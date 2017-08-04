Iron Mountain: An Ironclad Investment

Prepared for the digital age and offers viable solution to modern data storage needs and excels at meeting the needs of customers.

Size and scale are to its advantages and it operates a "sticky" business with 25% of boxes stored from 22 years ago still being held.

Introduction

When looking for a dividend stock one must take into consideration factors such as yield (obviously), the safety of the dividend, and a positive forecast for them. When examining Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) we can see that it satisfies all three of these main requirements. In this article I will be outlining how each condition is satisfied and why Iron Mountain is a long term investment option. A quick notes before getting into the analysis; IRM is a REIT. Contrary to dividends from a typical stock such as Ford (F) where you can receive lesser taxes on “qualified dividends”, you cannot receive such taxation on Iron Mountain’s. Their dividends are treated as ordinary income if held in a non-retirement account and therefore you are best off holding shares in a tax-sheltered account.

Current Dividend and Company Overview

For those of you who don’t know what Iron Mountain does – they are a records storage and information management company with 87 million square feet of storage space and over 230,000 customers which includes about 95% of Fortune 1000 companies. Not a single customer accounts for more than 1% of revenues or 2% of volumes.

Source: Investor Deck (used for all images unless otherwise noted)

At the time of today’s writing, the company yields at an attractive 5.97% rate. Well over the normal rate of that found in similar quality investment opportunities. With a rate of nearly 6%, we can see that the yield is favorable and we can mark that off the list of items for review.

Dividend Outlook

Iron Mountain has consistently grown its dividend and distributions significantly, starting at $0.30 in 2013 to $2.20 in 2016. The company projects continued growth in its dividends in 2017 of 9.7% and 6.8% in 2018 before leveling off at 4% in 2019 and 2020.

We see that the dividend has a nice history and importantly, planned future growth to reward shareholders. While some may be disheartened seeing the projected growth gets cut in half in 2019 remember – it is already close to 6%. If the above projections stick and you buy today, you’re looking at a yield on cost of about 7.55%. Not too shabby for just sitting around waiting for your dividends. Of course now the question of whether or not this dividend growth is sustainable or safe needs to be answered.

Dividend Safety

When looking at REITs and determining the safety of a dividend – we must look at the funds from operations. This is used as it is more accurate than net income since FFO does not include depreciation and amortization, which are non-cash expenses. Going one step further from FFO we have adjusted funds from operations or AFFO. This is considered the more accurate when estimating present values and a more effective predictor of a REITs ability to pay its dividends. We can see that AFFO is projected to have a 9% growth which outpaces the 4% estimate for the dividend and leaves a healthy 5% gap for deployment of capital.

What is backing the AFFO Growth Plan?

IRM is looking to achieve increased through cost savings and increased earnings. The former is being achieve now as the company is in the middle of an overhaul which is on track to total $230 million by the year 2020. By eliminating duplication and leveraging existing synergies, IRM is able to focus on innovation as well as growth while reducing SG&A expenses.

On the other side of the spectrum, IRM is looking to continue to utilize its size and scale to its advantage to continue growing and even in a day of digital data – the number of boxes stored by the company is still growing – and better yet a quarter of all boxes that were stored 22 years ago still remain with IRM.

In addition to the growth of “traditional” record storage, IRM is also positioned to excel in the digital age and is positioned to take advantage of the shift as it offers solutions for data storage problems its customers are facing today and continues to see its digital storage services increase.

Lastly in an independent survey, IRM outranked SunGard (Private), CyrusOne (CONE) , and Digital Realty (DLR) in customers top three concerns of being highly secure, having good customer support, and being in regulatory compliance.

Conclusion

So we can see that IRM has all three key areas of concern covered. High dividend – check. Growing dividend – check. Sustainable dividend – check. IRM has a long history in its business and has become a major player with size, scale, and brand recognition that allow it to thrive in almost any environment. Companies will always need a safe space to store data – physical or digital. With compliance being of key importance in many industries such as healthcare, finance, and insurance there is ample opportunity for this company to thrive well into the future. And before anyone asks about the balance sheet and the financials – I leave you with this graphic to put your minds at ease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.