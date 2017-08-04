DineEquity: Avoid For Now

Management is running out of time, as each dividend cycle takes away precious cash from a business that needs as much of it as possible.

Investors should avoid buying shares of DineEquity (DIN) for now given the company's long term survivability is uncertain. There's simply too much risk surrounding whether or not management's plan to turn the company around can work. The company's clear neglect for the quality of the brands it owns has provided substantial doubt as to whether or not its businesses are sustainable. Instead, management has focused on returning as much capital to shareholders without focusing on improving the quality of the business.

DineEquity's Financial Position

Source: Gurufocus

The Applebee's and IHOP brands haven't been successful lately, with millennials turning towards newer, fresher dining options. DineEquity's franchise model allows it to generate massive amounts of free cash flow (given the asset light nature of its balance sheet). Huge cash flow usually means dividends for shareholders. The concern for me as an investor is the disconnect seen in FY 2016. It was the first time management raised the dividend despite a decline in FCF. The company's dividend coverage ratio fell from 2.10x in 2013 to 1.67x in 2016. This shouldn't be a top choice for dividend investors given the convergence of both the decrease in free cash flow and increase in the dividend. The convergence implies a lack of sustainability on the part of the dividend quality. When dividend quality is at risk, it's time for management to look towards improving the business itself, and that takes cash. Management needs to cut back its dividend and keep the cash within the company in order to help it implement some sort of new direction for growth and sustainability. Again, this is not an immediate investment for investors looking for a solid dividend play.

Too Much Leverage

Source: Gurufocus

At the very least, the company should start to tackle its debt problem. When you have a company that isn't growing, leverage can become your worst nightmare. Over the past 5 years, the company's debt to equity ratio has increased. I would rather like to see the $67 million dividend paid to investors in 2016 go towards deleveraging the company to give it some more time to figure itself out for the long term. There's little upside in taking precious cash out of the company and rewarding shareholders at this point.

Higher Capex

If management's decision isn't to deleverage, than it should use this extra cash flow to invest heavily back into the brands. Management has already begun to try and change up the menu offerings at Applebee's to get customers back through the door, but it's clearly not working. Management has already provided guidance for this in its latest reports including its 10-Q, stating: "Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $12 million for fiscal 2017." Historically, capex has been around $6 million each year for DineEquity, so it's a clear sign that management is putting money where its mouth is and trying to reinvigorate the brand.

At a current valuation of 8x P/E, it can be tempting to pick up these shares at a bargain. However, I think it would make more sense to see some sort of indication first that a turnaround is more likely given the fact that the headwinds really seem to be weighing the company down. I would also like to see management stop the balancing act between maintaining the dividend and holding onto sales. It would be far more valuable to investors if the cash used to pay shareholders was put to better use in improving the quality of the brands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.