The Clock Is Ticking On Mallinckrodt

The Mallinckrodt (MNK) story pushes forward, with two new developments that we believe aren't exactly going to be positive for shareholders in the near future. Over the last 48 hours, a couple of headlines have broken that confirm our already outstanding thesis on the company. Previously, we had argued that Mallinckrodt would be a weak investment due to lack of product diversification and an alarming debtload that will eventually need to be taken seriously.

Over the last 24 hours, MNK announced a $425M acquisition ($80M up front and up to $345M in milestones), as well as found out that it would be facing stiffer competition in the corticotropin market heading into the end of 2017 with the effect of such competition likely becoming the most profound in 2018.



We had argued in the past that, one way or another, MNK would possibly have to perform some type of dilutive equity raise or share issuance in order to get its business on firmer ground. The fact that the company is mostly reliant on Acthar for a large majority of its cash flows is a serious cause for concern in our eyes. Its lack of drug diversification is seen as one of its major risks, especially given numerous critical questions that have been raised about Acthar in the past.



The company's lack of drug diversification is the likely catalyst behind both developments that we will be addressing in this article.



First, we learned yesterday that ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is going to be moving forward with their plans to develop a corticotropin competitor. This could spell serious trouble for MNK going forward, as this lower price competitor could cut into Acthar's business and, thus also cut deeply into MNK's bottom line. ANIP announced the detailed plans to push their corticotropin forward in an earnings report that they released yesterday.

The company stated as much in its recent earnings release,

Here's ANIP's timeline for bringing corticotropin to the market:

No sooner did this development come to light then MNK announced this morning that they were going to be acquiring pediatric focused InfaCare for up to $425M million and that, while gaining A potential pipeline for the future, the transaction itself would be dilutive in 2017 with "modestly more" dilution in 2018. Seeking Alpha summarized the transaction this morning:

Mallinckrodt inks an agreement to acquire privately held InfaCare Pharmaceutical. The Trevose, PA-based firm develops drugs for neonatal and pediatric conditions.



InfaCare's lead candidate is Fast Track-tagged stannsoporfin, a heme oxygenase inhibitor for the potential treatment of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. Its rolling NDA submission is underway with approval expected in H1 2018.



About 750K infants are treated each year in the U.S. for jaundice. The company says the number of potential patient treatments for severe jaundice is estimated to be 70K - 125K (the condition requires recurrent treatment, the number of cases is not provided). The global market could be as high as 275K treatments per year.



Under the terms of the deal, Mallinckrodt will pay $80M upfront and up to $345M in milestones. It expects the transaction to be dilutive to non-GAAP EPS by $0.15 - 0.20 this year and modestly higher in 2018. The transaction should close later this year.

Both of these items together constitute a double whammy for MNK shareholders, and MNK stock is already off slightly in the pre-market session on Friday.

First, the company's acquisition is ultimately going to be dilutive and so cash attributable to each share outstanding now from the company's future Acthar sales will be less than it was prior to this transaction. And, like any time a pipeline is acquired, the company is taking a calculated risk on future potential returns from this late stage clinical company. In addition, because this acquisition is going to be dilutive instead of accretive, it will do little to help MNK along with its spurious debt load, unless it proves to be capable of generating a cash flow stream some time out. It seems to simply be a calculated risk piled on top of another calculated risk for MNK.



The second problem is that the absolute dollar amount of cash generated from Acthar may, in and of itself, wind up falling off if ANIP is able to push their corticotropin product through the necessary steps and get it onto the market in 2018. The introduction of what would really be the first real competitor to Acthar could be an extremely impactful event for MNK going forward.

The fact that the company still carries a significant amount of debt (about $5.94B) and that its free cash flow, as pictured above, continue to move in the wrong direction, should give shareholders room for some concern heading into the next year.



While ultimately acquiring another pipeline is a good step for the company to try and diversify its business over the course of the long term, it may prove to put pressure on the equity price in the short term. After all, MNK is a company that just recently sold off one of its divisions to try to raise cash. Balancing a new acquisition with increased competition and a significant debt load leaves only one area of the business with room for play, and that is issuance of equity. We are starting to think that the company may have few choices going forward but to rely on its stock as currency and that, ultimately this will prove to be a negative for shareholders from here on out.

