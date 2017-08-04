Cardinal Health: Damaged Dividend Growth Story

Don't be confused by past historical dividend growth, a meager raise was given in 2017 and expect another in 2018.

Management has guided that 2018 will be an investment year so don't look for stellar growth just yet.

Overall revenues were up for fiscal year 2017 but profits have fallen.

Earnings

Cardinal Health (CAH) reported a mixed bag of their Q4 earnings before the bell on August 2nd. On the surface, looked like a good quarter - EPS of $1.31 beat by 7 cents, revenue up 5% year over year beat by $240M. All good right? Nah, there's more to this puppy than the headlines. For those paying attention that may have been obvious from the 8+% decline when the market opened.

Firstly to note, the earnings provided are non-GAAP, or more colloquially, "earnings before all the bad stuff". On a GAAP basis, earnings were down 16% for the quarter and 7% for the year. If you stick with the adjusted numbers, full year 2017 earnings were $5.40, up 3% from 2016.

Here's a snapshot covering the quarter and full year results compared to the respective prior period. To sum up the numbers, revenue up, earnings down. The problem this highlights is a weak and weakening margins.

It's About Profits

Medical wholesaling is a tough business with notoriously tight margins. There are several good reasons why there are only a few players in this space [competitors include AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and McKesson (MCK)]. Don't believe me? Check out Cardinal's historical profit margins courtesy of FUN Graphs.

Ever year they are fighting for the 1 or 2 cents out of every dollar of goods sold. They finished with a 1.17% profit margin at the end of 2016 which has been on the lower end of their historical range. In fact, since 2010 overall margins have been lower than what they experienced through much of the '90s and 2000s.

So with these results, their net profit margin for 2017 is 0.9%! This is a major red flag and the fact they are guiding lower earnings for next year is problematic.

The pharma segment is the main driver of the business providing 90% of overall revenue. The problem here is the 12% decrease in profit because of outside pricing influences.

Looking Forward

Jumping back to the earnings release, management lowered its guidance for 2018 after a preliminary downward revision for 2017. The new non-GAAP range is $4.85 - 5.10. Taking an easy to work with midpoint of $5, shares would have been trading over 15x adjusted 2018 earnings (prior to the large drop). Not cheap, not terrible expensive historically speaking, but it is playing a game of catching the falling knife. Just a few months ago management was potentially expecting $5.50 in earnings, now a few months later we are potentially down in the high $4's?

Management is then guiding for 2019 earnings of at least $5.60. Will they hit it? Maybe, but I'll watch this story from the sidelines to see how drug pricing goes in 2018.

New developments may cause further revisions, perhaps a new competitor entering the space? Though a rumor, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) potentially has its eye on the enormous healthcare market. This is the exact type of business Amazon has been its bread and butter. Enormous market, low margins with an already developed supply chain and extensive reach. Consider this potential icing on top of the cake, I wouldn't sell just based on the rumor of potential entry but I wouldn't ever discount their ability to disrupt as we have seen time and time again.

As an investor, I want profits and growing profits at that. Part of the risk of buying individual companies rather than indexing is a chance at alpha! When the story changes, it can be time to move on.

With a 21 year dividend growth history, Cardinal is nearly a dividend aristocrat. Profit growth will ultimately result in dividend growth for companies that pay dividends. If profits aren't growing then don't expect the dividend to grow (much). After a lackluster increase this year of 3% I fully expect another next year with earnings expected to fall once more. From a starting yield in the low 2% range this is not good. The yield has obviously jumped up quite a bit due to the fall in share price.

Because of the token 2017 dividend increase, falling profits and margins and a lackluster 2018 in store, I see Cardinal right now as a damaged dividend growth story. The story may look more compelling should shares fall to 10 times earnings perhaps or at least a 3% starting yield.

I have a few alerts setup with the Custom Stock Alerts tool I created, I'll receive a text should shares hit a new year low or go above a 3% yield.



Cardinal sports a 5 year dividend growth rate of 15.6% all the way up to a 20 year of 20.70%. As lovely as history is, the near future may paint a different picture.

(Source Simply Safe Dividends)

Here's the FAST Graph showing the non-GAAP guidance before it was revised.

Initially the company was guiding for $5.24 or down about 3% from the actual non-GAAP EPS of $5.40 earned for fiscal year 2017.

On July 31st Cardinal completed their $6.1B acquisition of Medtronic's patient recovery business. Management expects this business to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings by at least $0.21 in 2018 with at least $0.55 expected in 2019. It remains to be seen whether their foray into the medical device space will pay off.

Earnings Call Transcript

From the earnings transcript, CEO George S. Barrett pointed out

For historic perspective, some of you will remember that we made similar decisions during another challenging year in 2009, when we provided insights into how we saw the future. At that time we said that we needed to make strategic decisions and key investments to provide reliably high performance.

(Source: Earnings call transcript)

So I will point out the earnings history for the company per FAST Graphs. 2009 and 2010 were not good years for the company but to their credit bounced back with strong growth for 2011-2016.

As an example, unfortunately it also includes the Great Recession, but shares fell over 40% from the time they would have announced year end 2008 numbers until full year 2010 numbers were announced.

CFO Michael Kaufmann provided a lot of color for why 2018 will be an investment year. The first initiative will be spending more on customer initiatives and actions to benefit them long term. Most of this spend will be in the Pharma segment which, as you recall, makes up 90% of the business. They are now expecting a low double digit decline in profits from a high single digit decline.

Don't expect share buybacks to buoy earnings in 2018, as Kaufmann says any repurchases will be used to offset dilution. He also noted they did not execute any buybacks in Q4. Some of the earmarked money will pay off $550M of debt during the year as part of their plan to pay down $1.5B over three years.

The last highlight was an increase in capex to $500M-$540M, for reference capex was $387M in 2017.

Other Points

Due to the price drop however, Morningstar now gives Cardinal Health a 4 star rating. One bear point from their report on Cardinal is around pricing pressure which is exactly what we are seeing:

Profit margins for Cardinal are razor thin, making any significant pricing pressure extremely detrimental

(Source Morningstar Equity Analyst Report)

Additionally, in the process of writing this article competitors AmerisourceBergen and McKesson both reported softer than expected quarters. Sure sounds like there are industry-wide headwinds impacting all the players in the space.

Conclusion

I opted to sell my shares of Cardinal Health as I currently view the company as a damaged dividend growth story. It remains to be seen whether that damage is temporary or not, and if temporary, how long will it persist? While adjusted earnings for the year were higher than 2016, a weak forecast for 2018 leads me to believe dividend growth will be much weaker than their illustrious history suggests.

Profit margins have also been squeezed industry wide with Cardinal having a sub 1% profit margin for the full fiscal year and competitor AmerisourceBergen seeing similar pressure. That said, I am content with watching this story develop while on the sidelines.

This company has a history of thinking long term and has taken a year off in order to set up years of solid future growth. This could be another one of these events, but maybe wait until the dust settles on this one.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

