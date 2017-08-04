The Pink Portfolio: Hasbro, Playing For Dough

Hasbro is the sixth dividend stock in the Pink Portfolio and one I plan to add to.

The future looks good for Hasbro because of the cross-media expansions of its content.

In May 2016, a bit more than a year ago, I set up the Pink Portfolio for our little girl. My wife and I are the proud parents of a wonderful three-year-old girl. When you have children, the ideal moment to start investing is from birth. But as is the case with many middle-class people, we don't have thousands of dollars to invest for the apple of our eye. We decided to put aside $150 a month for her that we can use to create a portfolio. For special occasions, such as her birthday, she gets some extra money from her parents and grandparents. Later, we might raise the amount, but for now, we keep it at $150. Every month, I buy some stocks. If I buy a new stock, I write an article about it, and every now and then, I also give an update here on SA. This article is about a new buy: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS).

I chose to call it the Pink Portfolio because that is her favorite color, not that uncommon for girls.

For a lot of big shots, $150 a month means nothing - maybe just a tip in a fancy restaurant, a drop in the ocean, but for us, this is something. Next to that $150 a month for our sweetie's Pink Portfolio, we also put money aside for our own retirement portfolio, we still have quite some costs to pay off our mortgage, and we also still need money to refurbish our house. Like a lot of younger people, our budget is limited. Besides this remark, I also want to mention a few things: I have a real low-cost broker (just $0.58 per transaction), and I live in Europe, which means that I don't really put the money aside for her education, because it is cheaper here. It is really for her later life.

This means that the time frame for this portfolio is really long: 20 to 50 years or maybe even longer, depending on what our daughter wants to do with it once she is an adult: make the honeymoon of her dreams, buy a house or use it to retire earlier.

For all the stocks in her portfolio, I want to have a link with her interests or life, even at this young age.

The first buy was Nike (NKE), as her favorite sweater was produced by Nike. She still loves the brand and has Nike sneakers, which she is really attached to and always wears on Saturdays for toddler gym.

The second buy was around her second birthday, and it was Disney (DIS), since she loved Mickey Touse (that is how she pronounced it then) so much. By now, she doesn't only love Mickey and Minnie Mouse but also Donald Duck, Goofy, and especially Elsa and Anna, the two leading ladies from Frozen.

I have also bought shares of Apple (AAPL) because my wife has an iPhone, which intrigues our daughter a lot more than my simple and much cheaper Android mobile phone. By now, she knows already how to start a movie clip on the iPhone, even though we really try to limit time on any screen.

My wife and I are real coffee addicts. Our daughter used to call coffee "toffee". We love coffee so much that we have a fancy (and rather expensive) built-in coffee machine at home. One of our daughter's favorite moments is when she is allowed to push the button to make her parents a great cup of coffee. As real coffee aficionados, we often change of coffee beans brands, so our taste buds get new sensations every other week. One of the brands of coffee beans we regularly buy is Starbucks (SBUX). So, that was an obvious stock choice for the Pink Portfolio as well.

Last February, I added V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), the first dividend aristocrat in the Pink Portfolio. She still loves the Kipling brand (or actually especially the Kipling monkey), and she also has an Eastpak toddler rucksack, which she uses every day (even if she stays at home, she wants to walk around with it, as if she's ready to go hiking). Guess what color it is?

I had been looking at Hasbro for a while, but at first glance, I thought it was overvalued. But when I looked deeper into it, I saw that the maker of great games such as Scrabble was worth more than the 11 points score of its name.

The company

Hasbro is a company that is famous for its leisure time products for children and adults. It has names in its portfolio that everyone in the world knows: Monopoly, My Little Pony, Play-Doh, Scrabble, Transformers, Trivial Pursuit, Jenga, and many others. The company was established in 1923, 95 years ago.

Our daughter really loves both Play-Doh and My Little Pony. But what is more: there is also a link with us, her parents. We like playing board games, and so we have played Monopoly, Scrabble, and other Hasbro games quite a few times. This company's stock looks like an ideal stock for the Pink Portfolio. But therefore it has to live up to the rules.

Applying the rules of the Pink Portfolio to Hasbro

I will take you to through the rules of the Pink Portfolio and explain why I found Hasbro a great addition to the Pink Portfolio.

1. Less than $150 per share

The first rule of the Pink Portfolio is very simple: the stock should be under $150 per share because we want to buy every month. With a share price for Hasbro of about $105, there is no doubt about this criterion: PASS.

2. Safety

The companies I invest in for our girl must be safe. For the credit rating, I like to see A- or higher. Hasbro's S&P credit rating is BBB, which is not good enough. So, this could mean a fail for Hasbro. But if you look at the debt versus the cash and equivalents, you can see that Hasbro has only a net debt of $288M.



HAS Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And, if you look at Hasbro's FCF (free cash flow), you can see in the chart that the company could easily pay off its debt with cash and equivalents and FCF all at once, if it would wish to do so, since its FCF is $717.3M. That is safe enough for me.

HAS Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The risk assessment tool of the Nasdaq website shows that Hasbro is somewhat more risky than the other Pink Portfolio holdings:

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

For the Pink Portfolio, I want a risk number under 200, preferably under 150, and that is not a problem for Hasbro, with only 124.

The credit rating didn't really live up to the rules, but the manageable cash/debt balance and the Nasdaq risk tool still give Hasbro a PASS as a safe investment.

3. Valuation: Fairly or undervalued

I want stocks in the Pink Portfolio that are undervalued or fairly priced, with a maximum premium of 10% for high quality stocks. I will look at different opinions about the stock value of Hasbro.

First, the price evolution over the last year:

HAS data by YCharts

Can a stock that has gone up so much over the last year still be good value?

Simply Wall Street provides an intrinsic value based on future cash flows. The conclusion is that Hasbro's fair stock price is $74, while its current price is $105. That is an overvaluation of more than 40%.

Of course, this is just one method. As most readers know, valuation can differ a lot, depending on the method that is used.

According to this F.A.S.T. Graphs, Hasbro has a current P/E of 21.9 and a 10-year average P/E of 17.8. Again, this points to overvaluation.

But if you look at the P/E of Hasbro compared to its peers, its seems rather low:

(Source: simplywall.st)

The current dividend yield is 2.21%. As you can see on this chart of yieldchart.com, Hasbro's average yield is 2.01%, which is 10% lower than the present yield. So, if you look at the yield, which is quite important for a DGI portfolio such as the Pink Portfolio, the stock is 10% undervalued. With the average yield of 2.01%, the price would be $113.43.

According to finviz.com, the average target price of the analysts for Hasbro is $110, which would mean that Hasbro has an upside of about 5%.

Now, let's summarize that in a neat table:

Method of calculation of fair value fair value Future cash flows (Simply Wall Street) $74 FAST graphs $90.84 average dividend $113.43 Average analysts' price $110 Average price target $97

So, the average of the used models to valuate Hasbro indicates that Hasbro is overvalued at this moment, but only by 8%. I have always stated that I am willing to pay a premium of 10% for a great stock. Therefore, Hasbro gets a PASS on valuation.

4. Future return: Value or growth quality

I want either a good dividend or high growth or a mix of both for the Pink Portfolio. Is Hasbro a good value stock?

Hasbro's dividend rate is $2.28, which means a yield of 2.18% with a price of $104.77. A lot of dividend investors only look at dividend stocks of higher than 3%, so for them, 2.18% doesn't seem to be very much. But especially for the long term, you really should look at the dividend growth.

This is Hasbro's dividend growth and payout ratio of the last decade.

HAS Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, Hasbro's payout ratio has gone down considerably over the last two years, which bodes well for the dividend in the next years. The three-year average dividend growth 18.4%. I see no reason why the dividend couldn't continue to go up by double digits.

The future looks promising

What I find particularly interesting about Hasbro is that it is starting to walk on the path that Disney has leveled: not just creating great content, but monetizing that content several times by using a mixed media approach. Hasbro recently announced a new original series 'Flex Armstrong and the Flex Fighters' that was made together with Netflix (NFLX). It is an animated children's program. This is exactly where a lot of room for growth is for Hasbro.

Hasbro also has a long-standing partnership with Disney for the merchandising of a lot of very successful Disney franchises. Later this year, there will be some great product releases connected to probable box office hits: Transformers, Spider Man, My Little Pony etc. Our daughter will probably like especially the My Little Pony movie, but the strange thing is she also likes 'Spyman' merchandise a lot, even though she has not seen a movie of it. That indicates how strong Hasbro's marketing is.

Hasbro has been good at making money from the mobile games trend too with the Backflip studios, which turns the Transformers franchise into successful mobile games.

So, the future looks bright for Hasbro. It diversifies itself by not sticking with the old but exploring the new paradigm.

Takeaway

Hasbro passes most of the criteria for the Pink Portfolio. It has a slight premium price, but I think it does the right things to expand its great content across other channels. Therefore, and because our girl loves My Little Ponies and Play-Doh so much, I have bought exactly one share for her portfolio. I will think about it every time she plays with her My Little Ponies dolls or her Play-Doh, and that will remind me that I have to buy more shares of this great company.

This is how the Pink Portfolio looks like now:

I have added a GAIN line on the bottom, although I didn't want to at first. I only want the dividends to compound, so actually, I would rather have that the price of the shares go down, and I am not afraid to be overweight in a certain stock as you can see in my Nike position. But in the end, I added it because a few readers were asking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, AAPL, SBUX, VFC, HAS, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.