Housing, Construction, And Real Estate News 8-3-2017 (Video)

We discuss the Pending Home Sales Index, Construction Spending, MBA Mortgage Applications, ARMs, and the Bond Markets relative to Rates in this video.

The Construction Spending data is rather disappointing given the shortage of Housing Inventory in the market. This is part of the reason that home prices are rising and, in some cities, seem unsustainable over the longer term, that and the easy money policies of the Federal Reserve creating asset inflation, not only in bonds and stocks but also in the art world, and now spilling over into the housing market. Throw in the fact that there is a shortage of Affordable Housing and negative construction spending data sure isn't going to help this part of the housing market. The good news is that mortgage rates are on the decline from the highs of the year and should be supportive (all things being equal) of folks looking to buy a house the remainder of the year.