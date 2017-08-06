3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 6, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest of recent news from the fast-moving world of biotechnology and pharmaceutical development.

CTIC has not stopped development of pacritinib in myelofibrosis

If you read my article on Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) potential myelofibrosis competition, you might have come away with a not-so-sunny picture of CTI BioPharma's (NASDAQ:CTIC) pacritinib in the space, as it's had a rather bumpy road. For sure, hope remains, but when a big backer decides to terminate your relationship, it doesn't look fantastic for the long-term picture.

But we continue to get word of CTIC's ongoing commitment to the pacritinib project. A few days ago, the company announced that it had enrolled the first patient into PAC203, a phase 2 study involving patients with myelofibrosis with thrombocytopenia in whom ruxolitinib has failed.

Conduct of PAC203 is one of the key conditions of the FDA lifting its clinical hold on enrollment for trials involving pacritinib. The study will assess two doses for efficacy and safety, which should provide further color to the previous results seen with pacritinib.

Looking forward: CTIC continues to breathe life into a program that has seen some struggles. To anyone who feels I have a negative outlook on pacritinib based on this writing, please recall that I've been wrong before in how far a company can take a project that I don't personally see a strong benefit/risk ratio. Such was the case with AVEO (NASDAQ:AVEO) (though the story's not done there quite yet).

Jazz gets the nod for its fixed chemotherapy combination in AML

It's been a big year for treatment options for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with approvals of new targeted therapy options for specific molecular subsets of the disease. But Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been quietly working on an option designed for any subset of AML.

Currently, a standard treatment option for AML is 7+3, a schedule of two chemotherapeutic agents called cytarabine and daunorubicin. CPX-351 is a nanoliposomal formulation of cytarabine and daunorubicin in a 5-to-1 molar ratio. This allows for both drugs to be provided at once without excessive toxicity.

Recently, JAZZ announced that CPX-351 has been approved for the management of AML, based on phase 3 findings in patients aged 60 to 75 years showing improved overall survival and complete response rate for CPX-351, with manageable toxicity.

Looking forward: CPX-351 is a very interesting case where formulation can really change the outlook for chemotherapy since concomitant dosing would present major toxicity issues even though these agents have synergistic activity. So that means CPX-351 could supplant standard therapy options, especially in patients who are not as physically fit.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals kicks toward the finish line in anemia

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) currently has two late-stage drugs in development, but its near-term prospect really depends on expanding the label for its one approved drug: Feraheme. This agent is currently indicated for patients with anemia that is secondary to chronic kidney disease.

But Feraheme has also demonstrated improved control of anemia in patients with other forms of anemia. So it comes as little surprise that AMAG is looking to get supplemental approval based on these findings.

Well, a few days ago, we got word that AMAG has completed the submission to the FDA, putting time on the clock until a decision is reached. Specifically, AMAG is looking to get approval for patients with anemia that is not resolved with orally delivered iron supplementation.

Looking forward: This would be an important gain for AMAG since a broader indication would allow the company to expand sales into the hundreds of millions of dollars instead of the high teens it currently commands. The impressive results compared with the current standard of care makes it very difficult to imagine it not getting the approval.

