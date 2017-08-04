3 Supposedly Safe Dividend Stocks To Dump Now

There is a cult that has formed around dividend paying stocks. Rightfully so in many cases, however, the idea of dividends has blinded many investors from understanding the businesses they are invested in. As a result, many dividend paying stocks are bid up to irrational price levels.

Old economy stocks, companies impacted by changing consumer appetites and companies that must pour capital into keeping up with competitors, are at risk for declining dividends or at least dividend growth, as well as, lack of revenue growth for a very long time. Declining dividends or dividend growth are often harbingers of falling share prices in the future.

Selling at-risk dividend stocks is one of the best ways to trim a portfolio and make it a bit safer. By selling into this stock market's record setting strength, you will also give yourself "optionality" to benefit from lower prices when the next negative market event comes.

It's Not Your Dad's Economy or Markets Anymore

The biggest threat to many dividend paying stocks is that the global economy is growing slower and will probably continue on what I have called the "slow growth forever" pace. Aging demographics, massive global debt, the deflationary impact of technological change and major geopolitical shifts are all conspiring to prevent any extended upticks in economic growth.

Without at least the secular growth of the past, many of the big companies that are committed to dividends are going to struggle to keep making the free cash flow they need to continue their payouts. Simply put, the bar is lower now on growth, so the bar on income probably should be too. That is problematic for big, capital intensive companies.

In the post WWII era through 2007, companies could count a growing global economy and improving profit margins due to technological advancements to help create the free cash flow to pay dividends. Without repeating ad infinitum the impact of central bank easy money, I don't believe that the recent trend upward in profits is likely to continue long-term, and certainly not into the next recession.

Last week's FactSet Earnings Insight shows a couple relationships pretty clearly. The first is that the S&P 500 stock returns have handily outpaced earnings growth in the past few years. The other is that while earnings have ticked up in the past year, the "earnings recession" as it's been called from 2014-2016, serves at least as a warning of an environment that could return soon.

I know that a record number of companies beat sales estimates for Q2 and I'm glad that happened, but let's ask some questions about that. With 73% of companies reporting sales above estimates this quarter, against 53% in the past five years, is it really the sales that got that much better, or could have expectations just been that ratcheted down? And, if it was such a blowout quarter, should we really expect that to continue? Is there some merit to the idea that we are just working through some pent up demand on optimism, that somehow due to politics, growth suddenly accelerates? And finally, what happens to the market when "only" 53% beat estimates again as is likely if "reversion to the mean" is still a thing?

What investors really should ask is this: does the valuation of the stock market match the earnings? The unequivocal answer is "no." Here is where the Case-Shiller CAPE index actually has some use.

Now, I'm not a gloom and doomer, and I'm not stuck on saying "here's a bubble, there's a bubble, everywhere a bubble, bubble." But, valuations ultimately matter. And if growth is not likely to keep at the very recent pace, then valuations will also "revert to the mean." That means lower stock prices.

The companies that will get hurt the most when growth slows again are those which have a hard time wringing more and more out of less and less. Companies that are seeing less secular demand growth for their products, facing more local competition or need to spend on huge capital expenditures are first on my to "get hit" list.

I happen to believe we will get some sort of mini-recession soon. So, that drop in stock prices could be as soon as really soon. The next stock market pullback - which very possibly will be triggered by a recession, like many other stock market pullbacks - is to my mind likely to be short and shallow. But, it will represent another rotation away from old economy stocks to new economy stocks and investors better not believe that everything will come back equally.

I also believe what Goldman Sachs (GS) said recently, which is to buy the next dip. My short rationale is that there is still trillions of idle click printed dollars, and yen, and yuan, and euro in the world that need to find ways into the economy or markets. When the correction comes, not if, a lot of that dry powder, will get deployed rather rapidly.

Here are three loved companies by dividend investors that I think should be sold while the selling is good. I'll write another piece on "new economy" ways to generate income that's actually safer and offers some long-term upside.

Sell Coca-Cola

I know, selling Coca-Cola (KO) would make Warren Buffett irritated with me, but at least then he'd know me. Coke's main problem is slowly declining revenue. They have also had margin challenges as they adjust their product mix to a marketplace that is less interested in sugary drinks. They did get an adjusted gross margin boost of 2% the past quarter as they jettisoned some lower margin bottling operations. There's only so much tweaking Coke can do, so don't expect another improvement that substantial in my opinion.

The slowly declining revenue is the story with Coca-Cola. The market for soft drinks is saturated or very nearly saturated. The company will face a continuous pressure now just to maintain. If they truly want to grow, they'll have to take large chunks of their cash flow to put into new growth initiatives or go out and buy emerging competitors. While Coke is one of the iconic brands, and the only thing I'll mix with my Bacardi, it can't create aggregate demand to exploit.

I don't believe Coke is in any imminent danger of a dividend cut, but their dividend growth is surely going to be challenged going forward; it's already dropped to 6% per year. That will probably lead the market to change Coke's valuation. Right now Coca-Cola stock is trading at a PE ratio of 32 which is 20% above their typical valuation. For a company with no growth to speak of, that PE just too high. Coke could easily see a correction of at least 20% and be slow to come back.

The last time I told people to sell Procter & Gamble (PG) was in November 2014, just before the last time it peaked. The story today is much the same as then. The stock has been on a good run and it is now well ahead of its fundamentals.

Like Coke, Procter & Gamble is suffering from slowly declining revenue. It has also seen a dramatic drop in dividend growth the past few years from 7% to 2.5%. Unlike Coke, there is relatively little growth that the company can buy.

Trian Fund Management has been trying to unlock value in the company, but I'm not sure there's really value to be unlocked. The company has clearly lagged for years, but I would maintain that is as much due to the market conditions, as it is inefficiencies with the company.

To be sure, P&G is attempting to speed up investments in innovation to offset slow industry growth, but as I've said in my "slow growth forever" articles about the global economy, that is an uphill battle. I believe the trends facing Procter and Gamble are long-term in nature and in time will impact the dividend and/or share price.

Sell Verizon

Verizon (VZ) operates within the oligopoly of telecom companies and has some pricing power. However, as Janet Yellen recently pointed out in testimony, the price wars for cell phone plans has been so intense it has actually put pressure on inflation.

Verizon might have reached peak revenue in 2016. In the past year it has ceded customers to more aggressive competitors, which have lowered revenue just as it prepares to embark on a major upgrade of its systems. With cell phone markets saturated and the Justice Department not looking favorably on mergers for Verizon and AT&T (T) it is hard to see where Verizon can add revenue with good margins.

The company has already seen declining dividend growth and I think given the competitive landscape and slower growth for the industry that dividend additions are going to remain slim. The company's debt is already high at over $108 Billion, so financing its 5G build out could require a dividend cut.

While the company is trying to find additional sources of revenue, I can't help but think that its purchase of AOL and Yahoo were desperation moves. If not desperate, the prices were at least questionable. I would not doubt that Verizon writes down its purchased internet assets in coming years.

SPY Will Add to Stock Losses

All three companies discussed are top 25 holdings in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). This is important to think about because when the next correction comes, the amount of shares sold of SPY will be significant. That will result in forced selling of SPY holdings. Some, myself included, believe that once computer selling kicks in, that we could see a very fast correction.

Some will argue that not selling index holdings is the right approach. They conclude that all the stocks in the index will rebound more or less equally when the market rebounds, but I don't think that is likely.

Over the past decade, the newer economy stocks, like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), have become larger percentages of the indexes as a secular rotation into those stocks has occurred. When individual stock buying and sector ETF buying kicks in after the next correction, money will continue to rotate into the new economy companies putting relative pressure on many of the old economy stocks.

While I only touch on three popular S&P 500 dividend stocks here, there are dozens more with slow growth and future free cash flow challenges that should be considered for sale as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.