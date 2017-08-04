New York Mortgage Trust: There Is No Justification

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) looks set to move lower following its just reported Q2 earnings which have once again disappointed. This is a very controversial name not just in the sector but for us personally as well as it was once one of our top picks in the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector years ago. To date, many investors have been handsomely rewarded if you count all of the dividends. However, quickly things deteriorated in terms of principal. Many investors in the name have a paper loss. It is not a loss until you sell, but it hurts to look at a sea of red ink in any investment, even with the dividend. While it was once my favorite, it is now just a middle of the pack name. Back in March we reiterated a sell, and shares are down about 5% from that mark.

One of the driving forces behind our sell call is declining performance which has subsequently led to dividend cuts. The company recently cut the payout by 17% from $0.24 to $0.20. The Board of Directors felt this cut was necessary, based on performance. The company wasn't delivering and so it was cut, again. We invest in mREITs for the dividend. Every time it is cut and the stock shifts to trade lower, it adds more time it takes to reach the breakeven point (the point where you have been paid enough dividends to cover your entire initial investment). We fell the stock was overvalued above $6.50 and still think over $6 it is to be avoided.

The company had a relatively bad quarter once again. Its portfolio generated a net income of just $11.1 million, or $0.10 per share. This is down heavily year-over-year. On top of that, the net interest income was down year-over-year by 5.7% to $15.7 million. It also did not cover the $0.20 dividend that was paid out but is a GAAP measure (the company doesn't provide core income numbers). Rate movement has been problematic, and only looks to get worse as the Fed is set to raise rates again, multiple times this year.

Why is the stock overvalued? Well NYMT's book value came in at $6.02. This is down from $6.13, which is a $0.11 decline, or a drop of 1.9%. That hurts. Still it is worth noting that NYMT is trading at a premium-to-book, and that is unjustifiable given the performance of the name in my opinion. And as a point of clarification, if the stock trades above book value, it's a premium, if it trades below book value, it's a discount. NYMT is at $6.18 right now so even after this poor performance the name is at nearly a 3% premium. We are of the opinion that we want to buy these names when they trade at a discount. A prime example was when this very name was under $5 and we pounded the table urging you to buy the discount in early 2016. But why is the company struggling?

Well there are a number of reasons the company has struggled. We won't go into depth on the portfolio mix here but the real bane for the company is prepayments. This is an issue sector-wide and with NYMT. Prepayments impact net income every quarter. Back in Q4 2016, I had predicted that the high constant prepayment rate experienced by the company would continue to rise. This turned out to be the case. The constant prepayment rate rose to 16.9% in Q4. It fell in Q1 nicely to 12.6%, but revered course here in Q2 and the constant prepayment rate was 14.7%. This is painful and well above sector average. Let us dig deeper here. Agency ARMS jumped to 16.5% prepayments, while Agency IOs even rose to 17.5%. Agency fixed rates ticked down slightly to 9.6%. Residential securitizations skyrocketed to 16.8% from 5.1%. So nearly across the board increases were experienced. What the key here is that the prepayment rate is too high and it has weighed on the net interest rate spread. In other words, the company is making less money due to prepayments. NYMT's weighted average yield on interest-earning assets came in at 6.16%. The cost to acquire those funds came in at 3.04%. Combined, these generated a net interest rate spread of 3.12%, which did widened from Q1, despite prepayments. While this is one small piece of good news, in general this metric continues a downward trend, as two years ago, the spread was well over 4%.

All things considered we cannot justify buying above $6. Instead we would like to buy around $5.50 and below, as this would assign a near 10% discount-to-book. We rarely recommend buying mREITs at premiums, even in the most best-of-breed names, but certainly cannot do so here with this type of performance.

