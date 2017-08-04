Exelixis Earnings: Did The Market Respond Appropriately?

Written by Trevor Lowenthal, Arrow Loop Research

Shares of Exelixis (EXEL) declined more than 3% after reporting Q2 earnings on August 2, 2017, as reflected in the chart below:

EXEL data by YCharts

The odd thing about this marginal decline is that earnings exceeded estimates on all fronts: EPS beat by $.02 and revenue beat by an astounding $13.7 million. In this article, we address whether the market responded appropriately to this EXEL's progress.

Q2 Earnings Highlights

The interesting thing about the Q2 earnings report is that just about everything it contains seems to support a positive long-term, increasingly buyout-worthy outlook.

Aside from EPS, revenues were up 173.1% YOY as a result of the development of EXEL's Cabozantinib franchise, which comprises Cabometyx for advanced RCC and Cometriq for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Net product revenue from the franchise was $88 million, (Cabometyx $80.9 million and Cometriq $7.1 million), which represents an increase of 28% over Q1 2017 and 178% YOY.

While EXEL's cash position has declined YOY (from $479.6 million in December 2016 to $380.3 million on June 30, 2017), we believe this is not a bad sign considering the tremendous progress the company has made in clinic and commercially with Cabometyx after its late 2016 launch.

We believe the 28% increase in net product revenue from the Cabozantinib franchise is a sign of things to come. Investors should note that this rate of increase stands to become even more exponential if and when Cabometyx becomes a first-line treatment for advanced RCC, in competition with other first-line treatments. If this occurs, Cabometyx could very well become a blockbuster drug (see our previous articles on EXEL discussing the sales potential of Cabometyx).

Conclusion

On this basis, we believe the market didn't respond appropriately to Q2 earnings. EXEL's earnings release occurred at about the same time as Teva (TEVA) released negative earnings which caused its shares to plummet 24%. Following TEVA's release, many generic companies saw their shares decline and even some non-generic drug companies like Valeant (VRX) felt the heat. Like in EXEL's case, we were skeptical when VRX declined 5.9% on a lack of news (other than the TEVA debacle). Interestingly, shares of both EXEL and VRX have appreciated exponentially in recent months.

VRX data by YCharts

Thus, we believe it is possible that EXEL declined because some investors took some money off the table fearing that negative outlook elsewhere in the industry could hamper EXEL in the short term. While taking profits is never a bad idea, those who did in this case might end up regretting their decision because shares of EXEL might very well continue to climb. After all, EXEL hasn't shown any signs of fundamental weakness. While it's still way too early to know what the sales trajectory is for Cabometyx, Q2 earnings confirm that sales aren't slowing.

In conclusion, EXEL continues to execute on all of its clinical and commercial objectives. We believe there is a lot of news upcoming that could continue to send shares much higher. If there are any significant dips, it might be a great time to get in before the train leaves the station. More to come in our continuing coverage of this incredibly innovative pharmaceutical company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EXEL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.