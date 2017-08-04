Does Rite Aid Have A Future Or Is It On Short-Term Life Support?

Lack of visibility until deal is approved or rejected makes this a short-term play for those without a position.

Something to consider is why it has plummeted far below where it traded before the Walgreens offer.

One thing for sure, there is no lack of visibility on what the market thinks of Rite Aid.

Source: consumerist

There appears to be no neutral ground with Rite Aid (RAD) and its future prospects, with most investors being bearish on the stock. A growing number believe the only way going forward is for the company to declare bankruptcy.

On the other hand, as the smoke clears after the failed attempt by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to acquire it, the share price has been pummeled, falling far below the price it traded at before the offer from Walgreens was made.

With the renewed offer, it puts Rite Aid in the unenviable position of uncertainty as to whether or not this deal will be approved. That's not a positive to me in regard to day-to-day running of the business, as it seems management has lost focus in that area and is looking solely at selling the company.

I think that's why it has failed to meet expectations over the last couple of years.

With the uncertainty of being sold and lackluster performance, it's difficult to value the company under those conditions.

The latest offer

It should be noted upfront that there is no guarantee the less ambitious offer by Walgreens for Rite Aid will be approved this time around. All that can be said for sure is it has a better chance than the original offer.

The big challenge for Rite Aid this time, after already plummeting by over 70 percent in 2017, is what will happen to its share price if this deal isn't approved as well?

It is obvious the market has been conditioned to believe - whether entirely warranted or not - that Rite Aid won't survive without being acquired. That means the share price would get hammered once again if it fails to sell a little under half the stores Walgreens made an offer for.

As for the deal itself, Walgreens has offered $5.175 billion for 2,186 of its 4,523 stores.

Along with retaining the remainder of its stores, it would also keep its Health Dialog subsidiaries, EnvisionRx, and RediClinic. Another benefit that would be a nice catalyst is the deal provides for an option to buy generic drugs from Walgreens at cost over the next decade.

If the deal does go through, outside of concerns over economies of scale because of being a much smaller company, there are some decent assets the company still has that could allow it to successfully turn around.

Assuming it is approved, the sale would bring Rite Aid over half the approximate $9.4 billion in enterprise value it now stands at. How it allocates the capital would be important, as expectations are it would pay off a significant portion of its hefty $7.2 billion in debt. That would be a benefit, but it still has to be considered that it will still carry a fairly heavy debt load for being almost half the size it was.

As for taxes, management has stated it has enough carryforwards from net operating loss to shrink the amount it would be exposed to.

Selling mentality

A major headwind Rite Aid will continue to face is the lack of visibility because of the latest acquisition offer still hanging over it. I see this being one of the major reasons the market continues to punish the stock.

Many aren't convinced the sale will go through, and if it doesn't, where will that leave Rite Aid?

There is also the fact that when the original offer was made, Cerberus Capital made an offer against Fred's for the stores offered for sale to an alternative buyer in order to satisfy regulatory concerns. Cerberus' interest was probably because it was thinking of working it into Albertson’s, the grocery chain it owns.

And before the most recent offer was made by Walgreens, there were reportedly as many as a dozen private equity firms testing the Rite Aid acquisition waters. It's possible they're waiting in the wings to see how this plays out before making a play for the company.

If the deal goes through, a company or companies would probably be interested in the remaining assets of Rite Aid.

Again, the problem is the narrative faced by Rite Aid is one of an assumed sale to save the company. Very little is even being taken into consideration on the performance side.

That is in part the fault of the company because it seems to have bought into the narrative and is given the appearance of treading water until a buyer comes along; meaning it isn't doing much if anything to improve same-store sales and improve margins and earnings. That's a mistake.

Conclusion

At this time, I agree with one of my colleagues at Seeking Alpha that Rite Aid is artificially priced. The problem is we can't assume, because the latest offer for some of its assets are smaller, that it will pass regulatory scrutiny.

On the other hand, if the deal is allowed to go forward, Rite Aid would be much leaner with lower debt. If it were to be valued at $4.4 billion, which Walgreens valued the remaining stores after its latest offer, and the company is left with about $1.5 billion in debt, assuming it applies to proceeds it receives from Walgreens at that level.

With a debt load of about $1.5 billion, debt-to-equity would be 23 percent; that's similar to where CVS Health Corp. (CVS) stands at this time. The problem with those numbers is there is no certainty as to which stores will be left under Rite Aid's control once the deal is completed.

But based upon its stores and other business properties listed earlier, it does appear Rite Aid would be a legitimate business.

The problem is there is no certainty of the deal going through, and if it doesn't, it leaves Rite Aid where it was a couple of years ago, with the added weakness of neglecting to work on improving the business as it went through the regulatory process.

For those reasons, I consider Rite Aid to be a play on volatility, with the best bets to be to take a short-term position in the company. If the deal does go through, I think Rite Aid could test the $3.5 per share mark based upon momentum. It also appears the market is starting to slowly move away from its ultra-bear position, and is starting to ease up a little.

Shorts should be careful in the near term, as I think the downward pressure is overdone and the share price will start to at least find support, and possibly start reversing direction in the months ahead. There could be more downward pressure, but to what level is cloudier after it has plunged so far so quickly this year.

For those looking to make money off the upward move, there is caution to be considered there as well. I wouldn't try to time Rite Aid, as some are implying. Rather, I would wait until the market shows us it has reversed direction and then take a position that provides a higher percentage chance of gains.

I would look for at least a bounce before taking a position, as usually that indicates it has momentum to offer some short-term returns. Even under that scenario, I wouldn't hold the stock for too long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.