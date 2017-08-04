BCE: Mixed Q2, Wait For Pullback

Investment Thesis

BCE (BCE) (TSX:BCE), Canada’s leading telecom service provider, posted a mixed Q2 earnings result. It continues to see strong growth in its wireless segment with new subscribers added, and higher ARPU. However, its subscriber growth in its wireline segment is lower than expected. BCE’s overall EBITDA margin saw a slight compression due to competition and unfavorable CRTC ruling. The higher capital expenditure due to spending in its broadband infrastructure also weighs. A valuation analysis of BCE’s stock price suggests that BCE is fairly-valued. Investors may wish to be cautious and wait for a pullback in its stock price before initiating a position.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

BCE’s overall revenue grew by 6.7% in Q2 to C$5,699 million, driven by its service segment in which MTS acquisition last year was the primary growth driver. Net earnings declined by 2.3% to C$811 million primarily due to increased net depreciation and amortization expense, higher interest expense and lower other income.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Fact Sheet

BCE’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 5% to C$2,381 million driven by strong growth in its Wireless segment (10.2% growth) and modest growth in its Bell Wireline (2.6% growth). Its Q2 EBITDA margin was 41.8%, a decrease of 0.7% from Q2 last year. Some of the factors influenced a decline in EBITDA margin were: higher wireless postpaid subscriber acquisition, aggressive competitive services bundle promotions, CRTC’s decisions related to wholesale internet tariffs and customer cancellation refunds, etc. Given the unfavorable CRTC regulation change, and competition from its peers, we believe it will be a challenge to keep its EBITDA margin in the upcoming quarters.

Another area investors need to be aware is that telecom industry can be capital intensive in order to keep its competitor at bay. As the table above shows, BCE’s capital expenditure increased by 9.7% in its past quarter. The capital intensity went up from 17.8% in Q2 2016 to 18.3% last quarter. One of the main reason of the rapid increase in capital expenditure was due to its investment in broadband fiber network that is currently in construction in Toronto and other urban locations. They planned to increase its FTTP footprint to around 3.6 million homes, or 40% of its 9 million total fiber locations by the end of 2017. By next year, BCE should be in a good position to compete with Rogers Communication (RCI) and Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) in wireline internet market. This will hopefully drive its margin and revenue higher.

Bell’s wireless segment had a strong quarter. Its postpaid net additions grew 26.9% to 88,611. This was due to 7.1% increase in its postpaid gross additions and an even better churn rate from last year. Is average revenue per user [ARPU] went up by 4.6% to C$67.28.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

BCE’ wireline segment also grew by 4.8% in its revenue from last year. However, it added 16,427 net new Fibe TV subscribers in Q2 only, this number was much smaller than the net addition of 35,255 from Q2 last year. It lost 29,764 satellite TV customers. NAS line net losses totaled 94,959. Its internet customer added by a low 1.4k only. BCE noted that it was due to seasonally low quarter. With an increasing FTTP coverage as discussed earlier, we do see a high possibility of strong demand. The result might be quite different in 2018.

Overall, BCE is maintaining its 2017 financial guidance as outlined in the table below:

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

Valuation

After Q2’s earnings release, BCE continues to forecast its EBITDA growth for the fiscal year 2017 to grow by 4~6% from 2016. Using 4% as the growth rate, we have a 2017 forecasted EBITDA to be about C$9,140 million. With BCE’s Enterprise Value of C$81,305 at the end of August 3, we have a EV/EBITDA of 8.9x.

BCE’s 5-year and 10-year average trailing EV/EBITDA was 8.0x and 6.8x respectively. Its forecasted EV/(2017 EBITDA) of 8.9x is higher than its average. Comparing to its competitor Telus who has a 5-year EV/EBITDA of 7.7x, BCE appears to also trading at a premium.

Given a modest growth prospect of 5% or less per year in the foreseeable future, and increased competition in the telecom industry, it is difficult to justify investing a stock at this price.

Dividend Analysis

Despite the analysis above, BCE’s dividend yield is the highest among Canadian telecom service providers with near 4.9% dividend yield. The company has also increased its dividend by at least 5% in the past nine years. Long-term income investors who would like yearly dividend increases may still find its stock attractive. However, it is still advised to invest with some margin of safety to minimize any potential capital loss.

Investor Takeaway

BCE continues to maintain its 2017 guidance of 4~6% revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth after its Q2 earnings result. Although competition from other service providers is not as stiff in Canada when compared to US, with its stock price fairly-valued, dividend growth investors should exercise caution and apply a margin of safety before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.