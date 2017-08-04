Amira Nature Foods: What Would Buffett Say?

Would Warren Buffett Buy Amira Nature Foods (ANFI)? At first glance, absolutely. The stock trades with a P/E around 5, EV/EBITDA around 5, and a P/B around 0.6. Due to rising basmati prices, Sven Carlin has made a good case that the forward P/E is below 3. Furthermore, if you discount fluctuations in rice prices, the company has been steadily growing over the last five years. What's not to like?

Full disclosure before I begin: I am long ANFI and plan to stay that way for at least the next six months. However, there is a good Buffett-style case to make not to invest in Amira Nature Foods, so I present it here in the interests of helping investors see all sides of the case.

One of Buffett's valuation measures he called "owner's earnings." Conceptually, this is the amount you could take out of the business every year without damaging the company's long-term viability or market position. In his 1986 shareholder letter he defined it this way:

If we think through these questions, we can gain some insights about what may be called "owner earnings." These represent (a) reported earnings plus (b) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges … less (c) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume. (If the business requires additional working capital to maintain its competitive position and unit volume, the increment also should be included in (c)).

The equation Buffett is aiming for is:

Net Income

Add Back: D&A, other non-cash charges

Subtract: Maintenance capex

Subtract: Changes in working capital

Yields: Owner Earnings

The rationale is that non-cash charges don't affect how much money you can take out of the business, so add them to earnings. But you do have to maintain and replace property and equipment, so subtract maintenance capex (as opposed to growth capex). But also (and this is important for Amira) a business takes a certain amount of capital just to run. If that increases, it's a cost of doing business, too.

What does Amira look like if we evaluate it on owner earnings? Not good:

2014 2015 2016 2017 Net income 38,132,704 53,163,706 32,913,597 31,511,403 D&A, FX effects 4,864,739 -3,137,495 937,798 3,291,896 Maintenance capex 0 0 0 0 Changes in working capital 42,042,815 67,973,500 54,132,641 73,639,482 Owner earnings 954,628 -17,947,289 -20,281,246 -38,836,183

(Source: company financials. Some details: "FX effects" is "other expenses" on company financials, mostly changes due to currency fluctuations. I generously assumed no maintenance capex. "Changes in working capital" is calculated from YoY changes in "adjusted net working capital" on financials.)

Amira has absorbed capital, not delivered it, for its owners since 2014, and it has absorbed more each year. Where is all that capital going?

Some of it is going to holding increased inventory. Amira ages rice up to one year, and as the company grows, it takes more capital to hold the extra rice each year. This is an obvious consequence of growth and it doesn't worry me too much.

A more concerning sink of capital is that Amira is increasingly becoming a creditor to its suppliers and customers. Consider the growth of receivables:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Receivables 66,792,434 80,882,986 130,398,610 189,702,525 209,673,239 Receivables as % of revenue 16% 15% 19% 34% 38%

Amira is selling increasing quantities of rice, but collecting cash on only 2/3 of those sales in cash these days. Smaller, but not insignificant, is money owed from suppliers (prepayments less payables):

Net credit to suppliers 3,870,199 -32,835,914 -14,726,053 8,058,292 34,267,288 Net credit as % of COGS 1% -7% -2% 2% 7%

Amira has gone from a net debt position to a net credit position with its suppliers over the last four years.

What accounts for this absorption of Amira's (shareholders') capital by its suppliers and customers? The company says it is a business strategy:

Our trade receivables primarily comprise receivables from our retail and institutional customers to whom we typically extend credit periods…. Our prepayments and current assets primarily consist of advances to our suppliers to secure better prices and availability of inventory in future periods. (2017 20-F)

In other words, receivables go up because customers get credit. (However, receivables have gone up much faster than revenues. On the other hand, past due receivables are quite low until this year, which is probably accounted for by the Indian demonetization initiative.) And prepayments go up because Amira is angling for better prices and supply in the future.

Now, I don't know enough about Indian wholesale rice supply chains to evaluate this as a business strategy, except that I do know it isn't turning a profit. More capital is expended cultivating customers and suppliers than returns to the company in gross profit.

Another possibility is that Amira is not in a strong bargaining position with other members of the supply chain, and in effect has to extend lengthy zero-interest loans in order to stay in the game.

The company could close its working capital black hole by ceasing to grow. Once inventory, credit to customers, and credit to suppliers stabilized, it is clear that owner earnings would be quite positive. This would probably also let Amira achieve normal P/E and P/B ratios, resulting in at least a double in the stock. It's equally clear, however, that the CEO wants to run a growth company, not a stable value cash cow. So investors should hope that growth can continue, but with better working capital management.

