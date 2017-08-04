Gilead Is Hopeless

I have been a Gilead (GILD) bear since Q3 2015 when revenue growth began to slow. It was a line of demarcation when Gilead transitioned from a growth company to a more mature business. The company's revenue has fallen sequentially each quarter since Q4 2015 as its blockbuster HCV drug faced heightened competition and pricing pressures. I expected poor results last quarter, yet the company surprised as revenue grew 10% sequentially.

HCV revenue rose 11% Q/Q, which emboldened GILD bulls. Respective HCV revenue from the U.S. and Europe was up 13% and 21%, while revenue from the rest of the world fell 8%. Patient starts rebounded due to more HCV screening and diagnosis from baby boomers. Growth in Europe was driven by a rapid uptake of Epclusa, which treats genotypes 1-6. Epclusa's growth more than offset its cannibalization of Harvoni/Sovaldi. It now represents over 40% of all HCV sales.

Meanwhile, Gilead's TAF-based regimens are beginning to dominate the HIV space, and look like the catalyst we thought they would be. Genvoya continues to be the leading regimen in the treatment-naïve patient space, and a popular regimen for patients who want to switch therapies. Total HIV revenue grew 9% sequentially. This is important as it now represents over half of total revenues. However, the company remains a sell for the following reasons:

HCV Revenue Growth Is Likely Not Sustainable

HCV patient starts in the first half of 2017 were more favorable than management had expected. Gilead now expects starts to slow in the second half of the year; full-year HCV product sales are expected to be in the range of $8.5 - $9.5 billion. Product sales for the first six months were $5.4 billion. The top end of management's full-year estimate implies $4.1 billion of product sales in the second half of 2017 - a 24% decline versus the first half. This should come as no surprise since management previously warned the HCV runway would decline precipitously this year.

There is no reason to believe Gilead's TAF-based regimens will not continue to dominate the HIV space in the near term. However, competition could be on the horizon. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) are working on a two-drug combination that could potentially match the efficacy of Gilead's TAF-based regimens, yet use fewer drug combinations. If the drug is approved next year then a could create a cloud over Gilead's HIV franchise and the stock. The HCV demise appears to be priced in. Headwinds in HIV might not be.

No M&A Catalyst In Sight

Gilead practically mints money, but the company trades at a paltry 6x run-rate EBITDA. The market does not place much value on the company's $36 billion cash hoard given the current low-interest rate environment. While record low rates has not necessarily helped Gild's valuation or earnings, it has aided the valuations of potential M&A targets.

Over the past year GILD has had a negative return versus an 8% return for the IBB (IBB) biotech index and a 15% return for the S&P 500 (SPY). This occurred despite the fact that Gilead is one of the most profitable company's in the biotech space. If the Fed ever unwinds its balance sheet and undo the wealth effect for stocks it could be positive for Gilead. The share prices of potential M&A targets could fall, making them cheaper acquisition targets.

In my opinion, management has been prudent not to overpay for deals. If biotech share prices come down as expected in the second half of 2017 then Gilead's cash hoard could become a more valuable currency. That said, I do not expect any game-changing deals until some time next year. Until then GILD could suffer due to stagnant top line growth.

Takeaway

Gilead's revenue growth is expected to slow going forward and there are likely no catalysts to spur the stock. GILD is hopeless for now. Avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.