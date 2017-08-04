Cedar Fair Results Fail To Thrill Investors

On Wednesday, Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) reported results before the market opened, and the units dropped like one of its famous roller coasters.

They opened more than a dollar lower, and by the time the day ended, they had shed nearly 5% of their value, closing down $3.22 on the day.

On Thursday, the shares moved even lower, falling to an intra-day low of $64.15, a level not seen since mid-February, before finishing the day at $65.23, down another $0.63. The reason? Management expressed less confidence in achieving its Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $500 million. CEO Matt Ouimet addressed this early in the call:

I know our investors have always valued our commitment to transparent communication including snapshot updates beyond the quarter end. In return I would appreciate that our investors understand it is difficult to extrapolate short term trends to full-year results. With that caveat, I want to be clear that while we expect this to be another record year, our cash to achieving our long-term adjusted EBITDA target of 500 million a year earlier than originally planned has got more difficult. It will be important for us to maintain the strong attendance of revenue trends from July into the busy month of August, and for our parks to deliver under multi week Halloween and WinterFest events.

CFO Brian Witherow added:

Given where we are in the operating season, it will be challenging to fully recover some of the shortfalls we experienced during the first half of the year however not impossible.

If there's a silver lining, it's that the yield on this investment is now more than 5%.

The Weather

Weather has always been a risk for this amusement park operator, and the company management blamed bad weather at Knotts' Berry Farm for a sub-par Q1. And, although the company management has often stated that it tends to even out over the course of the year, President and COO Richard Zimmerman began his prepared remarks on the Q2 conference call with the following comment:

The success of our investments so far this year has been somewhat muted by unfavorable early-season weather, and the related softness in attendance at several of our parts including our largest amusement Park Cedar Point. However, with more than 40% of our full-year attendance still to come over the next several months, we believe we still have an opportunity to recoup those early-season shortfalls. When weather and more importantly forecast have been good, attendance at our parks has been strong and more importantly guest are staying longer and spending more.

It seems like an odd excuse for a company that maintains weather tends to even out over the course of the year. And, it didn't take long for Zimmerman to go back to the company line. He continued,

We continue with our long-held belief that inconsistencies and weather will average out over the course of a full operating season.

Witherow expressed a similar sentiment in his prepared remarks:

We do believe weather will average itself out this year and our long-term strategic plan is not dependent on any one quarter. We will continue to monitor trends and make adjustments where we deem appropriate but as we said in the past, if it rains on any given Saturday, you don't change your strategy on Monday.

Then, to complete the three-peat, CEO Matt Ouimet made the following comment during the call's Q&A:

Look I think July weather we would tell you was a little bit inconsistent but not anything that we would say abnormal in one direction or the other. In August if you recall last year had a couple weeks where the weather was extremely warm but most importantly and I think this is what's really important for this call particularly. We’re expecting the balance of the year to be average and if we just get our average weather that we've had in the last several years we should be in good shape.

Positive Results Can Still Be Negative

Make no mistake, there were several positives, including:

record net revenues of $393 million for the quarter up $5 million from the prior year,

July attendance up 2%, or 106,000,

Q2 deferred revenues up $20 million, or 12%, from the prior year, and most importantly,

the company still "expects 2017 to be another record year."

Unfortunately, the prior expectations included higher record revenues and attendance, and that the adjusted EBITDA for 2017 would exceed $500 million. When these expectations appear to be threatened, investors will react negatively. Investors in Cedar Fair have a good reason to focus on that adjusted EBITDA figure and its relationship to the quarterly distribution.

The Distribution

Cedar Fair is a limited partnership that trades units instead of shares and pays a distribution rather than a dividend. This distinction has certain implications for investors when they file their taxes, and can even have an impact on otherwise tax-free or tax-deferred accounts like Individual Retirement Accounts.

The company's distribution is currently $3.42, and similar to stocks, it is paid out in quarterly installments. With the unit price now below $66, the distribution yield exceeds 5%. For those focused on the growth of the distribution, it should be pointed out that the distribution has increased dramatically since bottoming out at $0.25 in 2010.

More importantly, Cedar Fair management has stated that it intends to grow that distribution in line with the growth of adjusted EBITDA. Last year the distribution was increased slightly less than the growth in adjusted EBITDA, and a shortfall in adjusted EBITDA in 2017 most likely would result in less of an increase in the distribution by the end of this year.

Looking Ahead

What should investors expect for the rest of the year? At the start of the conference call Ouimet stated:

Although results through the first half of the year were softer than we would have preferred, there are several factors which support our forecast of an 8th record year.

As pointed out previously, simply achieving a record year won't satisfy investors. That was clearly expected based on the opening of a new sports center at the company's Cedar Point park. That was supposed to host more than 100,000 athletes, and along with their families, was expected to drive attendance higher along with improved occupancy rates at the company's hotels and campsites.

Winterfest was another factor that was included in the higher attendance expectations. This event that takes place from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday season was introduced at the company's Great America park last year and the results exceeded the company's expectations. The positive results had the company expecting that attendance for the event would grow in 2017, and more importantly, the event has been rolled out to additional parks this year. This was addressed in several management comments:

Ouimet: And new this year we are expanding WinterFest to three more parks, which will add roughly 70 more operating days in 2017 and will serve as a strong incentive for 2018 season pass sales. Zimmerman: For WinterFest, these three parks combined are projected to entertain an incremental 500,000 guests or 2% of our overall attendance during the last two months of the year. Ouimet (during the Q&A): We don't try to be very cautious on these calls, it’s just going to be a little bit of a challenge for us to get to the $500 million a year earlier than we had originally forecasted in our long-term plan.

So, if everything falls into place, the company could still hit its $500 million target. One other comment with respect to Winterfest. This has had an impact on revenue recognition and the deferred revenue that was mentioned earlier. When someone buys a season pass, the company spreads the revenue from that season pass over the park's operating season. With the additional days added at the end of the year for Winterfest, the season pass sale revenue is spread out over a longer period, with a larger portion now being recognized in the fourth quarter.

Market Reaction

Has the market overreacted? Perhaps, but the market hates uncertainty, and clearly there is now more uncertainty about the company achieving the $500 million figure. Despite management observations about the weather evening out over the course of the season, I believe that weather has become more of a risk factor over the past few years.

It's not so much about the "normal" operating season, which probably does tend to even out. Instead, the company has worked hard at extending the season with its Halloween Haunts - an event that gives the company some of its most profitable weekends - and Winterfest programs. If it loses a visitor due to cold or rainy weather, there are simply far fewer days for that prospective customer to reschedule their visit. And if this observation is correct, the increased risks associated with Q4 makes it much more important to enter Q4 with solid numbers.

Can the company still make that $500 million figure? Sure, but in my opinion, the market has correctly decided to price more risk into this investment.

Summary

Cedar Fair won't be an ideal investment for everybody, especially those that are more risk averse. The company has been reluctant to issue annual guidance over the past few years. And, even if everything is planned perfectly, the weather can still adversely affect the company performance. Add in the modest complications owning a limited partnership...

Still, I expect the company to have another record year and hit the $75 price target I set back in March. And even if it happens to fall a bit short, there's that $3.42 distribution - a distribution that I expect to be increased later this year- and the yield of more than 5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently reinvest the distributions on this LP and may add to my position at any time.