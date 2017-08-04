Review Of Solar Picks For Saudi Aramco And Lessons Learned

The exercise is a good reminder for myself and hopefully for readers of this article to go beyond the analysis of snapshot data.

Six months ago, I investigated possible candidates that Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) would be interested in given its plan to invest up to $5 billion in renewable energy firms. Looking at the constituent stocks of the major ETFs in the field (listed below), I identified six candidates (tabulated below) for further scrutiny. The conclusion formed then was that First Solar (FSLR) emerged as the "winner" when three selected metrics were considered altogether, with Canadian Solar (CSIQ) as the runner-up. A reader asked me to provide an update recently. Given that a good half-year has passed, I agreed that it's indeed time to do a review.

Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:QCLN)

VanEck Vectors Solar Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX)

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

I eventually chose First Solar as the most likely candidate for Saudi Aramco as it had very low financial leverage, yet it was able to achieve decent return on capital employed (ROCE) of 7%, a middling performance among the six companies. In addition, it has the largest percentage of shares held by institutional investors by a wide margin among the six. Acquiring a significant stake from other institutional investors would usually entail a lower premium and greater ease than from the mass retailer investors. For an M&A in billions of dollars, there are certainly many other factors and metrics that would be considered. However, I explained in my initiation article why I settled on the three metrics for this exercise.

Six months later, shares of First Solar and Canadian Solar gained 54.6% and 39.3%, respectively, an excellent gain especially when annualized. Nevertheless, the two companies were overshadowed by JinkoSolar Holding (JKS), which rocketed 85% in that period. SunPower (SPWR) also had a very good run, increasing around 60% just before the plunge yesterday. Why had I not considered JinkoSolar and SunPower for investment? I could use the excuse that only the long-term returns matter for Saudi Aramco and not short-term triumphs. However, with such wide disparity in the share price performances thus far, I need to offer a better justification.

FSLR data by YCharts

With regard to ROCE, JinkoSolar was the clear winner six months ago at 16.93%. Today, all six companies have shown substantial deterioration in their ROCE. As GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:GCPEF) (OTC:OTC:GCPEY) (HKG:3800) only reports semi-annually, its latest ROCE number lags others by half a year. It is likely that its ROCE similarly declined in the first half of 2017 and could now be on par with JinkoSolar. Hence, apart from GCL-Poly Energy, JinkoSolar continued to achieve an ROCE that is superior among the peer group. Perhaps I should have given more weight to ROCE as an investment criterion.

FSLR Return on Capital Employed (ttm) data by YCharts

JinkoSolar had the highest financial leverage six months ago at 3.4x, with Canadian Solar at a distant second at 2.6x. Fast-forward to the present, JinkoSolar has more than halved its leverage to 1.6x, resulting in the lowest level among the "leveraged" players (i.e., excluding SMA Solar Technology (OTCPK:SMTGF)(OTC:SMTGY)(DAX:S92) and First Solar). Looking through the company announcements, I realized the deleveraging process was something that began since last November through the sale of its downstream business.

Jinko Power and the company clearly demonstrated further debt reduction during its FY 2016 announcement (see JinkoSolar's CEO statement below). Missing this effort by the company meant that I neglected to remove the high-debt albatross label of JinkoSolar, which had blinded me from its much-improved investment potential. As per CEO Kangping Chen:

We successfully completed the spin-off process of Jinko Power's project business, which generated US$145.2 million in investment gain for JinkoSolar and strengthened our balance sheet by cutting debt to US$892 million from US$2.1 billion. In January 2017, we further cut our debt by repurchasing almost all of our convertible notes due in 2019 at holders' put option. These initiatives have increased our corporate flexibility and reinforced our financial position which will allow us to take advantage of more opportunities in 2017.

FSLR Financial Leverage (quarterly) data by YCharts

During the period, institutional investors had piled into JinkoSolar and pared their stakes in the rest, except for SMA Solar Technology. The chart below shows the percentage change in institutional investor ownership during the six-month period. Hence, while I have missed the improved financial leverage level of JinkoSolar, apparently institutional investors were well aware of that and they led the share price appreciation.

In the period when JinkoSolar was the subject of two downgrade calls, one by Morgan Stanley on "lower margins and ASPs, and slow cost reductions" and another by Citigroup on an "overly bullish outlook" as well as a threat of import tariffs on solar panels, its shares continued to power on. It appeared that institutional investors were happily lapping up the shares sold by retail investors despite the negativity perpetuated by the sell-side analysts and the media.

FSLR Institutional Investor Ownership Percentage data by YCharts

Conclusion

The solar industry as a whole has turned from pessimistic early in the year to optimistic as the year progressed. The solar companies benefited from higher-than-expected U.S. module prices and "module stockpiling by U.S. solar independent power providers." Speculation that the proposed border wall with Mexico by President Trump could be covered with solar panels also lent some support to the share price appreciation. It is telling when famed solar bear Gordon Johnson at Axiom Capital called for an upgrade of First Solar and JA Solar (JASO), citing "positive near-term bias" in the solar industry.

Nevertheless, taking, for instance, JinkoSolar, there were also company-specific improvements that keen investors who were following along closely would have noticed. Investors acting on the knowledge would have benefited from the good run in the share prices of solar companies. This is a good reminder for myself and hopefully for readers of this article to go beyond the analysis of snapshot data.

