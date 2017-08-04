Dan Loeb Got It Wrong

In short, Loeb has found that it's "better to be lucky than right."

Dan Loeb said some things on the Third Point Re call that are both hilarious and instructive.

Let me just say at the outset that this is not a post about Third Point Reinsurance [TPRE], so I implore you: please do not read it as such.

Ok, so with that out of the way, let's just get right into it - I intend for this to be a short post by Heisenberg standards because frankly, the quotes and the numbers speak for themselves.

Dan Loeb made some highly amusing comments on the TPRE call this week and you would be very, very wise to consider what he said. Fortunately for you, it turns out that this platform has a pretty good transcripts section, so you can actually just scroll through the call without having to listen to it (nice feature).

But if you just want the highlights from Loeb and don't want to scour the whole thing, here are the best excerpts:

I think what I said obviously there’s always downside risk to the market at any time for a number of reasons. Outside of our control and also outside of what’s going on economically. So it’s always something we think about. I think, what I was saying was that, we better – I guess in case of better lucky than right. We expected the market to go up but for different reasons. We thought it would be based on generally positive growth oriented policies enacted by the administration, lower taxes, infrastructure spending, healthcare, reform et cetera, none of these things transpired. But what has transpired has been kind of global synchronized economic growth and a very accommodative global monetary structure. So, I’m happy with the outcome. It was different from what we anticipated, but we’ll take it.

In case that is in any way, shape, or form unclear, here's one more quote from Loeb:

We will be carefully watching central bank activity as we approach year end as we expect this will be the major driver of market sentiment.

Just let that sink in for a minute.

That is Dan Loeb telling you that he got it completely wrong in terms of predicting why the market would rise since the election, but it didn't matter because central banks helped prop up the market (SPY).

Long story short, he expected all items on the Trump agenda to move forward quickly and "none of [it] has transpired" - his words, not mine.

But thanks to "a very accommodative global monetary structure" or, stripped of the euphemism, central banks, he did just fine.

You're reminded that global central banks bought $1 trillion in assets in the first 3 months of this year alone:

(BofAML)

Another important thing to note here. This is one case where the bulls can't claim that the central bank excuse is being trotted out by someone who "missed the rally." Here's Loeb again:

Third Point’s equity portfolio return 9.1% in Q2, which is 3 times greater than returns for the S&P 500 during the same period.

So do Dan a favor and don't go telling him about how the only reason he's talking about central bank intervention is because "he's just jealous."

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the reason he's talking about central banks is because this chart is most assuredly not a coincidence:

(Bloomberg)

Now then. With that in mind, consider the following rather surreal commentary out from Citi earlier this week:

The BoJ’s ETF purchases could be damaging the functioning of the equity market. It is well known that the BoJ buys ETFs on trading days when the morning close of TOPIX is below the closing price of the previous trading day. These BoJ ETF purchases therefore act as a built-in stabilizer for the equity market, and provide support in terms of supply/demand. If the BoJ continues ETF purchases of the current amount using the same methodology, its holdings of ETFs will grow to around ¥24trn at end-March 2018 and about ¥31trn at end-March 2019 (Figure 21). This could cause the number shares circulating on the market to almost completely dry up for some stocks.

For a good laugh, you can read more from that Citi note in "Save The Date: By ‘End-March 2019’ The Japanese Stock Market Will Cease To Function," but for our purposes here, just read that last bolded bit again.

By the end of March, 2019, the BoJ's ETF buying program will have the effect of reducing the number of tradable shares to zero for some stocks.

Now again, there are so many things wrong with that that it's difficult to know where to start in terms of making a list, but allow me to quote myself (this is from the last linked article above):

You cannot mark an equity book “held to maturity.” Stocks don’t mature. Which means that the BoJ is effectively engaged in a perpetual (and unimaginably ridiculous) effort to print money to buy shares in order to ensure that the value of the shares they already bought with money they also printed doesn’t go down.

There are no misprints in there. That's what they're doing. Literally.

This is why folks like Dan Loeb are willing to admit that monetary policy is driving returns (trust me, if you're a money manager, you'd much rather attribute your performance to something you did).

They're willing to admit this precisely because the dynamic has become so surreal that there's simply no getting around it, and it's gotten to the point now where the Dan Loeb's of the world are literally just throwing up their hands and saying - and I quote - "I'll take it."

Any questions?

