Chesapeake Decides Cash Flow Neutrality Is More Important Than Growth

Shareholders, including myself, are wondering if oil-weighted production growth and reductions in capex will be enough.

Some bright spots, but it really comes down to what happens in 2H.

Management decides aiming for cash flow neutrality in 2018 is the right call, will adjust Chesapeake's capex accordingly.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) posted a profit of $470 million in Q2, but a better gauge is its adjusted net income figure of $146 million (removes special items like gains on debt exchanges, unrealized commodity derivative gains, impairments). Still not bad, a profit is a profit in a low price environment, but the cash flow picture remains as bleak as ever. For better or worse, I'm still a shareholder of Chesapeake Energy Corporation after buying in at $5/share. This piece will focus heavily on its cash flow position and what steps can/are being taken to fix the situation.

What we now know

Management intended on running an average of 17 rigs across Chesapeake's asset base this year, but in Q2 that came out to 19 (after averaging 16 in Q1). This led to its quarterly D&C capex spend to climb from $525 million in Q1 (not including $51 million in capitalized interest) to $620 million in Q2 (excluding $47 million in capitalized interest).

The company generated $303 million in operating cash flow in Q2, which goes up to $326 million when excluding a $23 million charge to reduce its gas transportation commitments. Still, clearly Chesapeake is nowhere near to covering its spending patterns.

On a side note, Chesapeake's capitalized interest fell while its interest expense on its income statement rose due to its June refinancing activity. Management noted that Chesapeake's "cash interest expense was virtually unchanged as a result of the June refinancing." Capitalized interest expense (part of DD&A) is still expected to come in at $200 million this year, and extrapolating its 1H interest expense, that should come in at ~$375 million.

Chesapeake spent $1.145 billion in D&C related capex in 1H and maintained its full year budget of $1.9-2.3 billion. While the plan is to push its rig count down to 14 by the end of 2017, that will still leave Chesapeake's average rig count (at 18 as of Q2 release) for the full year around ~17.

Management wants to push Chesapeake's actual capex down to the bottom of its guidance, but that guidance was revised upwards from its original plan on the back of optimism regarding energy prices. In light of WTI being below $50 and Henry Hub below $3, that isn't entirely what I wanted to see as a shareholder. On the plus side, a $1.9 billion spend means 2H capex will come in significantly lower than in 1H. That would be great news, but keep in mind 20 less gross wells will be completed this year (instead, those DUCs can be brought online in a better price environment).

However, there is a reason for this outspend.

The justification is that a sharp increase in well completions in Q3 and Q4 will lead to material cash flow growth. Part of this plan includes cutting back on the drilling front but stepping up its completion activity. Another major consideration is that cutbacks in 2016 meant output would crater in 2017 due to very high decline rates from unconventional wells, so Chesapeake has little choice but to keep drilling.

Below is what this plan is trying to achieve. The top graph shows the number of wells Chesapeake forecasts it will bring online per quarter.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Ultimately, I think Chesapeake just doesn't have much of a choice. Fixed costs and other obligations (interest expenses, acreage retention, G&A, MVCs, midstream agreements in the Haynesville) compel Chesapeake to spend far more than it takes in.

Chesapeake's production base did stay flat sequentially in Q2 (up 2% excluding divestment impact) at 528,000 BOE/d. In July that had climbed up to 548,000 BOE/d, indicating that Q3 output will be markedly higher aided by larger oil volumes and output did stabilize in mid-2017 as expected.

Management is well aware of Chesapeake's cash flow conundrum and made a big statement in regards to cash flow neutrality next year. Initially, Chesapeake targeted cash flow neutrality in 2018, then that was pushed back to 2019, and during its Q2 conference call management commented;

"Of significant note, free cash flow neutrality is achievable at $50 oil and $3 gas in 2018. We're prepared to adjust our 2018 capital program and production growth targets based on market conditions."

Those words give some hope to the notion that after production growth returns and Chesapeake completes its Haynesville midstream requirements, it will scale down capex once again and reach cash flow neutrality. Cash flow growth will help.

Where to cut back

To get an idea of where those savings will come from, investors should look towards the Marcellus and Haynesville plays. After running three rigs and a couple of frac crews in the Haynesville to meet its requirement to turn 140-equivalent wells online by the end of this year, expect that capex to go elsewhere. Chesapeake agreed to do so to bring down its onerous midstream liabilities a while back.

Management highlighted Chesapeake's first Haynesville recompletion, which used a new production liner and noted that the cost of those projects would be about $3 million, far less than the $8 million it takes to bring a new well online. I would speculate that going forward, Chesapeake will use recompletion efforts to protect its production base in the Haynesville.

Also in the natural gas space, a "monster" (in Chesapeake's words but most would agree) Marcellus well in the core of the play (six-day IP rate of 61 MMcf/d) points towards the company being able to save money by allocating less to the Marcellus. The reason being that Chesapeake is pipeline contained, it can't produce more than 2-2.2 Bcf/d of dry gas unless it wants to sell to local markets at terrible prices. So instead it manages its production base accordingly. Management said;

"As far as the Marcellus as we see it today, we've been producing pretty steady in the 2 bcf to 2.2 bcf a day. That's our capacity as far as being able to get pipe – gas out of the field... Secondly, as we push these better completions and longer laterals, it's going to speak to the capital efficiency. We're going to have less capital in the ground for the same amount of gas, which is pretty substantial."

Seems counter-intuitive but that's the reality of Appalachia upstream operations.

The third location Chesapeake may scale back in is the Mid-Continent region after its North Meramec wells (outside known core of play) ran into high water cut problems. Management noted;

"In the Meramec, the hydrocarbon content is there. What we're struggling with is, as we frac these wells, we believe we're probably fracking out of zone and down into the Mississippian, which is a high water cut type of a formation"

Chesapeake thinks it can solve this problem by fixing its completion design so it doesn't accidentally target the Mississippi formation. In the meantime, Chesapeake will "probably redeploy some capital out of that asset, and then come back to that as we understand how to redesign the completion."

The Haynesville, the Marcellus, and the Mid-Continent plays will most likely be how Chesapeake cuts its rig count down to 14 by the end of 2017.

On a side note, uplifting Turner and Sussex results in the Powder River Basin is prompting Chesapeake to add another rig to the play in October. That will bring its PRB rig count up to three. Further proof that management wants to speed up the exploration, delineation, and appraisal process so it can market the asset to raise a nice chunk of cash.

Final thoughts

There are three ways Chesapeake Energy Corporation can tame its outspend. One, energy prices shoot upwards. Unlikely, but that's the dream. Two, scale back capex when possible which seems largely a 2018 story. Three, boost liquids-weighted production (specifically from the Eagle Ford and the Powder River Basin) to goose its operating cash flow streams.

At least two of these must be followed to make cash flow neutrality a reality, but the second and third options eventually conflict with each other (Q3-Q4 completions will provide a huge production boost into 2018, enabling capex cuts, but that boost will eventually fade away).

Investors should note that aiming for cash flow neutrality and achieving it are two different beasts. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has laid out a fiscal balancing plan that makes sense, but the key ingredient is what its 2018 capex budget looks like.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.