As Britain Exits The EU, How Many Firms Will Exit Britain?

Well, at the moment it seems I was too optimistic on how the Brexit process - the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union - would shake out. Following the reporting of the Financial Times journalist Gideon Rachman, I cited Denmark and Ireland as examples of EU member states which had gone against the EU in a referendum, only for subsequent referenda to overturn the initial objection.

The reason why I felt that the U.K. would do an about-turn is because once they were faced with the costs that Brexit would impose - less access to the EU's single market, political splits regarding Scotland and especially Northern Ireland, and a decline in overseas investment - would force the British to rethink their decision and a second referendum would overturn the first.

Over a year after the referendum (and after my initial article was published), I am less sanguine about this. The difficulties outlined above remain issues now, and the vicious infighting within the governing Conservative Party over the Brexit issue inspires little confidence in their ability to negotiate a palatable post-Brexit deal. But while there is little in the way of detailed policy about what form Brexit will take from Her Majesty's Government, there is also little in the way of a pushback to reverse course and remain in the EU.

This uncertainty has been noted by several major firms who have made serious post-Brexit plans for the future, none of which will benefit the U.K. in the short-term at least. The major beneficiary, it seems, is the Republic of Ireland, which can act as an English-speaking gateway to EU markets in London's absence. Examples of firms making post-Brexit arrangements include:

Citigroup (C), which announced in November that they would be moving 900 jobs from London to Dublin, and were exploring options for office space there. They are also seeking to establish a hub in Frankfurt too.

British budget airline Easyjet (OTC:EJTTF) (OTCQX:ESYJY) announced in July the establishment of new headquarters in Vienna, to protect European flights post-Brexit.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that British lender Barclays (BCS) (OTCPK:BCLYF) have actively sought more office space in Dublin, and expressly stated that this is to cope with the post-Brexit fallout.

Deutsche Bank (DB) have outlined plans to shift 4,000 positions from London to Frankfurt and Berlin, subject to regulatory approval.

Bank of America (BAC) stated in late July that Dublin would serve as their future EU hub post-Brexit.

As the situation continues, that list of firms (which is far from exhaustive) is likely to grow and grow as Brexit (eventually) begins to take tangible shape.

Is Brexit likely to actually occur? While British Prime Minister Teresa May did trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and thus formally set in motion the legal process of leaving the EU, the lack of a coherent strategy on the part of the British government, combined with the infighting within the ruling party noted above, means that little of substance has actually happened yet.

It is possible that the flight of many high-profile firms from the U.K. in the wake of Brexit will have an adverse-enough impact on the country to reverse the sentiment expressed last June, but thus far such a reversal does seem unlikely.

In the meantime, the best that an investor can do is take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the weakened British Pound Sterling, which slumped to a thirty-one year low after the referendum and has yet to recover to anything like its pre-Brexit status. This weakness can allow opportunistic investors to incept positions in attractive British stocks such as healthcare firm GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), oil major BP (BP) and electrical utility National Grid (NGG), all of which offer attractive 4%+ yields - BP's is now 6.59% - and are huge, stable income providers worth including in a long-term portfolio.

The objection could be raised - why invest in British companies if the British economy is likely to suffer during the Brexit process? In the cases of GlaxoSmithKline and BP, these are multinational firms which are not dependent upon the U.K. alone for their profits, and are therefore safer bets to make. As to National Grid, the Brits are still going to need electricity going forward, and so too will those customers in the U.S. whom this sturdy utility also cater to. American investors seeking bargains and some international exposure for their portfolio can take advantage of the dollar's strength against pound sterling at present, and invest in companies that will continue to thrive in spite of Brexit.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.