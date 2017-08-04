Comparing The Tesla Model 3 Production Ramp With Nissan LEAF 2.0

The Nissan Group (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) just edged Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) to become the world’s largest automaker for the first half of 2017, by the narrowest of insignificant margins: here.



The Nissan Group includes brands such as Renault and Mitsubishi. Inside this umbrella, it has the best-selling all-electric car in Europe in the recent months (Renault Zoe), the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe and much of Asia for most of the recent years (Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV), and of course the best-selling electric car world-wide ever, the Nissan LEAF: here.



The LEAF was first shown in September 2009 and entered production in late 2010. “Thanks” to its weird styling and limited range, the LEAF had less success in North America than in Europe and Asia, where automotive tastes are different. Still, the LEAF has remained the best-selling EV worldwide: here.



All of this changes starting on September 5, 2017, in Tokyo, when the all-new next-generation LEAF 2.0 is fully unveiled immediately before its mass production commences in time for December 2017 deliveries. And it is this mass production that gets really interesting, when contrasted with the media hoopla surrounding Tesla’s (TSLA) production ramp for the Model 3.



Tesla’s stated production ramp has been described in detail for the last several days and weeks: Barely 100 units by August, then 1,500 in September and then 5,000 per week by December. Some have interpreted this to mean that Tesla will deliver over 40,000 by year-end. Others such as Morgan Stanley estimates it will be closer to 2,000 units.



Tesla’s production will come from a single factory (California) and the cars will be exported around the world. Initial overseas exports are said to start before the end of 2018, with right-hand drive markets to follow in 2019.



The contrast with the Nissan LEAF 2.0 should be obvious: While Tesla begun deliveries on July 28, it will only have delivered a few thousand units (at best) to non-employees by October-November. In other words, Tesla’s lead over Nissan will be tiny.



Nissan has been testing the LEAF 2.0 for a lot longer than Tesla has been testing the Model 3. The first Model 3 cars did not hit the on-road test cycle until March 2017.



This is now showing in that the Tesla Model 3 can’t be produced in all but the tiniest quantities for its first month or two - literally single-digit number of cars produced per day. Basically, Tesla is trying to compress a multi-year test-and-manufacturing cycle into six months. In contrast, Nissan has developed the LEAF 2.0 in the normal industry way: First, build batches of a few hundred cars and test them for millions of miles over a year or two, while perfecting the assembly line, then be ready to produce hundreds of cars per day right after the car is unveiled.



That’s why Tesla may be a few hundred, or perhaps little over 1,000 units, ahead when Nissan starts producing customer units of the LEAF 2.0 in September or October, but Nissan will likely be ahead of Tesla within a week or two of production at the most. Once we get into the first quarter of 2018, who will have delivered more EVs worldwide - Nissan or Tesla?



Let’s go back to the global sales for a moment. Unlike Tesla, Nissan makes the LEAF in three factories on three continents: Japan, Tennessee and the U.K. As such, it will be able to very quickly populate the retail channel across a large number of countries with far more cars than Tesla.



Back in 2010, Nissan talked about producing over 500,000 LEAFs per year from these factories: here. That obviously never came close to happening. I pointed this out in my article from April 4, 2016: here. Unlike the ivory tower thinking by politicians and politically correct corporate executives, the actual consumers wanted SUVs and trucks - not EVs.



As a result, Nissan’s production of Rogue SUV and Qashqai SUV soared, whereas the capacity in those factories allocated to the LEAF was reduced to match consumer demand. It should be pointed out that the Nissan factory in Tennessee is the largest in the U.S., with a production capacity of 640,000 cars per year.



Nobody knows how many LEAFs Nissan thinks it will make and sell of this all-new 2.0 version. The experience of the 1.0 version from 2010 to 2017 has certainly set expectations low.



However, ask yourself why the Nissan LEAF went from expectations of 500,000 cars per year to barely a tenth of that?



I submit that the reasons are primarily three fold:



Too little range. Too much ugly. Very bad charging network.

I now also submit that the LEAF 2.0 itself solves two of those three objections. Let’s first deal with those in turn:



Too little range: No more



At barely over 100 miles, the current first-generation LEAF simply was not suitable for the needs of the vast majority of American car buyers. All the talk about the average driver doing only 37 miles per day doesn’t matter much because we don’t live in averages. Sometimes you forget to charge, or have to turn back because you have forgotten a key or the wallet.



To compensate for the much-longer charging times of an electric car, you need a dramatically greater buffer than what 100-ish miles of range affords you. Most people don’t want to drive a car that will be OK99% of the time. Playing Russian Roulette is not what you’re looking for in a new car.



Nissan has not yet said what its battery (and therefore range) options will be for the LEAF 2.0. However, we have some indications. In October 2015, it showed a 60 kWh concept car that would have a range of approximately 230 miles - competitive with Chevrolet (GM) Bolt and Tesla Model 3.



However, there is no shortage of indications that suggest the initial version of the LEAF 2.0 would launch with a 40 kWh battery, likely indicating 150-160 miles of range. Only a little later - perhaps a full year after initial launch - would the 60 kWh battery be available, reaching closer to 230 miles of range.



No matter, the jump from barely over 100 miles to 150-160 miles of range would open up the field to far more buyers than the current LEAF. One can even envision a version with 120-140 miles of range with a battery less than 40 kWh, as well as something between the 160 and 230 mile range. Nissan could offer not just two, but perhaps as many as three, four or even five battery capacities at different prices.



Over time, Nissan’s new LEAF could therefore span price points from under $25,000 to over $35,000. That would expand the market and maximize sales for the LEAF 2.0.



Too much ugly: No more



The original LEAF has an exterior that was designed to ensure that sales were kept to the absolute minimum. There is no shortage of conspiracy theories behind the LEAF design ensuring the minimization of sales. One really wonders who approved this thing.



And yet, the LEAF became the best-selling EV of all time, despite being so ugly that it basically asked people to stay away. What does that tell you in terms of - despite its ugliness - offering a practical hatchback car that fits the Euro-Asian length-width footprint, and is available from local factories on all three continents?



All that said, here is the point about the design of the LEAF 2.0: It won’t look anything like the 1.0. The all-new LEAF 2.0 will no longer be ugly - it will look great: here.



Will some people think it look better than the Tesla Model 3? Perhaps. We will get a better sense of this after the full unveil on September 5 in Tokyo. It think it is safe to say that the market expectations for the LEAF 2.0 are low.



Charging network: Call Volkswagen



Had the Volkswagen diesel scandal not happened in September 2015, the issue of who would build the equivalent to Tesla’s Supercharger network would likely have yielded a different result. However, it is what it is, and the verdict became clear between June 2016 and April 2017: Volkswagen has started to spend the first $500 million on what will become $2 billion over a decade, on building several hundred - soon turning into thousands - of electric car charging stations, in the U.S.



The good news for Nissan is that it will be a free rider on this investment. Of course, the same goes for all the other companies who will be feasting on this $2 billion investment, including General Motors, Ford (F), FCA (FCAU), Volvo, Honda (NYSE:HMC), Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes and many others.



It will obviously take the better part of 2018 until this Volkswagen-paid-for Supercharger network reaches some meaningful size, and another year or two after that until it approaches Tesla’s size. However, for a car buyer, the trajectory will be clearly visible some time in 2018, and at that point the perception of Tesla’s Supercharger superiority will start to compress.



Conclusion: Nissan could beat the Tesla Model 3



Tesla has huge plans for the Model 3. At 10,000 units per week by the end of 2018, annual capacity would be half a million. That’s what Nissan talked about in 2010. For various reasons as discussed above - and including others such as low gasoline prices - it never happened.



Clearly the new EVs entering the market now, ranging from GM’s Bolt to Tesla Model 3 and this Nissan LEAF 2.0 which enters volume production within the next 30-60 days, are far more attractive than the original LEAF in 2010. Not even close. Therefore, expectations of reaching 500,000 units per year is not quite as far-fetched as they used to be. This time, reality may not be off by a decimal point. Perhaps only by half.



It is clear that Nissan will be able to ramp up LEAF 2.0 production faster over three factories by early 2018, than Tesla for the Model 3. It is also clear that these LEAF 2.0 cars will be available in more geographies earlier than the Model 3. In places such Japan, Australia and the U.K., Nissan will reach the market at least a full year before Tesla’s Model 3.



Therefore, Nissan will handily out-sell the Tesla Model 3 outside North America for at least the most of 2018, possibly longer. Inside the U.S.? Well, that’s another question. Having only its sole U.S. factory, Tesla’s sales will be focused on the U.S. in order to milk the Federal government on its $7,500 subsidy.



In the unlimited-quantity phase-out period, which starts once the automaker hits 200,000 EVs sold in the U.S., it would be foolish for Tesla to divert units away from the U.S. market. This is yet another reason why Nissan will dwarf Tesla’s Model 3 sales outside the U.S. well beyond 2018.



However, it’s possible that the Tesla Model 3 might out-sell the Nissan LEAF 2.0 in the U.S. market, where Tesla’s sales efforts will be focused for at least the six quarters during the unlimited-quantity federal tax credit roll-off period. The potential that the Nissan LEAF 2.0 will upset even this apple cart is not being thought of much at the moment, given that the LEAF 2.0 has yet to be fully unveiled and has received almost no financial media attention. This starts to change in five weeks from now, and will be clear to everyone after the first quarter of 2018.



Can you imagine if the headline after September 5 end up reading “Nissan’s new LEAF looks just as good as the Tesla Model 3?" Or even if it’s very close? At that point, the perception of any Tesla moat would take a major hit to its multiple premium.



So keep your eyes on the Nissan LEAF 2.0 after September 5, and consider that it goes into production in three factories on three continents, serving all major geographies a lot faster than the Tesla Model 3.