. We've written about what you can expect in H2 2017 here, and in a series of articles here, here and here have described how real demand has been masked. Despite this weeks report, we continue to believe inventory draws will be above average in the next few weeks. Stay tuned.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.