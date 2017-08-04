Applied Optoelectronics' Drubbing Is Unnecessarily Shortsighted

The secular topline growth narrative looks as promising as ever with 100G/200G/400G demand tailwinds in play over the next several years.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) stock is tanking today after the company beat Q2 expectations but gave a weak Q3 revenue guide which signaled two bearish things: a more rapid slowdown in the 40G market than initially anticipated and too much reliance on a single customer. Investors are freaking out, and the stock, which was up more than 300% YTD ahead of the Q3 ER, has lost more than fourth of its value in a day.

But we are sticking with our bull thesis on AAOI stock. The 40G slowdown is anticipated, and will soon be offset by growing 100G market strength and forthcoming demand ramp at the 200G and 400G data rates. Meanwhile, the customer base is significantly expanding, and that means one-customer reliance will continue to diminish into the foreseeable future. For these reasons, we feel that the sell-off in AAOI stock feels unnecessarily short-sighted. We are buying this dip.

Investors are freaking because there is a pause in the growth story. For many quarters, AAOI was a sequential revenue growth story. Each quarter, revenues grew from the previous quarter. But that trend is expected to break next quarter (down about 5%), as 40G demand slowdown is more than offsetting 100G demand ramp.

No one likes to see a growth story post a sequential decrease in revenue. The result is a stock down more than 25% in a day.

But investors should note that this is simply a temporary pause in the longer-term growth story. The 40G to 100G transition is nothing new, and it's been happening for some time. Right now, this transition to higher data rates is happening more quickly than it was before, but that's a good thing for AAOI. While its causing some near-term pain, AAOI is the undisputed 100G market leader due to low-cost leadership position. That means the quicker this transition to 100G happens, the more total market share AAOI will grab.

That is why management believes the sequential revenue growth story will resume in Q4. The expected sequential decline in Q3 revenues is due to a slowdown from one customer at the low data rate. But AAOI will move past that, 100G demand will continue to ramp, 100G revenues will eventually be greater than 40G revenues in either Q3 or Q4, and the secular AAOI growth story will resume.

Moreover, 100G generally has better gross margins than 40G, so AAOI is losing lower-margin revenue and ramping higher-margin revenue. That is why management hiked their long-term gross margin target, even in the face of price reductions.

Then there is the whole 200G/400G growth narrative, which is just coming into the picture and guarantees AAOI a secular topline growth narrative for multiple years into the future. This quarter, AAOI received initial orders for qualification with a new OEM customer for 200G product. In total, AAOI has 14 new active qualification efforts for its 100G and 200G technologies. The ramp in 200G demand means 2018 revenue growth will remain robust. It also implies that subsequent 400G demand ramp could be equally as strong, further implying 2019 revenue growth will likewise remain robust.

In sum, current demand ramp at 100G is set to couple with forthcoming demand ramp at higher data rates (200G/400G) very soon. That is additive to gross margins, and the long-term gross margin outlook is now higher than it has ever been. Consequently, the secular topline growth story remains robust while the secular margin growth story looks better than ever. That means EPS estimates for the next several years should trend up.

With EPS estimates coming up and the stock price coming down, AAOI stock looks extremely attractive. Sentiment has turned in the near-term due to a Q3 pause in the growth narrative, but the stock is as "risk-less" as it has been in some time due to a greatly compressed multiple. That is despite the secular growth narrative on track to resume in Q4.

All in all, we like AAOI stock here. We are buyers on this dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.