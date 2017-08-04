Nvidia: Earnings Preview

Next Thursday, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to release earnings for the second quarter of FY2018. I am very bullish in the long run in Nvidia because of their innovations in the advanced computing for cloud computing and what they are producing for autonomous vehicle technology. Don't get me wrong, Nvidia is a long-term buy. However, with the price that it is trading at right now, investors deserve to be buying Nvidia at a price where one could make a higher return at minimal downside risk. In late June, I wrote a piece on Nvidia arguing that they were overpriced at the price they were trading at ($145) and I believed their intrinsic value was $135-137.

Now they are trading much higher than what it was at when I wrote the article. That itself only increases the downside risk for investors at the price that they are currently trading at. I still believe that they are overvalued for the financials they currently are presenting. Investors want Nvidia because of their strong earnings potential in the future. However a forward PEG of 5.18 still proves that the company is way too expensive for the earnings investors are likely to receive.

It is earnings season, the traders favorite time of the year. Most of the darlings on the street have seen very volatile share price spikes or dips as a result of their earnings. Nvidia is another darling that is likely to see the same thing. A positive earnings surprise is likely to result in a price surge. A negative earnings surprise is likely to lead to a share price dip on the first day. I personally think that Nvidia could see a major sell-off after the latest earnings report as traders sell and wait for a margin of safety that is high enough to re-invest in. As a fundamental investor, I do not seek momentum. I think about financials and find opportunities for the best long-term return.

I personally feel that Nvidia is more likely to sell-off after the next earnings report. The market is due for a technology-led sell off in August as undervalued sectors (Industrials, Consumer Goods) are due for some love from traders looking for a short-term opportunity. The margin of safety is too low, and the P/E values are too high for many technology companies and technology is likely to sell-off for a little bit as prices will go down to the point where the downside risk is minimal. This quarter's estimates are lower than what was reported last quarter, and I do not believe that my intrinsic valuation is likely to rise.

Where I See Earnings Going

I'm personally very bullish on where Nvidia is likely to go and I expect Nvidia to beat earnings estimates. According to Yahoo Finance, the average estimate for their revenue for the quarter is $1.96 billion and the average EPS is $0.70. I find very interesting how in the past 90 days, the EPS estimate across the street has continued to rise. There has been a lot of doubt about Nvidia, and the bears have been wrong about Nvidia. I personally feel that analyst estimates are likely to be more bullish to try to correctly predict what their estimates are going to be. However, Nvidia could likely beat earnings estimates.

After carefully looking at their past financials and catalysts for growth, I can affirm my prediction that Nvidia is likely to report revenue of $2.0 billion and a EPS of $0.72.

Why Is Revenue Going To Be Lower Compared To Last Quarter?

The semiconductors space is very competitive and Nvidia is facing immense competition from Intel (NYSE: INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD). Both have already posted very strong earnings reports last week. Intel's acquisition of Mobileye is a clear sign that they are interested in going into the autonomous vehicle space and their continued pursuit of the data center space is likely to compete directly with Nvidia. AMD is coming after both companies as they are competing with both GPUs (Nvidia) and CPUs (Intel). AMD is directly challenging Nvidia in machine learning and gaming. I believe that revenue is an important indicator that investors must look at because their revenue is a reflection of how they are competing in this space.

I expect Nvidia's earnings to be $2.0 billion because of this rising competition. AMD posed very strong earnings last week. This means that they are taking a chunk out of Nvidia's business. In addition, the market space is growing for GPUs for gaming, Al and machine learning. I'm confident that Nvidia will still show a strong revenue report next week. Nvidia is the leader, financially, of a growing market in demand for highly advanced graphic chips.

Investors Must Take Away....

Investors must take away that I am still affirmative that Nvidia is too overvalued for what they are really worth. Nvidia is expected to have a earnings report that is lower than last quarter's report because of the rising competition from AMD and Intel. However, do not be surprised if Nvidia reports a positive earnings surprise. That itself is an indication that Nvidia can protect their turf and face the competition. Nvidia is overvalued and is likely to sell-off to a point where the margin of safety is high enough for investors to re-invest in.