Amazon: When Enough Is Enough?

Last week, Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q2 results. The results added nothing new to the bull camp as the growth rate continued as expected. However, the results reaffirmed our strong bearish thesis on the company.

Over the last 12 months, Amazon generated $9.68 billion in free cash flow. That's not bad for a $476 billion company growing at 24% per annum.

However, calculating FCF by just deducting CapEx from cash from operations is naive. In Amazon's case, deducting "assets acquired under capital leases" is a must as the amount of these assets is huge.

Over the LTMs, Amazon generated just $1.68 billion in FCF after accounting for capital leases. Also, it generated just $445 million in adjusted FCF last quarter.

So, a ~20-year-old company generated 0.35% of its market cap in real FCF.

Let's put that into perspective.

JD.com (JD), a company which operates a similar business model to Amazon, generated $1.5 billion in FCF over the LTMs with a market cap of just $64 billion (2.3% of market cap). And guess what? JD.com recorded a 34% growth rate this year. That's 50% higher than Amazon's growth rate.

The market is betting that Amazon would focus on margins and FCF after doubling or tripling current revenues. That's a misconception.

Amazon's technology-and-content expenses and fulfillment expenses were $10.5 billion last quarter, or 72% of Amazon's gross sales. These costs are highly variable and can't be reduced in a way which makes a difference for a $445 billion company. As sales increase, Amazon needs to spend on fulfillment centers and on its servers to be able to adapt to higher consumer traffic.

So, betting on margin expansion is a losing bet. After all, with bigger power comes bigger responsibilities.

Also, Amazon won't have pricing power by the time it chooses to focus on margins. Currently, Amazon has pricing power since it's the only online platform in town that offers fast-free delivery. However, when Amazon chooses to focus on margins (5 years or more from now), competitors should have improved their online infrastructures, which would limit Amazon's pricing power.

The bottom line: If under current market conditions Amazon is generating 0.35% of its market cap in FCF, there is no reason to believe that this rate would increase substantially over the next few years as the company's market cap needs to stay constant in order for the company to be valued normally in the future. At 283x LTMs adjusted FCF, we rate Amazon as a "sell."

