Federal Reserve Watch: All Is Quiet At The Fed And In Financial Markets

It seems that Fed officials have accomplished their wish to keep the banking system moving smoothly along and to keep financial markets peaceful as it prepares to "return to normality."

Financial markets appear to be accepting of this fact and are calm, while US stock markets continue to hit historic highs.

All indications are that the Federal Reserve will begin to reduce the size of its balance sheet in September and raise its policy target rate in December.

Forward guidance from the Federal Reserve has us waiting for the start of the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet in September of 2017 and another increase in the Fed’s policy rate of interest, the federal funds target range, in December of 2017.

All systems seem to be “go” for these moves…the markets are quiet.

And, this appears to be exactly what Federal Reserve officials have been shooting for as this year has progressed.

The Fed has raised the federal funds target three times, beginning with the December 2016 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. As increases also took place in March and June, financial markets were very quiet.

In fact, the VIX index, a measure of volatility in the stock market, dropped from December to March to June, and even hit multiyear lows in July as investor attitudes appeared to gain confidence that the Fed would continue to err on the side of monetary ease going forward…in spite of the guidance on balance sheet reduction and further rate increases.

Since the end of 2016, Fed officials have actually overseen an increase in reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for excess reserves in the banking system.

Since December 28, 2016, reserve balances have risen by almost $349 billion. So, commercial banks have not been strapped for reserves.

But, in terms of understanding this increase, one needs to divide the period into two segments, one from that December date up until March 15, the time that the Fed raised its target range for fed funds, once again, and from March 15 to the latest date for which data are available.

During the December/March period, reserve balances rose by $425 billion, which sounds like the Fed really eased up on bank reserve positions. But, several things need to be considered.

First, as the Federal Reserve was removing reserves from the banking system leading up to its December rate, the two major tools being used by the Fed to drain the reserves from the banking system, reverse repurchase agreements and the Treasury’s General Account at the Federal Reserve, the totals for these two accounts reached historic highs.

As I have described in earlier posts, seasonal factors bringing funds back into the banking system as well as the Fed’s reduction in reverse repurchase agreements accounted for most of this rise in reserve balances. No disturbances arose in the banking system, and so the Fed could proceed at this time to reduce these accounts from their historic highs.

This gave Fed officials some “breathing space” in terms of having its “tools” available in case they were needed.

Following the March increase in the policy rate, the Federal Reserve did proceed to oversee a modest reduction in reserve balances. Since March 15, excess reserves in the banking system declined by almost $77 billion.

The decline resulted from two factors not connected with the Fed’ explicit use of its reverse repurchase account “tool.” First, tax payments came into the US Treasury account, which drained reserves from the banking system. Second, there was the seasonal flow of currency out of the banking system, a flow that the Federal Reserve does not offset.

Consequently, excess reserves in the banking system fell modestly, much in line with its efforts to continue with further increases in its federal funds target range.

The financial markets, as indicated, remained quiet, something that Fed officials were hoping for. The coming movement to reduce the Fed’s balance sheet contains a lot of uncertainties, especially relating to how market participants will respond to the declining balance sheet numbers.

Overall, since the Federal Reserve ended its third round of quantitative easing in October 2014, reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks have declined, overall, by almost $530 billion.

The biggest contributor to this decline has been the $269 flow of currency out of the banking system into the hands of the public. The demand for currency rises with the growth of the economy, so this is a normal, healthy movement of funds.

The second largest contributor to this removal of reserves has been an increase in reverse repurchase agreements, but in the account “Foreign official and international accounts.” This account is not so actively used in the conduct of monetary policy and is impacted by the international flow of funds and the needs of other central banks. This account has increased by $143 billion, the account that shows intentional Federal Reserve activity has barely changed over this time period.

The third contributor to the decline in the excess reserves of the banking system has been the deposits, other than reserve balances, held by the Fed. This account includes the Treasury’s General Account. These deposits have risen by $132 billion over the period.

So, overall, Federal Reserve officials have overseen a reduction in the excess reserves held by commercial banks over this period of time, and have been able to do this with little disruption to the banking system or the financial markets. The Fed, during this time, has always operated in such a fashion that it would err on the side of monetary ease if any such disruption came about.

In this sense, the Federal Reserve has been able to function smoothly without any “bumps”.

There is one change that I believe is important enough to bring to your attention. This concern has to do with how Fed officials are responding to movements in the value of the US dollar.

Over the past year or two, I have argued that it was important for the Federal Reserve to support a strong US dollar, and I believed that the financial markets were is support of this. As a consequence, the dollar has stayed strong, especially against the Euro at the price of the Euro remained in the $1.05 to $1.10 range.

Recently, there has been evidence that traders do not believe that the Federal Reserve is really committed to a strong dollar. They are sure that President Trump does not want a strong dollar. But, after the July FOMC meeting, attitudes definitely changed. Market participants who had been betting on the US stock market because of the Fed’s support of higher stock prices, became convinced that the value of the dollar was no longer on the Fed’s radar.

This change in attitude accompanied two other European events: first, the election of Emmanuel Macron as French President resulted in the jump in the price of the Euro against the dollar; and second, the European Central Bank gave off signals that its latest round of quantitative easing might be ending. Currently, it now costs almost $1.19 to purchase one Euro, quite a rise since the first round of the French election in May.

Bottom line, it looks as if Fed officials have taken the value of the dollar off its list of concerns. This, as I have written, changes things. But, we move on into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.