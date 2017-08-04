Intrepid's water sales leads the company towards a full recovery

Investment Thesis

First order of business is let me highlight the risks so that I can feel more comfortable discussing Intrepid Potash's (IPI) potential. Intrepid is a commodity company selling potash and as such, it is exposed to macroeconomic factors outside of its control. There is no guarantee that potash prices will continue to firm up in the near term.



With that caveat out of the way, you are left with a company which has generated some FCF for the first time since fiscal 2015. However, here goes the real icing on the cake, it is very likely to increase its FCF by more than 30% in fiscal 2018. And the market is only slowly starting to realise this.

Recent Business Highlights

Since I've following Intrepid on the sidelines since early 2016 I was following it that day back in February 2016 when its auditors added the going concern language in the 10q and I saw its share price fall more than 50% in that one day. Sadly, I did not buy shares that day and it was only a couple of months later that I invested. Although I did not actively write for SA until late October 2016 when I wrote my first article on Intrepid Potash - however, just check the share price on the day when the article was written. Long story short, being a value investor is not about picking up shares on the lowest trading day, it is about sitting on your behind and waiting.

The big money is not in the buying and selling … but in the waiting - Munger

More recently, Munger has adopted that original quote to a more eloquent version he now calls "sit-on-your-ass investing".

Since that original article was published there have been two material developments. One was the dilution of shareholders by approximately 65% with Intrepid using those proceeds to pay back meaningful amounts of debt, which together with its cash from operations its debt position is now down by 56% since September 2016.



The second material development has been the announcement of water sales. All the while, the CEO, the CFO, and one director have been buying large amounts of shares in the open market. I have already discussed the fact that Bob Jornayvaz, the CEO, had personally opted for a salary cut and how he still found several millions of dollars to buy additional shares of Intrepid Potash, so I will not repeat that now, but those that are super keen should read here.

Moving on, the actual results for 2017 Q2 were a pleasant surprise. Firstly, because in spite of all the talk about water sales, the bulk of its cash flow from operations actually come from a decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets ($3.7 million for Q2), which amounted to $8 million or 70% of its cash flow from operations for the first half of 2017. Therefore, while more than $1 million in water sales was made in Q2, the bulk of its cash actually come from the potash business.



Moreover, subsequent to the quarter end, in the month of July, over $0.7 million was generated from water sales meaning that there is, even more, cash to still percolate to the company during the remainder of 2017.

Management's efforts to introduce farmers to Trio (the premium potash product) continues to deliver. This strategy has worked predominantly because Intrepid's strategy has sacrificed price in exchange for volume. Think of this as a marketing expense, in which Intrepid is investing in getting farmers familiar with the advantages of Trio versus the standard potash fertilizer. To quantify this, there was a 38% decrease in the average net realized sales price for Trio, but its volume was up 79%, all in all, total sales from Trio to increased by 27%.

Next, for the other operating segment, the potash segment, the company was able to increase its average net realized sales price by 22%, together with its lower costs for solar production allowed its potash segment to increase its gross profit margin from minus $5.3 million to $4 million or an improvement of $9.3 million compared to the same period a year ago.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

The table above tells us two important details. Firstly, on a P/S ratio, you can see that investors' appetite for potash companies has stabilized. For instance, the P/S ratio for the group over the last 5 years on average was 3.8x their revenue and currently it's practically the same at 3.4x. However, in Intrepid's case, the mispricing is still around 40% from its average.



However, in the past, Intrepid would did not have had the benefits of diversification, which these water sales will bring. Once investors realize the cash flow potential from these stable water sales, Intrepid should actually trade at a premium to what it has traded in the past.

DCF Analysis

I do not feel comfortable enough with Intrepid's cash generating abilities to estimate what Intrepid could be worth. However, if it was able to generate roughly its midpoint guidance for 2018 of $25 million and Intrepid could grow that cash flow in line with inflation of 2%, then that side of the business alone could be worth $500 million. Currently, it is difficult to say for sure.



Then, shareholders are left with a potash company, which might also be worth something. In the past, Intrepid had a market cap worth of approximately $500 million - when the potash environment was more stable.



These two sides of the business, together, might make Intrepid worth at least $800 million market cap.

Conclusion

All in all, the runway for Intrepid Potash is still long. Intrepid has to prove that it can actually bring in the cash flow associated with these water sales and equally important, it needs the potash environment to firm up from decade lows. Since there are no real tangible catalysts on the horizon to indicate that potash pricing will significantly improve in the near-term investors must remain cautiously optimistic.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. This article is for discussion only. If you have enjoyed reading this free article and are not yet a follower, please take a second to click "Follow" at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.