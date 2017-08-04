Ride Along - Peyto (Part 1)

For investors who follow Cardium and Spirit River E&P players, Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSE: PEY) is often held as the ideal against which other Cardium/Spirit River players are measured. Indeed, Peyto has done very well since its founding in 1998 to the present, paying a sizeable dividend along the way.



Nonetheless, we must remind ourselves that it is possible to stumble upon the best horse in the glue factory, which is still in a bad position. That is not to say that Peyto is in the glue factory, but that during our analysis we must be aware of this possibility--namely, that we may find a phenomenal operator that is nonetheless overvalued or would otherwise make for a poor investment for a variety of reasons. Especially given the current operating environment, it will be essential to step beyond mere peer-based analysis and take a holistic approach to Peyto and see what we find.





Cork Board

First, to get our bearings, we select the items for further investigation where we hope to gain the most insights in their most efficient/concentrated form. This is like first identifying where we think we will find the richest ore before moving on to sifting through that ore in search of gold information nuggets. To mix metaphors, after sifting through each piece of information individually, we will then take these information-rich items (and associated notes and fragments) and lay them out together like a detective pining up all the key clues on a cork board to take it all in at once and look for connections, insights, contradictions, and so on. This is something we do, always, with every analysis, out of respect for and appreciation of the difficulty a human consciousness has in keeping all the key elements “active” or “alive” in consciousness for fluid consideration along with the other items. [For computer geeks, think of this as using physical pen and paper to expand your limited RAM.]

For Peyto, here are the key starting items we have on our metaphorical cork board (alive and active in our mental context):

Item 1 : Our three-part analysis of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE: BXE, TSE: BXE) (Part 1) (Part 2) (Part 3), which covered the same target formations being exploited on acreage adjacent to Petyo’s Brazeau area.

: Our three-part analysis of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE: BXE, TSE: BXE) (Part 1) (Part 2) (Part 3), which covered the same target formations being exploited on acreage adjacent to Petyo’s Brazeau area. Item 2 : The section titled “Statements of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information” from the 2016 Annual Information Form (AIF) (pages 8-25).

: The section titled “Statements of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information” from the 2016 Annual Information Form (AIF) (pages 8-25). Item 3: Every slide from the June 2017 investor presentation that shows the areal and vertical extension of Peyto’s claimed resource potential, printed out and stapled together as a unit. Specifically, these are slides 19-24, 27-29, and 43. The goal here is to build the rudiments within our own minds of the 3D world of reserves Peyto claims to have.





Item 1





From Item 1, we can remind ourselves that Cardium/Spirit River players are distinct from shale players. The distinction comes from the nature of the target they are after. The shale players are targeting organic-rich shales or adjacent non-shale beds immediately above, below, or within such shales. In sequence, the E&P first identifies a shale that looks good and says, “Let’s go and exploit that shale!” After, some tweaking and experimentation in figuring out how to “unlock” that shale, they may discover that a sandstone “stringer” above, below, or within the shale is the ideal “landing zone” for extracting the hydrocarbons from the shale, but ultimately, the shale is really what it’s all about.



In contrast to this, Peyto and similar players are taking lessons from the shale revolution and applying them to what were commonly referred to as “statistical plays” or “resource plays” by industry participants back in the 1980s and 1990s. The terms “resource play” and/or “continuous accumulation” are the technical terms that most closely approximate the much more popular (but also vague and ambiguous) term “unconventional” as it is used today.



Figure 1 shows how we, at DDI, think about this jargon, what the relevant distinctions are, and where Petyo’s resources (highlighted in yellow) fit into that perspective.

For our purposes (for the purpose of forming a meaningful conclusion on Petyo) it is extremely important to understand the difference between a “statistical play” and a non-statistical play. A statistical play is assumed to have a fixed probability distribution for its outcomes (i.e. a fixed probability distribution that tells us precisely what the odds are that each new well we drill will be a success or a failure). In layman's terms, this is like a casino game, with clearly established odds, and where you’re the casino. Since the odds are fixed and stacked in your favor, you’ll always come out ahead in the long run (even if you have occasional streaks of bad luck) so long as enough players keep on coming and you have deep enough pockets to handle your losing streaks. The corollary for an E&P company is that it only makes sense to go into a statistical play if you are certain you have the depth of capital to drill 100 wells or more (and you’re pretty sure about the distribution you’re assuming). Otherwise, you could drill 10 money-losing wells in a row and go bankrupt before getting any cash flow from operations to pay for the next well.

Horizontal drilling was key for these plays because in physical terms, the success or failure of a well would often depend on how many oil-filled pre-existing fracture networks the wellbore would intersect. Horizontal drilling, therefore, was a way to increase the span of the formation that would be traversed by the drill bit with each new well drilled, increasing the odds of getting enough “hits” to make the well economic.





Item 2

Turning to Item 2 (sections from the 2016 AIF), we can quickly draw some broad conclusions. Peyto has two focus areas: Greater Sundance and Brazeau. Though the “Northern Area” is reported as a distinct area (suggesting some significance), we can safely ignore it for our analysis due to the fact that it’s production was a mere 2% of the company total in 2016, no new wells were drilled there in 2016, and the company had no plans to direct capital to this area for 2017 as of the date of the 2016 AIF filing. Taken together, this suggests the undeveloped locations in the Northern Area are most likely not economic at current prices. We may circle back and consider them for option value later, but for now we’ll mentally take it down from our cork board as something not likely to have a determinative influence on our final decision.

Given that the Sundance and Brazeau areas are both in the same basin (and sell into the same markets) and Peyto is targeting the same formations in each area, it’s fair to say that with this particular E&P we are dealing with a puzzle that is not overly complicated, especially compared to other E&Ps with operations in multiple basins/markets and certainly compared to integrated oil and gas majors with E&P, midstream, and refining operations all over the globe. This will affect how much certainty we can reasonably expect from our analysis, and in this case the implication is favorable--we should expect that we can reach a relatively high degree of certainty by the end of our analysis.

Continuing with Item 2, we see that both areas have a similar NGL cut: 14.7 bbl/MMcf for Sundance and 15.6 bbl/MMcf for Brazeau. Jumping ahead to Item 3, Slide 21, we see that the variation in NGL content for Peyto has less to do with where they drill on the map and more to do with what formation they choose to target. This leads to one possible inference that the producing wells in each area have a similar mixture of Notewekin, Fahler, Wilrich, and Cardium wells. We will take mental note of this and compare it against other sources of information later as we look for coherence and to ferret out inconsistencies.

Similarly, though the Northern Territory is not significant, we can see from the numbers given in Item 2 that the NGL cuts for the two plants in that area are 52.8 bbl/MMcf and 44 bbl/MMcf. This matches the 45 bbl/MMcf figure shown for the Cardium layer in slide 21. Together, this means we should expect, going forward, that we will discover that the Northern Area has been an almost exclusively Cardium play for Peyto. If not, then we’ll need to flag that inconsistency and start asking more questions to understand what’s going on or what key pieces of understanding we are missing.





Item 3

Turning to Item 3, Slide 24, we can see some interesting patterns in the sequence (running left to right) of the wells that have been drilled and that are planned to be drilled for each formation (Historical Vertical → Historical Horizontal → Booked Horizontal → Unbooked Horizontal). Each pattern tells a unique tale for that formation.

Starting with the Cardium, we see a large number of historical vertical wells (more than for any other formation), which tells us this is probably where Petyo got its start. The transition to horizontal drilling is usually a later development, and we can tell that these first wells were not drilled vertically for the sake of optimization (i.e. that vertical wells are not the ideal method for exploiting this resource) given that all of the unbooked locations (representing the most forward-looking development plan) are scheduled to be horizontal.

The number of future unbooked Cardium location is quite staggering. In fact, it’s larger than for any other formation. Yet at the same time, Peyto is directing little if any capital to developing the Cardium. Taken together, these data points suggest the 409 unbooked locations are highly speculative at current commodity prices.

To clarify further: If you’re spending money to actually drill, you are putting your money where your mouth is, and this communicates the greatest confidence. If you are not spending money developing the locations, but you have buy-in from the reserves auditor, then this is reflecting a mid-level of confidence. Lastly, if you are not spending any money on the locations AND you don't have buy-in from the auditors, then the associated unbooked locations reflect the lowest level of confidence.

Given the 434 historical vertical wells and 72 historical horizontal wells in this same formation in these same areas, the reserve auditors are certainly not apprehensive for a lack of data. And, further, as a consequence of the differences between U.S. and Canadian disclosure requirements, for a Canadian company, references to “booked” locations will include locations under both the proved and probable categories, meaning the auditors have slightly more leeway to acknowledge additional booked locations.

Lastly, the 14 booked vertical wells planned for the Cardium formation suggest to us that this part of the reserve report is perhaps a bit stale. It is highly unlikely that these 14 vertical Cardium locations are planned for optimization purposes, and it is much more likely that this is just the residue of historically recognized vertical well locations that got an easy pass for having qualified as reserves previously.

Contrast this with the story told by the Wilrich locations, again going from left to right in Slide 24. There’s a rapid transition from vertical wells (14) to aggressive horizontal development (314), which leads to a similar number of booked locations to be drilled in the future (336) [and note that we do not see any booked vertical wells here as the transition was too rapid to leave any vertical location residue in the books]. Then on to the unbooked locations, we see there are only 132 more locations after that for Peyto to develop. Clearly, it seems, they would love to have more, but this pattern from left to right (few, many, many, less) suggests they like it and want more of it but do not yet have the legal rights (leases) secured yet to give them more of that desirable inventory.

The Cadomin and Falher D, E, F formations follow patterns similar to the Cardium. Falher C also follows this pattern, but much more mildly, so our preference will be to treat half of these location as speculative. For similar reasons, we strike the Muskiki, Dunvegan, and Westgate locations under the "unbooked" column. Altogether this cuts the unbooked inventory from 1,175 locations down to 416 locations (assuming, implicitly, current economic conditions).

If we cross off these layers (as we've done by annotating Slide 24 in the following figure), we begin to see the inventory of locations clustering around two or three horizons for exploitation. There’s the Notikewin-Falher ABC cluster (which may or may not be two distinct targets) and the Wilrich-Bluesky cluster. This means that on Slide 22 where Peyto shows its "effective" net sections to be 4-times the areal extent of their leased acreage, more realistically we are looking at a maximum of 2- or 3-times the areal extent in terms of effective resource potential.







These revised locations will later factor into our final analysis and scenario analysis. In the next post we will go through the same process for the booked locations and continue our process of context building in our lead-up to a comprehensive model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.