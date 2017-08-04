Neurocrine Biosciences Off To A Good Start With Ingrezza

There were no real surprises in the clinical update; investors can expect AbbVie to make its first Elagolix filing in the third quarter, with UF data near year-end/early 2018

Ingrezza revenue in the second quarter was modest in absolute terms, but strong relative to expectations, and it seems NBIX's efforts to work collaboratively with docs and payors are helping

As I've said before, quarterly earnings reports from pre-revenue biotechs are of only limited value, though they can provide some worthwhile insights and detail. Neurocrine (NBIX) is technically no longer pre-revenue, though, and the company's first commercial sales of Ingrezza suggest a good start to this important new drug. What's more, Neurocrine management laid out a credible path for ongoing development of Ingrezza for pediatric Tourette's after a disappointing Phase II result earlier this year, not to mention updates on other early-stage clinical programs. While I suppose I'm a little more comfortable with the Ingrezza launch now, I'm not changing any of my basic modeling assumptions, and my fair value remains in the mid-$60's.

A Good Start For Ingrezza

I said much the same a few days ago in reference to Lexicon's (LXRX) launch of Xermelo, but you can't tell too much about a drug's future from its first quarter or two on the market. By the same token, the fact that sales of Ingrezza were well ahead of most expectations (over $6 million versus estimates around $1 million) is still better than the alternative.

Ingrezza may ultimately capture more of the market than I expect (my expectations are predicated on good uptake in severe tardive dyskenesia and more modest uptake in moderate TD patients), but it's too soon for that conclusion. What I do think the second quarter results support, though, is the notion that the company's efforts to work with doctors and payors ahead of the approval and launch are paying off in terms of awareness and a smoother start-up. I know a lot of investors and analysts often scoff at these pre-approval programs, but perhaps Neurocrine is showing how they can make a difference.

One interesting note to me is that thus far it seems like pre-authorization requirements aren't too onerous. There was some concern a couple of months ago when CVS put out a pretty tough set of preconditions for Ingrezza for those covered by its Federal Employee Program. In requiring an AIMS score of 10 or higher (among other requirements), CVS would ostensibly be carving out a meaningful percentage of the patients Neurocrine enrolled in its studies and that would certainly be worrisome for adoption/revenue if that became the norm. Judging by management's comments, though, this program is the outlier and pre-authorization for other payors hasn't been worse than expected. I will also mention that Neurocrine has its INBRACE program up and running to help physicians and patients with issues like pre-authorization.

An In-Line Pipeline Update

Neurocrine didn't really offer up any surprises on its clinical programs and projects. The company confirmed once again that its analysis of the disappointing T-Force GREEN study of Ingrezza in pediatric Tourette's showed sub-therapeutic drug exposure for many of the enrolled participants. The company likely won't publish the results of this study, but intends to start a new Phase IIb study before the end of 2017, with data likely available late in 2018.

I continue to believe this is a reasonable path forward. Neurocrine erred on the side of caution with dosing in the T-Force GREEN study, but did still see a dose-dependent response and indications that adequate drug exposure is sufficient to improve symptoms (like tics). Given the clean safety data from T-Force GREEN, I think it is reasonable to conclude that it is reasonable to test higher doses to see if meaningful efficacy can be achieved.

Neurocrine also announced that it would start a Phase II study of NBI-74788 in congenital adrenal hyperplasia in Phase II (as expected), while early-stage development of NBI-640756 (for essential tremor) is also on track.

Management said they expect AbbVie (ABBV) to submit an NDA for Elagolix in endometriosis in the third quarter. Given how AbbVie conducts its business, I would not be at all surprised if the company waited until it received notice that the FDA had accepted the submission before issuing a press release, meaning that investors may not get confirmation of the submission until early November. AbbVie should also have Phase III data on Elagolix in uterine fibroids by year-end, but between the holidays and the possibility of presenting the data at a meeting, those data may not be released until early 2018 (perhaps AbbVie would publish a brief release noting that it did/did not meet the endpoints, but withholding further details).

And Then?

Thinking about more over the past couple of months, I wonder what Neurocrine management is thinking in terms of pipeline and business development. Between the revenue coming in from Ingrezza and the probable inflow of milestones and royalties from Elagolix in the next few years, I don't think the company needed to raise $500 million just to commercialize Ingrezza and fund clinical development of the Tourette's indication and other compounds like '74788, '640756, and opicapone.

I've commented in the past that Neurocrine's basic R&D efforts don't seem especially productive relative to other biotechs, and I would note that next to a semi-randomly selected group of biotechs like Agios (AGIO), Alnylam (ALNY), Ionis (IONS), and Nektar (NKTR), the company doesn't spend an especially large amount on R&D. Now, that's not automatically an indictment of management – there's nothing wrong with being efficient, nor is there anything wrong with a company choosing to advance only the best candidates into human studies. But at the same time, Neurocrine's shaky early-stage pipeline has been a point of frustration.

With the cash Neurocrine has, though, I would not be surprised to see additional business development/in-licensing/acquisition moves. Whether it would be acquiring promising movement disorder drugs from foreign companies lacking a U.S. sales force or acquiring early-stage assets from venture-stage companies, I would not be surprised if Neurocrine put some of that cash to work.

The Bottom Line

Repeating what I said in the open, I'm not changing my valuation target on Neurocrine today, and I think fair value remains in the mid-$60's. While I do have a small amount of value embedded for the pediatric Tourette's indication, a strong and clear result from this upcoming Phase II study could still add another $5/share or so, with full approval offering more than $10/share upside in total. I also have zero implied value from '74788 or '640756 at this point. Although I don't think there will be much market-moving data from the clinical before year-end, the valuation makes this a name worth considering again today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX, ALNY, LXRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.