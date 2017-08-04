Is Teladoc Worth The Wait?

Telehealth is seen by many as an emerging industry with increasing potential for patients and investors alike. The service offers patients the opportunity to see patients at any time without leaving their home, at a lower cost than a regular office visit. The company in the best position to exploit this opportunity is Teladoc (TDOC). Although Teladoc has the market share and investment capital to grow their business and this industry, the financial risk remains. With no history of profitability and no prospects to show a profit in the foreseeable future, investors have to decide whether Teladoc provides an investable opportunity.

By most accounts, Teladoc offers a compelling proposition to patients. The company offers patients the ability to see a doctor online, receive a diagnosis, and if necessary, have a prescription transmitted to the pharmacy of their choice. The service is available 24 hours/day, seven days/week with minimal wait times and at a lower cost than seeing a physician at their office. The company employs approximately 3,000 physicians and behavioral health professionals who diagnose conditions ranging from upper respiratory infections, sinusitis, and dermatological conditions. They can also help with smoking cessation or anxiety. With a 75% market share in the telehealth industry, the company appears to be in a strong competitive position, a position further enhanced by completing its acquisition of Best Doctors in July. Best Doctors, a leading medical consultation company, brings together doctors to address complex and costly medical issues. By absorbing this company, Teladoc acquires a network of 50,000 medical experts with a reputation for quality outcomes. Combined with its dominant market share in the telehealth industry, this acquisition puts Teladoc in a stronger position to serve its growing customer base.

What limits this company are the staggering losses and the lack of immediate prospects of achieving profitability. Teladoc showed a loss of $1.75/share in 2016, compared to a $2.91/share loss in the prior year. Further improvement is expected as 2017 losses are expected to come in at between $1.52 and $1.55/share. The company lost $15.4 million in the second quarter, or $0.28/share. While the market has a history of showing patience with promising new companies (the dot.com boom and Tesla’s (TSLA) recent success being prime examples), funding will eventually be difficult to come by if investors see no return on their investment capital. However, other numbers give investors hope for eventual profitability. For the second quarter of fiscal 2017, revenues were up 68% year-over-year to $44.6 million. Total membership grew by 33%, and total office visits were up 55% to 309,000. While this does not mean that profitability is around the corner, it is an indication that Teladoc’s trend of high growth is continuing.

With this high growth, investors will have to decide whether the rising revenue, the increases in membership, and the acquisitions are enough to overcome a string of losses into the foreseeable future. Better service offerings, dominant market shares, and acquisitions that promise to improve outcomes are attributes that investors like to see. The question is, will investors show enough patience for profitability to catch up?