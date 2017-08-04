Sandstorm Gold: How Did Q2 Go?

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Sandstorm Gold Q2 Results

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has released second quarter 2017 financial results, and I thought it was a decent quarter from the streaming and royalty, although there are a few negative items worth pointing out.

In Q2, Sandstorm says it sold 12,750 gold equivalent ounces, up slightly from 12,517 ounces last year; revenue was $16.1 million, up from $15.8 million; operating margins per ounce of $970 was down slightly from $994 per ounce; operating cash flow of $11.1 million was up from $8.9 million; and a net loss of $1.9 million was one surprise, compared to a gain of $5.2 million last year.

Sandstorm says that out of the gold equivalent ounces delivered to the company, approximately 37% were attributable to mines located in Canada, 25% from the rest of North America and 38% from South America and other countries, giving it geographic diversity (for the time being).

Positives

Revenue rose and Sandstorm once again reported strong operating cash flow of $11.1 million; realized gold prices averaged $1,260 per ounce, with cash costs of $290 per ounce.

The company saw an increase in gold production and revenue from its silver and copper stream on the Chapada mine in Brazil, owned by Yamana Gold (AUY), as well as increases in production and revenue from the Bachelor Lake and Black Fox mines in Canada.

In particular, Metanor Resources', owner of the Bachelor Lake Mine, has really gotten its act together, reporting lower cash costs at the mine and cleaning up its balance sheet as it recently completed a private placement of $5.9 million; the company now has no debt after redeeming its convertible debenture. Sandstorm owns a 20% gold stream on this asset and purchased it for $20 million in 2011.

Sandstorm maintains attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 to be between 50,000 and 55,000 ounces; the Mariana Resources transaction has closed, and the company is now forecasting tremendous growth, with attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 130,000 ounces per year starting in 2022.

Negatives

Net income was lower when compared to the same period in 2016; this is due to a number of factors, but mainly is due to a $4.5 million non-cash impairment charge relating to the Coringa royalty.

This 2.5% royalty was originally purchased from Magellan Minerals, which was bought by Anfield Nickel (now called Anfield Gold). Feasibility study results on Coringa were not at all positive, with very low production and a short mine life, and I think it's unlikely the project gets built at this time. The impairment charge was due to a substantial reduction in the mineral resource estimate at Coringa, according to Sandstorm.

While gold production was up YOY, it was actually down quite significantly from last quarter's output of 15,558 ounces (mostly related to the timing of shipments on its Yamana stream and Santa Elena stream); revenue also fell by approximately $2.8 million, despite gold prices rising by $50 an ounce in Q2.

The company saw a decrease of $2 million on the revaluation of its convertible debentures on Trek Mining. Trek's feasibility study on Aurizona calls for average annual gold production of approximately 136,000 ounces and 886,000 total ounces, with initial capital requirements of $130.8 million, a bit higher than what I was expecting given the existing infrastructure in place.

For some background, I previously argued that Sandstorm Gold might be getting a bit too bullish on its most recent acquisition of Mariana Resources and its Hot Maden asset. This deal diluted previous shareholders by 19% and cost the company $48 million in cash; Sandstorm's growth potential is now 100% as Sandstorm is projecting 135,000 gold equivalent ounces by 2022. But some of my original criticisms of the deal still remain: Sandstorm's future is tied heavily to this asset, with more than half of its future production expected to come from Hot Maden.

These were mostly decent results from Sandstorm, but the main story going forward is Hot Maden. I think Sandstorm still needs to convince investors that the deal was worth the risk, and I think converting its equity interest into a gold stream would be a wise move, as previously stated. Sandstorm also says it has a healthy balance sheet and will be able to pursue more acquisitions, however, the company ended Q2 with just $4.57 million in cash, so smaller exploration "optionality" type deals will likely be targeted for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.