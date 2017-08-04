Taro Pharmaceutical: Solid Cash-Rich Business With No Debt And A Catalyst

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) is a high quality business (~ 60% operating margins) with a rock solid balance sheet (~ 9:1 quick ratio and no debt), a cash balance exceeding 30% of its market cap, huge insider ownership, and a clear catalyst. Despite these positives, it trades at modest multiples.

Source: Personal analysis based on 2017 20-F

Taro is an Israeli company which develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. Its focus is almost entirely generics, primarily creams, ointments, and gels in the dermatology segment. Sales are concentrated in the US market (89%), with the balance mostly in Canada (7%) and Israel (3%).

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (OTCPK:SMPQY) (“Sun”), a publicly traded company in India, holds 73.0% of Taro’s ordinary shares and maintains 82.0% voting control. A substantial ongoing share repurchase program is inching Sun closer to 90% voting control. 90% is a critical point because, under Israeli law, Sun cannot further increase its ownership beyond 90% via any method other than a full tender offer (FTO). A lowball offer will be unlikely to accomplish this goal given it must be accepted by a majority of the minority shareholders, and those shareholders who reject the offer can petition the court to alter the acquisition price to fair value (i.e. “appraisal rights”). It is not unreasonable to expect a 30-40% premium if Sun hopes to convince enough minority shareholders to tender.

A full tender offer at a 30%+ premium during the next year would make for a nice investment at today’s price (the biggest risk being that tender offer comes after a sharp near-term sell-off in the stock). I believe this is the most likely outcome for Sun given Taro’s cheap valuation and significant cash balance, which would more or less offset the cash outflow required to take out minority shareholders. There is a substantial risk to Sun that Taro’s valuation will not remain so reasonable. As Sun approaches 90% control, a larger percentage of the minority shareholders will consist of those investing for the “special situation” aspect and liquidity required for material share repurchases could dry up (pushing up the stock price accordingly).

There are two significant risks an investor faces assuming a tender offer doesn’t arrive in the near term.

A) Sun intends to only increase its ownership to 90% and then hang minority shareholders out to dry (unless they accept a low-ball tender offer).

The scenario could unfold as…

Taro takes its time repurchasing shares and then stops when Sun’s control reaches 90%.

Sun puts in a low-ball offer (or no offer at all) which is not accepted by the majority of minority shareholders, which means Sun remains at 90% control.

Sun begins to utilize Taro’s cash in the interest of Sun and not minority shareholders (e.g. questionable acquisitions, joint venture “partnerships” with Sun and its subsidiaries, profitable future drug ANDA’s run through Sun instead of Taro, etc).

Costly legal disputes ensue. Some minority shareholders get fed up and sell into an illiquid market dropping price. Perhaps eventually, once enough minority shareholders have thrown in the towel and the “special situation” crowd rolls over, Sun comes in with a final tender offer and snaps up the last 10% at a depressed valuation.

It doesn’t make sense for Sun to do this. Why take on substantial legal exposure and management distraction, while also risking harm to a company it already owns the vast majority of and is critical to its consolidated earnings? The strategy is “too clever”, and Sun is better off simply buying out minority shareholders at a reasonable price offset by Taro’s substantial cash balance.

I would add to this that Sun’s founder and majority beneficial owner, Dilip Shanghvi, is a public figure in India (recently awarded the 2016 PADMA SHRI, India’s fourth highest civilian award) and is worth roughly $11.1B. Reputation is of immense value to most billionaire public figures. Stewarding Taro in a reckless manner that risks his reputation would likely be outside Mr. Shanghvi’s long-term interests.

I believe risk A) is small, especially relative to risk B)

B) Taro share repurchases move at a glacial pace, exposing an investor to greater risk the business declines during the now-lengthened holding period.

Share repurchases have already slowed in 2017

Source: Personal analysis based on 2015–2017 20-Fs and Yahoo trade volume data

Between the announcement of its initial share repurchase plan in March 2016 and the end of that year, Taro repurchased 2,112,561 shares (encompassing 6.9% of the period’s total traded volume) at an average price of $133.81. However, between January 1 and June 16, 2017, Taro has only repurchased 287,510 shares (1.5% of the period’s total trade volume) at an average price of $104.57. Given Taro repurchased no shares in March and April, reported down results for 2017 Q4 in May and now is back repurchasing post correction (6.4% of traded volume for June 1 to June 16, 2017), it seems likely it was simply being prudently opportunistic.

Regardless, with the stock’s trading volume trending down and Taro’s historical propensity to hold open market repurchases under 10% of traded volume, absent a pivot to tender offers, it will take a long time for share repurchases alone to drive Sun’s control to the 90% threshold. This lengthened time period exposes an investor to greater risk Taro’s underlying business suffers.

What would a decline in Taro’s business look like? The generic industry is not going away anytime soon. Generic for branded substitution is driven by the simple fact that generics are much cheaper (e.g. generics represent 55% of global pharma sales volume but only 9-11% of total dollar value). Generic growth has outpaced branded growth in recent decades, with IMS Health estimating it at 8.0% per year vs. 4.8% for branded growth during the 2010-2020 decade. The steady tailwinds over the next 20-30 years will be population growth and the increase in average age within that population.

What could cause a decline in Taro’s business would be compressing operating margins in the face of intensified competition, something many industry experts project. Taro has persistently sported operating margins hovering around 60% the past four years. I analyzed 12 of its competitors and could not find one consistently exceeding 30% operating margins over that same time frame.

A significant reason margins have remained high is the fact Taro is uniquely advantaged against its larger competitors. Teva’s revenue exceeds $20 billion per year. Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Sandoz operate at over $10 billion in revenue per year. Even Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), Dr. Reddy’s (NYSE:RDY), and Aspen are $2-5 billion per year companies. Meanwhile, at less than $1 billion in revenue, Taro is free to pursue less competitive niches too small to move the needle for those larger players. According to IMS Health, drugs with sales under $100M attracted an average of 2.2 competitors in the first year, whereas drugs with sales over $1B attracted 9.5 competitors. Taro can survive and grow in that under $100M zone for at least another decade.

Source: Chart per BTMU Research

Dermatology is also a fine niche to operate in as an incumbent. It is more challenging to manufacture creams, ointments, and gels than basic pills, and the FDA’s regulatory structure reflects this. This greater degree of difficulty, along with the expense of establishing new manufacturing operations, discourages potential new entrants to this niche.

Over the long haul, margins do naturally drop as product mix becomes on average older which A) means fewer products in the 180-day high margin window afforded to US companies that first bring a generic drug to market, B) more time for competitors to enter existing product lines and C) more time for new branded drugs to emerge and replace older, inferior generic products. On the flip side, older generics can be routinely replaced in the product mix by newly expiring brand patents (and there are plenty of those in the industry pipeline). In generics, overall profitability depends on continuously (and on a timely basis) introducing new products and not becoming too dependent on any one in particular. Taro seems to have done a decent job of this. Of its 200+ products, no one accounts for greater than 10% of sales. Furthermore, I don’t see any slowdown in the new product pipeline with eight final NDA/ANDA approvals during the last fiscal year (compared to a range of 2-5 per year in the preceding four years) and 36 ANDAs currently under review by the FDA.

Source: Personal analysis based on 2013 - 2017 20-Fs

There are some other industry-wide risks that could compress margins. For one, healthcare costs are a significant and increasing piece of federal and state government budgets, so preventing “price gouging” may grow as a point of emphasis. Additionally, many of Taro’s customers have been consolidating which could increase their negotiating position and decrease prices.

A risk particular to Taro would be the company running headfirst (with its large cash balance) into the branded business and harming shareholder value. Taro to date has remained true to its core generics business model, and certainly, Sun would not want to see shareholder value destroyed.

Either way, by all accounts, competition is heating up in Taro’s space. It may not be realistic for Taro to continue to operate at gross margins 15% above its competitors, so I conservatively modeled the following three scenarios (all of which assume 4% annual volume growth and share repurchases driving Sun’s voting control to 90% by March 2025).

Bull – Operating margin stays flat at FY 2017 58.6% level resulting in $18.40 NOPAT per share by March 2025. Stock price trends up from current level (increasing cost of share repurchases). March 2025 full tender offer at $394 per share, equating to $136 cash per share + 14x NOPAT multiple ($258). 17.4% IRR.

Base – Operating margin trends downwards to 43.6% (15% decline from FY 2017) resulting in $10.69 NOPAT per share by March 2025. Stock price trends up from current level (increasing cost of share repurchases). March 2025 full tender offer at $241 per share, equating to $113 cash per share + 12x NOPAT multiple ($128). 10.1% IRR.

Bear – Operating margin trends downwards to 25.0% (complete collapse from FY 2017) resulting in $5.28 NOPAT per share by March 2025. Stock price remains flat during period. March 2025 full tender offer at $144 per share, equating to $91 cash per share + 10x NOPAT multiple ($53). 2.9% IRR.

The bull case is not wildly bullish, simply modeling the margins stay as they are with volume growth at 4%. The bear case is modeled as a disaster and still results in a 3%+ annualized return (not horrible in today’s market). Keep in mind, under the bear case scenario, most of Taro’s competitors would likely be losing money.

None of the above scenarios assume a tender offer from Sun in the next 1-2 years, which I believe to be the most likely outcome (certainly the outcome with the best IRR). I believe this situation is a heads-I-win, tails-I-don’t-lose type bet, with positive expected value to the long-term investor. The downside is well guarded by the durable/high quality nature of the business and the cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet.

Idea Credit: Thank you to Matt Brice over at Base Hit Investors for first bringing this company to my attention.