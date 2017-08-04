Ensco-Atwood Merger: Arrowgrass Urges Shareholders To Vote 'No'

The deal is bad for Ensco and is, in essence, a bailout for Atwood. Ironically, this might be the very reason why the deal will be approved.

Finally, a disappointed shareholder emerged in the Ensco (ESV)-Atwood (ATW) merger case. Arrowgrass Capital Partners sent a letter and a slide presentation to the board of directors of Ensco and Ensco shareholders, urging shareholders to vote "no" on the proposed merger. I've read through both the letter and presentation, and Arrowgrass arguments are very similar to my own view that I expressed in an earlier article titled "Ensco: Atwood Merger A Mistake." In this article, I'll go through Arrowgrass' major points and offer my commentary on the fund's reasoning and the perspectives of the deal.

Here's the beginning of Arrowgrass' letter:

We strongly believe that Ensco's proposed acquisition of Atwood is not in the best interests of Ensco's shareholders due to its high cost, inopportune timing, and excessive risk. Over the past few years, as Ensco has navigated a challenged industry, we have supported the company's actions to strengthen its balance sheet, including through the issuance of both convertible debt and equity. However, the proposed acquisition of Atwood, and the associated issuance of substantial equity and assumption of significant liabilities, represents a severe departure from Ensco's long history of prudence and sound judgement, which had heretofore situated Ensco in a superior position relative to its competitors. We are disappointed to witness years of consistency, hard work, and discipline jeopardized by this unwise transaction.

Now let's jump to Arrowgrass' conclusion:

Let's discuss the fund's conclusions one by one.

1) Wrong price

The price is wrong no matter how you look at it. As Arrowgrass points out, the ratio of 1.6 Ensco shares for each Atwood share is the highest for 17 years of trading. Separately, the initial valuation of $10.72 per share gave the company a market capitalization of $863 million, which is very hard to justify given the backlog cliff and upcoming debt maturities. I fully agree with Arrowgrass that it's hard to come up with a scenario where the price Ensco agreed to pay for Atwood looks appropriate.

2) Bad timing

In my view, Atwood shares were on their road down. In the absence of new contracts, investors would have to start thinking about potential restructuring close to the end of this year. This would have had a serious negative impact on the price of Atwood shares and allowed Ensco to negotiate a much better deal. Even if other bidders for Atwood existed, it's not a reason to pay a bad price.

3) Reduces optionality

During this downturn, Ensco had the "dry powder" of its balance sheet to use for arising opportunities. Once the Atwood acquisition is complete, this "dry powder" will be used. Ensco will miss any opportunities that might present themselves in restructurings of Seadrill (SDRL), Pacific Drilling (PACD), or Ocean Rig (ORIG). Other peers -- like Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Transocean (RIG) or Noble Corp. (NE) -- will be in battle to gain something from these restructurings, either in the form of distressed asset sales (a potential in Seadrill case) or an all-stock merger (a potential in Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig cases). I'd have to note I'm skeptical on opportunities arising from Ocean Rig restructuring as the company is led by George Economou, who showed the world his great financial skills with DryShips (DRYS) and created a true nightmare for his shareholders.

I also agree with Arrowgrass that the transaction looks like a bailout for Atwood shareholders. In the "lower for longer" scenario, Atwood would have likely been heading for a restructuring in 2019. However, this bailout argument also shows why the deal might come through despite being bad for Ensco -- bigger funds own both Ensco and Atwood, so they won't be against saving their Atwood investment.

I maintain my view that the deal is bad for Ensco and fully agree with Arrowgrass' arguments. However, such deals typically come through shareholder votes, so I expect that there is a better chance for a "yes" vote in this case. If the vote is "no," as Arrowgrass suggests, I expect big downside for Atwood and decent upside for Ensco.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.