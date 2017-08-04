Here's What Macy's Gives You

Macy's is well aware of the value of its real estate and is currently in the process of monetizing it.

I believe Macy's (M) is a good buy for value investors because the cost basis of the stock is low given all the things that come with ownership of the company. We can attribute Macy's historical financial woes to three factors: the emergence of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), shifts in consumer demand and changes in generational disposable income. It's no secret that ecommerce has changed the way the retail game is played. Department stores such as Macy's, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), and JCPenney (NYSE:JCP) have felt the pain as Amazon sales have skyrocketed these past few years as the company leverages its digital platform to deliver a seamless experience for online shoppers.

Source: The Extraordinary Size of Amazon in One Chart

The chart above illustrates the massive valuation the market has given Amazon for its success in achieving such a dominant position within the space. However, as a value investor it can be frustrating to buy into a stock such as Amazon with multiples of 110x next year's earnings. That's where the discipline comes in when practicing value investing. We are not in this to chase growth or yield at the risk of paying too much for an asset. There's potential opportunity to see if the market has given too little credit to the valuation of Macy's, one of Amazon's victims.

Macy 's Free Cash Flow

Source: Gurufocus

Macy's free cash flow has decreased significantly over the past few years given the headwinds facing the brick and mortar retail industry. I do believe, however, that this cash flow is sustainable, given there's signs of it leveling off in 2016 and that management has already begun implementing the monetization of its real estate assets. The dividend coverage has come down as a result of this decay in cash flow, but is still moderately sustainable at close to 2.0x coverage. While the argument may be made for a pause in dividend increases, a constant dividend being lowered is unlikely. Keep in mind you get a 6.5% dividend yield with Macy's.

Real Estate

When you buy Macy's, you get to own 16 million square feet of real estate across the United States:

Source: 10-k

Macy's flagship store in Manhattan is one of the most valuable pieces of retail real estate in the world. The combination of the real estate portfolio that Macy's owns and the cash flow it currently generates provide flexibility and comfort to investors as it gives the company a lot of outs. I think shareholders of Macy's will see a good upside from today's market price.

Valuation

Source: Gurufocus

Macy's is trading at an attractive multiple to its operating earnings. Its enterprise value has been around 6x its EBITDA over the past 2 years. I believe with management's plan to monetize its real estate portfolio, investors will see the volatility in the cash flow decrease, given the nature of real estate income. Assuming these cash flows are currently stabilized, a DCF yielded the following results:

Growth 0% Rate 7% PV $6,243,963,990 Terminal Value $12,700,000,000 PV of Term Value $6,456,036,010 Intrinsic Value $12,700,000,000

Source: Author/Gurufocus

Assuming there is no growth in free cash flow over the next 10 years and a discount rate of 7% (given WACC has been consistently below 7% recently), we come up with a present value of FCF of $6 billion. The assumptions used in terminal value included a 0% terminal growth rate and the same 7% discount rate used for the first 10 years. We come up with a value of $12 billion for the whole company.

Downside

Given the fact that free cash flow has decreased so much, I decided to run a downside case that projects a decrease in free cash flow of 10% annually for 10 years, followed by a stabilized terminal value. The results are as follows:

Growth -10% Rate 7% PV $4,302,496,238 Terminal Value $4,920,240,210 PV of Term Value $2,501,200,628 Intrinsic Value $6,803,696,866

Source: Author/Gurufocus

Today's market cap for Macy's is around $7 billion. Our base case gives us a nice margin of safety. Additionally, our downside case has the value at $6.8 billion, which isn't a huge loss from today's $7 billion price tag. I would argue a value investor could get a healthy return from owning Macy's long-term given its a lot different than other struggling department stores because it owns the most real estate. This could be considered a small differentiator that sets Macy's apart.

