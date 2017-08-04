B&G Foods Drops

B&G Foods (BGS) is having a rough day, with shares trading down by roughly 10% as I write this. This compounds the notable losses it's already experienced year-to-date.

BGS data by YCharts

Shares now yield almost 6%, quite attractive if we're looking at a short-term issue here. I tend to equate "food" (and the vast majority of consumer staples) with "safe" - so the question I've set out to answer is this: is B&G Foods a safer high-yielder, or a value trap?

The Business

First I'll take a look at the company's capital allocation skills and financial health. I built the below model in Excel using data from the firm's most recent 10-K.

B&G Foods earns almost 7% return on invested capital, and carries a large amount of debt. Relying on a sizable chunk of debt isn't anything new for the food business, but I think that it's a little riskier for BGS, a smaller player with higher fixed costs. Companies like General Mills (GIS) and Hershey (HSY), earn over 10% to 20% (or more, in the case of Hershey) ROIC rather consistently, for instance, and I suspect they have a competitive advantage over smaller peers like B&G. I think some of this advantage might come from size-and-scale.

I think that B&G likely at least earns its cost of capital, however, making it a decent business, but not a 'great' one. I wouldn't exactly call it safe just because it's in the food business, either. I think its low beta in the above model skews its weighted average cost of capital lower than it likely is as well, so that's something to keep in mind. Estimating the cost of equity is pretty subjective and usually a challenge, and in this case I highly doubt the company's cost of equity is really only 3%.

A large amount of cash needs to be directed towards servicing its debt, too, and it doesn't earn the kinds of returns on invested capital that would normally attract me to this type of business. This likely factors into why S&P has its credit rating pegged below investment grade, at BB-. I think a recession, or rates rising quicker-than-expected, could hurt BGS more than its larger peers as well.

The Equity Slice

Next I'd like to look at return on equity. I broke the company's ROE down into five pieces with the below DuPont analysis.

B&G Foods' ROE looks more attractive than its ROIC, and this is where leverage helps magnify returns for the equity holder. The company also has attractive operating margins. The firm's high tax rate sticks out, however, as does its relatively weak asset turnover (GIS' asset turnover comes in at about 0.72x and HSY's at 1.37x).

Taking a closer looks at BGS' asset turnover, revenue growth doesn't seem to be an issue. The company continues to grow sales at a relatively fast rate, and grew them during the Great Recession years. The asset denominator is where things seem to be lagging, and if I had to guess I'd say this is where the lack of size-and-scale (in relation to much larger peers) comes into play.

Is Amazon the Main Risk?

I think the recent Amazon (AMZN)-Whole Foods (WFM) deal caused a lot of stress in a few food-related sectors and more than a few names within the sector, but if I were a BGS shareholder, this wouldn't be my main concern. BGS gets roughly 56% of sales from its top ten customers, but the elephant in the room is the original king of low prices - Wal-Mart (WMT).

Wal-Mart accounts for about 24% of sales for B&G Foods, and over 20% of its receivables. This gives Wal-Mart significant sway over the company. If Wal-Mart wanted to manage its cash flow and 'stretch' its payables, for instance, could BGS really demand them to pay up in 30 days versus 60? Probably not a major risk, but something to think about. Another qualitative thing to think about, if BGS can survive Wal-Mart's low price strategy, how much more will Amazon really be able to squeeze it? Probably not much, in my opinion.

Another bigger risk than Amazon, in my opinion, is the firm's labor force. About 60% of its workers are covered by collective bargaining agreements. While relations with the union might be good now, this looks like an embedded potential threat if relations ever turn sour. It's another thing to keep in the back of the mind as a shareholder, in my opinion, as it could result in a potential disruption to the firm's labor force in a worst-case scenario.

Conclusion

I think that B&G Foods is one of the weaker players in the food space, with high fixed costs (and therefore more business risk, in my opinion), high debt loads, and low relative returns on invested capital. Perhaps some of these issues can be alleviated if the firm continues to grow and gain some scale. Holding valuations constant, I'd take the bigger food companies any day of the week. Here's the thing though, most of the bigger and better food companies have very high price tags, often at 20 to 25 times earnings (or more).

BGS shares trade at only 14.45 to 15.44 times management's revised earnings-per-share guidance, and now yield nearly 6%. As a value type trade, I think BGS shares could work out, considering it normally trades closer to the 20 times earnings range. Holding shares while waiting for a 'reversion to the mean' - while milking its dividends to reinvest in a better quality company (or just to build up the cash pile) - is how I'd play it, personally.

It's growing at a quicker rate than many of its larger peers, but that's probably just because of its smaller size. Quality-wise, I wouldn't consider it as a long-term holding. It comes with too many underlying risks, and because of this it's far from a sure thing. I don't necessarily think that it's a value trap, either, though. Despite the attractive starting yield and recent dividend growth, I wouldn't consider it a "safe" dividend growth play, however, unless it improved its credit profile drastically.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page by the author's name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.