Tesla Q2: Bulls Win, What's Next?

AirPods on, volume up: Listen along.

There's too much in the 2Q17 investor letter and earnings call transcript to cover in one article, so I'll focus on the key item that is most important for financial modeling purposes: Model 3.

Bulls came out of nowhere on that one, didn't they? Who could have seen that coming: Read my prediction here.

Model 3 Margin Guidance Caught Analysts Off Guard

I had previously identified the long-term Model 3 gross margin estimate as the key difference between bull and bear camps. My most recent article included the following paragraph:

As far as I understand both camps of analysts, the key difference between bear and bull arguments is Model 3's expected profitability. Bears believe Model 3's long-term profitability will be minimal, if at all positive, in-line with other cars on the roads today, as according to them, Model 3 is just another car, but bulls (including myself) believe Model 3 differs from other cars in a similar way the iPhone differed from the "smartphones" of early 2000s and that Model 3 will command higher gross and operating margins than today's cars. This is why any detail and commentary on the Model 3's long-term profitability is extremely important.

Fast forward four hours. At the very top of the 2Q17 investor letter, Tesla's (TSLA) management included this:

Expecting positive Model 3 gross margin in Q4; targeting 25% margin in 2018.

Readers should note that just because management provided upbeat guidance does not mean investors should take it at face value. Having said that, however, management guidance is an important indication that should be considered when deciding on assumptions to use in discounted cash flow analyses.

Let's remember the assumptions I had previously included in my financial model, and see if I need to adjust them. My most recent article on the topic included the following:

After Friday's (Model 3 deliveries) event, I kept my unit sales assumptions for 2H17 and 1H18 as they were, because Model 3 will likely be sold out through 1H18 regardless of the higher ASP, and slightly lowered my unit sales assumptions for 2H18 as the higher ASP may discourage some reservation holders from ordering the Model 3 unless the company shows further progress with its autopilot feature by then. On the other hand, however, I revised my gross margin assumptions upward as follows: Negative 5%, 5%, 15%, 20% and 22% for 3Q17, 4Q17, 1Q18, 2Q18, and 2H18, respectively.

The above assumptions had led to the following high-level projections:

Source: Author's detailed projections

I was proven conservative with my top-line estimate but accurate with my bottom-line estimate. The company reported 2Q17 total revenues of $2.8 billion, significantly above my $2.4 billion estimate, and GAAP net loss of $336 million, very close to my estimate. Long story short, I underestimated Tesla Energy and Automotive leasing revenues, overestimated operating expenses, and underestimated below-the-line items. This is expected as I focus my analysis and investment process on factors that will affect the company's long-term results rather than short-term swings in quarterly results and items that cause unpredictable fluctuations in non-operating items.

Revisions to my financial model

I continuously review my assumptions and analyze my mistakes to the extent that they even come up on my dates... which probably is why I'm still single, despite my killer smile. In fact, I'm meeting a die-hard Audi fan tonight for a first date (not a joke). I expect a heavy dose of heated discussions that may or may not end up well.

Where were we?

Having just revised my Model 3 gross margin assumptions upward for nearly all quarters in 2018, I'm surprised that management's recent guidance was still significantly above my estimates. Not only management expects Model 3 to achieve a long-term gross margin that is 3% above my estimate, which is a significant difference that leads to higher cash flows than what I had previously projected, management also guided for Model 3 gross margin to ramp up quicker than I had incorporated in my financial model.

I will not, at this time, adjust my long-term Model 3 gross margin estimate of 22% until I see further progress and actual data in addition to management guidance. I have, however, accelerated the gross margin ramp slightly as follows:

Negative 5%, 5%, 15%, and 22% for 3Q17, 4Q17, 1Q18, and thereafter, respectively.

The following graphs present my revised revenue and profit projections:

Source: Author's detailed projections.

In summary, my revenue estimates for the next four quarters have remained relatively unchanged, but slightly decreased in 4Q18 as I had previously expected management to slightly accelerate its guidance for "10,000 cars per week" from "some time in 2018," which in Elon Standard Time ("EST") likely means "by the end of 2018," to a more defined and earlier quarter such as "some time in 3Q18." I still expect this revision in guidance to occur in the coming months, but I am revising my revenue estimate for 4Q18 downward to reflect current guidance and capacity limitations at Tesla's Fremont assembly factory. My net income projection for 2018 improved further from $1.0 billion previously to $1.1 billion, primarily due to the accelerated ramp in Model 3 gross margin, partially offset by lower unit sales I now project for 4Q18. And as a result, Tesla's path to profitability has become even more visible. Finally, I repeat my long-held view that the company is unlikely to need another equity raise, as management also confirmed on the earnings call.

Bottom Line

Overwhelmingly positive 2Q17 results and upbeat management guidance led to several positive analyst revisions and a 6.5% surge in the stock price. Management surprised even the most ardent bulls with its Model 3 gross margin guidance, which I had previously flagged as most crucial for financial modeling purposes.

The share price may continue to be very volatile this week as investors keep an eye on the speed and the profitability of Model 3 production ramp. As a long-term shareholder, however, I continue to keep my eye on the longer term prospects of the company rather than any potential volatility in the coming weeks and months, and I estimate that the intrinsic value of the company is significantly above its current market capitalization.

One More Thing

Bulls won this round, but I invite everyone to be mindful of the losses the other side has incurred. We all have been wrong before, so this not the time to gloat, but time to be supportive of each other so that we can reach the most accurate estimates, together.

Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the follow button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality research on Tesla supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, including years 2019 and beyond, you can sign up for Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.