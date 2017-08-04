The Meet Group: Classic Overreaction

We have been covering MeetMe, which has rebranded itself as "the Meet Group" for quite some time and it looks set to make new 2017 lows.

We have been covering MeetMe, which has rebranded itself as "the Meet Group" (NASDAQ:MEET), for quite some time and today the stock looks set to tank well under the $5 mark following its just reported earnings. Here's the thing - the earnings themselves were pretty fantastic. However, it was the guidance that disappointed. We have maintained that shares were a buy as the name falls under the $5 mark. We are here now, so what is going on?

Well historically the name has been volatile. You likely remember that we bought in at the $2 mark, and made it our top pick back in 2016. In the summer of 2016, the stock surpassed $7, at which point we recommended that investors should take profits. When the stock fell back under $5, we called for another buy, and it surpassed $6 in no time. The stock has been trading around the $5 mark tanked following an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. With today's report, shares look set to make new lows for 2017.

Here is the deal. MEET continues to be on an amazing growth trajectory on the back of a more user-friendly app, a modernized chat system and recent upgrades. More users will continue to drive revenues, but will user growth continue? Well the data suggests it will. The revenue number came in at $31.3 million, up a strong 9% year-over-year (please keep in mind how the company reports revenues as outlined in our prior work). This was a beat of $0.6 million but essentially in line. The trend to mobile continues and this is what we were looking for strong growth in. Mobile revenue was up 55% from Q2 2016, coming in at $23.3 million. This represents 94% of MEET's total revenue, nearly the highest ever for the company. On a year-over-year basis, mobile daily users continue to increase.

What about on the bottom line? Well here the company delivered once again, surpassing expectations. We remember covering this name long before there were any profits. Some of the naysayers claimed there would never, ever be profits. The company consistently makes money now. And now the company is delivering another quarter of record EBITDA for Q2. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $7.4 million, up 23% from last year. Margins were strong at 24%. Overall earnings per share hit $0.09 and beat analyst expectations by a solid $0.02. Commenting on the quarter, Geoff Cook, CEO stated:

"We are excited to have closed the acquisition of Ifwe Inc. during the quarter, adding the Tagged and Hi5 mobile apps to our portfolio. We are also thrilled to have completed the launch of livestreaming video on MeetMe. Since the time of our Q1 earnings announcement in May, we have increased daily video minutes 80% to 7.2 million, with more than 20% of our users watching videos every day. We expect to fully launch livestreaming video on Tagged and Skout by the end of this quarter, which we believe will lead to further gains in video engagement. What's more, given our users' rapid adoption of video and our accelerating engagement metrics associated with that, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the high demand for video advertising inventory and that video reflects a substantial monetization opportunity. We plan to move swiftly to monetize our video feature. By the end of this quarter, we expect to launch new banner and native advertising units within the video experience itself. We also intend to launch gifting inside of video, which we expect to increase our in-app purchase revenue. Gifting has proven to be a powerful engine for monetization on several livestreaming apps, including Momo in China and Live.me and Live.ly in the US. We believe our users are well suited to the gifting mechanic, and it is the number one most requested feature among our broadcasters. We look forward to launching it within the coming weeks."

Bottom line here is that MEET continues to be a winner in its performance and has consistently grown. But what is the deal with the stock tanking 15%? The issue was perceived weak guidance. For 2017 the company now expects revenue of $121 to $126 million, which is still 50% to 66% growth over last year, while adjusted EBITDA is seen coming in at $32 to $37 million, which is 9% to 26% growth over last year. That is still solid, but below the consensus 2017 estimates of $129 million in revenues. EBITDA is still within consensus.

We think that a sell-off is appropriate but this is an overreaction. This was a better than expected quarter with net income that was still strong even if not explosive growth. The company issued conservative guidance on the back of lack of clarity on exactly how advertising will perform with the new acquisitions and new launches. We prefer and underpromise and overdeliver situation, and that is what we see here. It is a buy right here as the name now approaches $4. The growth is there. MEET now has more than ten million monthly active users and one of the largest mobile user bases of Millennials. MEET has demonstrated tremendous growth and is delivering profits. We are sticking by it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MEET over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.