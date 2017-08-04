Wells Fargo: Time To Buy This Beaten Stock

One of the more interesting banking stories of the last year has been the massive decline seen in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), which has been less-than-impressive in its resulting conflict resolution tactics. Long a favorite of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), WFC has dropped to half-decade lows relative to the rest of the banks listed in the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index (BKX) and this leaves significant questions over whether the concerns are valid. But the reality is that opportunities are growing for investors that are able to look beyond the headlines and focus instead on the stable fundamentals that have been exhibited in the company’s quarterly earnings performances. To be sure, the potential for volatility still exists with all of the downside momentum that has been generated over the last few months. But the elevated WFC dividend yield of 2.92% will reward contrarian investors that are ready to start scaling into long positions in anticipation of a rise back toward the long-term valuation averages. This ultimately means that WFC is not the risky bet many analysts have suggested -- and that we could be in store for some strongly positive moves in the stock.



On a YTD basis, Wells Fargo is currently trading lower by more than 3%. This is significant because of the bullish optimism that has characterized most of the equities space and the banking sector, in particular, has not translated to gains in WFC. This has occurred in spite of the fact that the June quarter showed per-share earnings results of $1.07 (versus $1.01 per-share expected). Top line numbers showed gains of 1.4% on an annual basis and many of its core functions (i.e. net interest income, loans, deposits) all showed improvement during the same period. None of these positives have been reflected in the stock price and the disconnect here between perception and reality spell opportunities for investors that are long the stock at current levels.



So, what exactly has led to all the negative sentiment (and valuation declines) in WFC? Most of the bank’s public relations problems started last year, when a fake account scandal opened the door to large settlement payouts that were needed in order to revive the company’s reputation. If that wasn’t bad enough, an auto insurance error required roughly 274,000 auto loan customers to pay for insurance they did not agree to purchase. This led to another $80 million in projected settlement payouts and another round of negative media attention that the bank clearly did not need. The market effect of these combined events has been drastic, as WFC’s price-book ratio relative to the banking industry fell to its lowest levels in six years. Here, nobody is defending Wells Fargo and the negative practices. But the media reaction led to a round of panic selling that has not been justified when we consider the underlying strength in the real earnings performances.

With all of this in mind, we will start building long positions on a move back toward 51.50 in WFC. This is a previous support zone and comes in conjunction with the 200-week exponential moving average. The Commodity Channel Index is bullish and this confluence of technical events is enough to start scaling into long positions. Advice here is not to enter into full exposure, given the fact that the negative momentum could lead to further volatility over the next few weeks and there might still be a chance to get in at lower levels. The real line in the sand comes in at 44.20, which was the previous rally point. As long as the quality of Wells Fargo’s loan portfolio continue to build on its improvements and trends in the bank’s common tier-1 equity ratios (currently at 11.6%) continue to show strength. The bank has been stable enough to expand its capital return programs (returning 63% of its income back to shareholders) so there are clear advantages here for aggressive dividend investors that are looking for contrarian opportunities in a beaten down stock.







