Amazon's Q2: The Strategy Is What Investors Are Buying

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is no longer above $1,000. At the time of this writing, the shares had closed at just under $987. The company recently reported earnings that missed the mark significantly, but in the end, the thesis doesn't really change. Amazon is about disruption and an omnibus strategy of various business models coming together to create shareholder value.

EPS came in at $0.40 per share. Revenue was $38 billion, and not only did that beat estimates by over $800 million, it represented significant expansion of the top line by 25%. The problem though is the profit number - it was estimated to be $1.42. But it just wasn't meant to be this time around - the company spent more on its sales, fulfillment, marketing and so forth, according to the income statement over at the corporate press release. It was a big drop compared to the earlier year's quarter - the company earned $1.78 per share at that time.

Cash from operations, though, went up on both the quarterly and six-month frames, the latter moving from $13 billion to $17.9 billion. Free cash flow, on the other hand, for the last year dropped to $1.5 billion versus the $2.9 billion generated in the comparable period (Amazon takes away not only capital spending from operational cash in its calculation, but it also minuses finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases).

I don't like the drop in free cash under that definition, and obviously I want more profit growth, but I'm still willing to remain patient and see where this company ultimately ends up. This stock is primarily a bet on a future portfolio of ventures that will continue to disrupt the various markets that the company enters.

Take, as an example, the Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) acquisition. Amazon is serious about investing in another asset that will be as core to the company as its web-services division is - i.e., bring in cash to be allocated toward high-risk/high-reward experiments. Foodstuffs are obviously a recession-proof concept, and Amazon is wagering it can use its technological expertise to grow sales and customer loyalty in this new asset. We all know that the company is obsessed with succeeding in delivery of groceries - with this brick-and-mortar footprint, management has access to a customer base that probably is very familiar to the Amazon e-commerce operation already. Therefore, the synergy is apparent. (Admittedly, though, when I first read news of the buy, it did surprise me.)

Really, there isn't anything in the earnings report that sticks out at me as a reason to sell. Obviously pundits have their opinions and can look at this angle or that. But for me, Amazon is about the underlying strategy. In this case, it actually pays to take a look at the Highlights section of the release. Granted, it's basically a self-congratulatory promotional list of things management would rather you direct your focus as opposed to the profit/free-cash comparison. But it's in every release, and it does strike me as some evidence at least that the company continues on its journey of retail/customer-acquisition innovation with its startup-mindset intact.

First of all, I believe the company continues to properly leverage its video-content asset. The Prime Video thing has really been helping to drive the overall retail business with its combination shipping/content subscription offering. That top highlight promoting the recent Prime Day success helps symbolize what differentiates the company from its competitors.

Another highlight I feel is important to overall strategy is the Alexa/Echo franchise. These technologies continue to create loyal consumers to the overall Amazon brand. Also, the Amazon bookstore footprint continues to expand. Similar to buying Whole Foods (but on a smaller scale and with a different intent), the company wants to have a presence in the real world in addition to its e-world storefront. By doing this, it can take its pitch to customers in direct competition with retailers. I feel we'll see more of these locations and that they will evolve to offer more services and events (e.g., author signings, both celebrity and local/self-published).

What I tend to be more interested in is something most people most likely dismiss. I still think the Amazon Studios part of the company will be a big growth factor in the future. However, I also feel this is the most speculative part of my thesis. Candidly, I have to say that it is also the division that has puzzled me to the point of disappointment (to some extent). Some of you may remember when Amazon tried to do things on the cheap by opening up its submission process to outsiders in search of marketable for movies and episodic. That was replaced by a typical Hollywood model - hire people from the industry to do the work (at more expensive prices). CEO Jeff Bezos then became interested in winning awards (e.g., Manchester by the Sea). Here is a quoted highlight from the press release:

"Amazon Video received 16 Emmy nominations, including nominations for Original Series Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, Mozart in the Jungle, and Catastrophe."

Emmy nominations are arguably helpful, but what I'm getting at is I thought Bezos would become obsessed with lowering the cost of production. I think he's more interested in using data to select project renewals and basically approaching Amazon Studios as any other Hollywood company. To illustrate my point, here is another quote:

"Amazon Studios will premiere a slate of new Original Series and Movies in the coming months, including new Original Series The Last Tycoon, The Tick, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the second season of The Grand Tour, as well as the theatrical debut of Original Movies Last Flag Flying, Wonderstruck, and Wonder Wheel."

Nothing exciting for shareholders there. Nothing about new releasing strategies (i.e., premium video-on-demand) or low-budget filmmaking from new talent. Nevertheless, Amazon is building out, whether I agree with the exact process or not, a service that aims to attract people in the same way that Netflix attracts subscribers - except you also get a shipping component that is an attractive value add. And it helps to bind your loyalty to a massive electronic retailer. One thing that does surprise me immensely is that the company has not sought out any investments in Hollywood. Perhaps after Whole Foods Bezos will go shopping for a studio.

Amazon is not cheap. The data at that link show a P/E ratio above 200 and high price-to-cash flow, etc. But as many have pointed out, there's Amazon the company and Amazon the stock. This is not an easy one to short, although there are certainly those who do.

I get the reason to go short and not go long. Amazon is a company that continues to invest in itself, and considering its brand equity and variety of business models backed by technological expertise, I'm willing to go along with the market on this one and continue to hold this idea in my portfolio.