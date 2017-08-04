Elio Motors Files $100 Million IPO Registration

I'll provide a final opinion when we know proposed pricing and terms of the IPO.

It has received nearly $28 million in vehicle reservation deposits, but the company represents a high-risk approach to introducing a new road-going vehicle.

The company has developed a two-person, three-wheel passenger vehicle for the U.S consumer market.

Specialty auto maker Elio Motors wants to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take



Specialty vehicle manufacturer Elio Motors (OTCQX:ELIO) has filed its initial S-1 registration hoping to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Elio intends to sell a three-wheeled passenger car that operates at a 64-mpg combined city/highway fuel efficiency and is targeting a base price of $7,450.

We don’t know the proposed per share pricing range or post-IPO market capitalization expectations from management, but the company’s prospects for success in the marketplace are highly speculative.

This IPO would only be appropriate for investors willing to assume the very highest risk for an extended period of at least two years.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we know more about valuation.

Company & Technology

Phoenix, Arizona-based Elio was founded in 2012 to design and manufacture a low-cost, ultra-high-mileage two-seat vehicle that reduces emissions by providing an affordable alternative to full-price, larger and less efficient standard vehicles.

Management is headed by CEO and founder Paul Elio, who was previously founder of ESG Engineering, a 45-engineer consulting firm focused on the automotive industry.

Below is a brief overview video of the Elio E1c vehicle:

(Source: Elio Motors)

The company’s technology is a tandem configuration car that management says fits in with the most frequent use-case of car driving, that of one person or at most in the car. Its product will serve to ‘supplement’ a typical household’s existing car ownership, potentially replacing one of two cars with its more efficient, lower cost vehicle.

The company has raised $42 million to-date via two financings: a $25 million crowdfunding campaign in 2015 and a $17 million Regulation A+ process in 2016.

Elio is currently listed on the OTCQX under ELIO and shows a current market cap of $173 million.

Market and Competition

The market size for Elio’s product is difficult to pin down since competitive vehicles can range from ultra-compacts hoping to come to market in 2018 such as China-based CHJ Automotive’s electric model for $7,800 to the Smart car, which starts at around $12,000.

Notably, while CHJ intends to sell direct to consumers in mainland China, in Europe Consumers in the U.S. have an increased number of transportation options, including ride-sharing in major metropolitan areas, so it will be necessary for Elio to compete heavily on price.

The company says it intends to pursue a distribution model similar to that of Tesla (TSLA), in that it will sell direct to the end user through company-owned stores and will not sell through a network of dealerships, which the legacy automotive industry uses.

This distribution model, while it has achieved some success through Tesla’s efforts to remove barriers, still has a significant degree of uncertainty in certain states which still ban the practice.

Financials & IPO Details

Elio’s recent financial results can be summarized as having no revenues or gross margin since it has yet to commence selling vehicles.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Elio Motors S-1)

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $312,000 in cash and restricted cash and $93.8 million in total liabilities including $26 million in non-refundable customer deposits.

Elio intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering primarily for: [A] repayment of CH Capital Lending and interest payments to RACER Trust in the amount of approximately $1.25 million and $2.60 million, respectively; [C] engineering design and development; [C] production tooling and related capital expenditures; and [D] working capital and general corporate purposes.

Listed manager of the IPO is Drexel Hamilton.

Commentary

On one level, Elio Motors can be compared to a development stage biotechnology startup with a promising product but an unknown ability to finalize regulatory approval and product development along with uncertain commercialization prospects, likely well into the future at best.

While the company has reservation deposits for vehicles totaling $27.78 million, which is a promising sign, actual delivery of a quality final product that is reliable and meets the expectations of customers is another matter entirely.

Management has experience in the automotive industry but does not have experience standing up an entire vehicle manufacturer from nothing, and in a noisy vehicle market with much larger participants with sharp elbows.

Additionally, with base pricing starting at $7,450, it is difficult to see the company having very high profit margins, even with available options.

The firm is likely to require more capital after the IPO, so further dilution may occur before the company can ramp up production to sustainable levels.

We don’t know the expected share price range or post-IPO market capitalization, so my final opinion will need to wait until we know more.

However, from what I’ve seen so far, the Elio Motors story has some significant obstacles in the road ahead.

