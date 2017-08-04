Lending Club Is Looking Beleaguered Heading Into Q2's Do-Or-Die Earnings

A few days earlier and a few days later, I might be more willing to make a firm bearish call on online lending venue Lending Club (LC). With its second quarter earnings report slated for Monday, August 7th though -- after the close -- there's just a little too much risk in making such a call despite the potential reward.

There's no risk in showing why I came awfully close to calling LC a short-trade candidate though, and simultaneously previewing how its Q2 earnings outlook fits into its bigger earnings trend.

Do or Die Time

Several year ago when Lending Club was the bulk of the online-lending market, it had little problem attracting capital, attracting borrowers, and serving as the middleman between the two.

As is generally the case though, nothing breeds competition like success. Heath White pointed that out quite plainly in June, citing eleven other online lenders, roughly half of which were more competitive (in terms of interest rates) than Lending Club was itself.

It wasn't exactly news to... well, anyone. All that competition started to take shape in 2015, and by 2016 Lending Club's revenue was falling and losses became the norm. Questionable loan-risk policies and the related exit of then-CEO Renaud Laplanche took a fiscal as well as a reputational toll on the company, and though things are on the mend, the organization hasn't even come close to fully recovering. The graphic of Lending Club's past and projected revenue and earnings below tells the tale.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

Fast forward to Monday. That's when Lending Club is expected to log another progressive quarter, cranking revenue up to $136.2 million, and whittle the per-share loss back to only one cent; the company lost nine cents per share on $103.4 million in sales for the same quarter a year earlier. Not only is revenue expected to keep growing beyond that, Lending Club is expected to swing back to a profit in Q3, of two cents per share.

If history repeats itself, we can broadly expect an earnings beat, though analysts aren't overwhelmingly convinced. As of the latest tally, nine of the sixteen pros following it are calling it a hold, though it recently ramped up its "Strong buy" ratings from only two to three (Oppenheimer).

What most of those analysts, and most investors for that matter, haven't adequately addressed in the fact that for the first quarter of this year, revenue fell sequentially, as did income. In fact, as Orange Peel Investments also illustrated in May, the quality of Lending Club's loan portfolio is deteriorating. And, as Stephen Zentner pointed out following the company's first quarter report, its expenses are on the rise... something to watch for in the Q2 numbers.

Something significant would have had to have changed over the course of the past three months to expect the revenue and income growth trend to be rekindled. I didn't see any such changes.

To that end, it simply looks and feels like the second quarter could be the one that makes or breaks the company, and the stock... at least for a while.

Investors Are Expressing Doubts

While the future is only cloudy rather than convincingly bearish, it's worth noting how investors as a group are increasingly showing doubt in the company's future by virtue of selling their shares shortly after April's modest rebound effort. In fact, for the first time in over a year LC shares have logged lower lows and lower highs. The lower low was hit this week with a trade under the prior low of $5.03. The stock didn't remain under that floor, but rather, fought its way back above it. The matter is far from settled though.

Source: Schwab's StreetSmart Edge

It's the descending wedge pattern (framed in orange), by the way, that got me mulling a short position on LC. Although short-selling super cheap and small-float names like Lending Club isn't for the faint of heart, to those who can stomach the risk and are able to watch their positions like a hawk. It isn't the right choice for everyone.

For those who are experienced in the art (and risk) of short-selling though, this chart and the impending earnings report establishes a potential opportunity. If the horizontal support level at $5.03 is broken again, it's unlikely the bulls would be willing to prop it up yet again and give it another chance at a recovery. Once those floodgates open again, they'll apt to remain open for a while.

Realistically speaking, there's not another technical floor until last July's low of around $4.02, and then there's not another one until last May's low of $3.50.

The catch -- should the floor break in response to a poor Q2 or a grim outlook -- is not piling on in the event of a sudden and sharp selloff. A steep intraday loss may simply be interpreted as a bargain-buying opportunity. For LC to fully capitalize on its downside potential, it needs to break under that floor and gradually pick up bearish steam.

Of course, that point of view may all be for naught, if Lending Club somehow has managed to get its ship back on course and prods the stock upward. In that case a break above the upper edge of the converging wedge shape, currently at $5.60, could trigger a trade-worthy meltup.

The same idea applies though... don't go chasing a massive, instantaneous boost. Those moves rarely muster any immediate follow-though.

The Last Word

It's difficult to just sit on an idea and wait for it to be triggered. It's even more difficult when there are two potential triggers that could push the stock in question in diametrically opposite directions (and that assumes we'll get decent movement in either direction after earnings -- we may not).

Whatever the case, the Lending Club story is one that's coming to a head, for better or worse. The pivotal chapter may well begin on Monday. Be ready.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in LC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.