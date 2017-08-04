Coherent: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 70th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Coherent (COHR) reported third quarter earnings results after the close Tuesday, and while results for the quarter were solid and the company issued guidance above consensus, it was not enough to keep shares afloat. COHR fell nearly 22% in Wednesday trading as perhaps investors who rode the stock upwards on its 100% gain over the past 12 months decided now was the time to take some profits. With Coherent's strong revenue and earnings growth and attractive positioning in a market with valuable potential, I think the current drop should be viewed as a buying opportunity and I rate shares in the company a Buy on the drop.

COHR data by YCharts

Coherent reported Q3 revenue of $464 million, which is up 112% YoY and missed the consensus estimate by $3 million, and EPS of $3.36, which is up more than 200% YoY and missed estimates by 9 cents. The sharp growth can be attributed in part to organic growth, but much more of it can be attributed to the acquisition of Rofin-Sinar for $942 million in cash, which the company financed by taking on debt. To get a more relevant sense of growth at the company, sequential growth for Q3 over Q2 was about 10%, indicating organic growth at the combined entity is still strong. I'll discuss more evidence of this later on the topic of Q4 guidance.

Here's a quick summary of the Q3 report from Coherent's earnings slides:

As we can see, in the third quarter Coherent continued to demonstrate impressive revenue and earnings growth while also maintaining a gradual pace of gross and operating margin expansion. While revenue growth is, in my opinion, the most important metric for a company growing as fast as Coherent, note the rapid rise in EPS, which I think is especially impressive because it implies that sales are increasing without the need to aggressively ramp costs like selling and marketing expenses. This development can be seen in the expansion of gross margin and operating margin as well, the latter of which should see benefits of the synergies from the Rofin-Sinar merger.

Let's move on to guidance.

Coherent expects Q4 revenue of between $465 million and $485 million, which is above the consensus estimate of $467 million at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of about $3.41 per share, a tad below estimates for $3.45. Additionally, gross margin is expected to be about 48.5%, in line with recent results, and operating margin is expected to be about 27.5%, also in line with recent estimates.

Overall, these guidance numbers seem pretty solid. The most important metric for a company at Coherent's stage is, in my opinion, revenue growth and on this front the results are impressive. Beating consensus estimates and projecting a further sequential increase in sales further reinforces the growth narrative. Margins are taking a bit of breather from recent expansion, though operating margin will likely increase in the coming quarters as synergies from the merger are realized. CFO Kevin Palatnik stated on the conference call that just 10% of the $30 million in annual expected synergies will be realized in FY2017, with a bit more than 50% in FY2018, and then the full $30 million into FY2019.

In terms of growth drivers and catalysts, Coherent's Microelectronics segment, which made up 52.1% of total sales in Q3, appears to have promising prospects due to an increase in sales of the company's ELA lasers due to higher demand for OLED for smartphones and applications in other devices. Additionally, CEO John Ambroseo said the following on the conference call about Materials Processing, which made up 30.7% of revenue:

Demand in materials process and applications remain robust. We did very well in high power fiber lasers with high double-digit, quarter-on-quarter growth in bookings and shipments . . . We are shipping everything we can manufacture and are working diligently to expand capacity.

The overarching point here is that Coherent is seeing strong demand in its core markets, which is expected to continue to due to demand outstripping supply. The OEM Instrumentation and Scientific Research segments, which make up the remaining 17.2% of revenue, should remain as solid complementary revenue contributors as well.

Coherent is increasing capacity just to keep up, which squares with what other laser companies like IPG Photonics (IPGP) are saying, and I think Coherent will see ongoing increases in sales and earnings in the quarters ahead.

The last thing to discuss is COHR's valuation, which just became a lot more manageable after losing a fifth of its value. According to estimates from Yahoo! Finance, COHR is currently trading at 17 times estimated FY2017 earnings and a bit over 14 times FY2018 earnings, which make it seem pretty cheap relative to peers. IPGP is trading at a much higher valuation of 27 times FY2017 earnings and 24 times FY2018 earnings. In fact, Coherent has a few things going in its favor in a head-to-head match-up:

COHR Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite generating more cash flow and revenue over the trailing-twelve-month period, IPGP is trading at a nearly 70% higher value. This is likely in part due to IPGP's higher profit margin, but the magnitude of the premium seems unwarranted considering Coherent's growth and free cash flow.

In my opinion, the gap between the two can be explained by a bit of COHR being undervalued and a bit of IPGP being overvalued. Regardless, I think the comparison between the two stocks demonstrates that the market is discounting COHR too low relative to its peer and that there is upside potential for the stock based on this and based on the expected growth in revenue, earnings, margins, and free cash flow in the short-term to mid-term future.

I am considering buying COHR call options at current prices but have not yet decided how or if I will allocate capital to this opportunity. I do think the stock is attractive at current levels and rate Coherent a Buy on the drop.

