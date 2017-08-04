Apache - Disappointing Results, Upside Has To Come From Alpine

Apache (APA) is trading at fresh lows after the second-quarter results were not well received by the market -- and for good reasons. What is even more painful is that this fall comes even as oil has recently recovered toward the $50 mark, having risen nearly $10 from the lows seen in June.

The poor earnings results --or, better said, losses -- come together with declines in production. While absolute net debt levels have been coming down, relative leverage ratios have not decreased in relation to production, as there are few drivers for Apache at this moment in time. The real upside has to come from higher prices, just like the rest of the sector, and the upside from the Alpine discovery, which still has to prove itself as the contribution remains limited in the near term.

Q2 Results - Really Disappointing

Having just reviewed the results of Concho Resources (CXO) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), I noticed that adjusted earnings were pretty flat between Q1 and Q2 of this year for these players. That is quite a strong achievement given that average oil prices were down roughly $4 per barrel in Q2 compared to Q1, indicating very strong cost control.

The reason why the market does not like the Q2 results is very simple. While the company posted a $572 million profit, driven by one-time items, adjusted losses came in at $79 million. This compares to an adjusted profit of $31 million in Q1 of this year, for a sequential earnings decline of $110 million. Based on reported production of 481,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, that marks a $2-$3 per barrel reduction in earnings, while realized prices are down $4-$5 per barrel. That is quite a poor outcome, as other peers have been able to post stable earnings trends.

The other disappointing results are from the decline in adjusted production, being down 10,000 barrels of oil-equivalent from Q1 and now coming in at 388,000. Management claims that this is the low in terms of production, as Apache should become a growth play from here onward. That is certainly no luxury as adjusted production is down 16% year over year, while the leverage position has only improved marginally.

What About Finances?

The lack of earnings in this environment is disappointing as Apache has been quite challenged. While the company holds nearly $1.7 billion in cash, net debt still stands at $6.8 billion. While the debt load has been coming down, driven by divestments, it remains a sizable amount as it does not take pension and asset retirement liabilities into account. These liabilities and net debt will fall following the closure of the divestiture of the assets in Canada, which should result in a $713 million sales price, as other liabilities fall by another $800 million as a result of the deal.

As the Canadian operations produce roughly 50,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (although just 20-25% is in the form of oil), the sales price amounts to just $14,000 for each barrel of oil-equivalent produced each day. To put this into perspective, the current market value of Apache is $17 billion at $44 per share, for a $24 billion enterprise valuation. This implies that Apache itself is valued at $62,000 for each barrel of oil-equivalent being produced each day, indicating that the company has not received top dollar for the assets. Following the divestment, net debt stands at $6.1 billion, which compares to a $1.8 billion adjusted EBITDA number in the first half of the year. That translates into a 1.7 times leverage ratio.

The company reiterates its $3.1 billion capital spending budget, offset by roughly $2.1 billion in depreciation charges. That results in cash outflows of a billion, before taking into account the impact of divestitures. This is not encouraging as the company is probably close to breaking even with oil at $50 per barrel, as the company still has to fund the dividend at an annual cost of roughly $400 million. As a result, leverage is not expected to decline much. While absolute leverage ratios have been coming down compared to last year, leverage in relation to production levels is not declining at all. In fact, it is on its way up.

What Now?

Given the discussion above, there are plenty of concerns related to Apache. While leverage is manageable, the company is seeing cash outflows, production is down quite a lot, and it is less efficient in its operations compared to some of its shale peers.

There are few reasons to be upbeat. One is the fact that oil prices have recently risen to the $50 mark again, which is encouraging, but not a game changer unless prices move (structurally) higher. The other positive driver (in the long term) is the discovery of Alpine High, which could contain 3 billion barrels of oil alone and a huge amount of gas on top of that. Other drivers toward profitability include the exit from Canada, which reduces leverage and break-even costs across the portfolio.

Note that the buildup of Alpine High will take time and involve large investments. In June, production totaled 7,400 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which just 10% was in the form of oil. Notably, investments in this area -- and, in particular, the buildout of midstream assets -- is causing the negative cash outflows at this point. That said, Apache is open to a partner or to monetize some of these assets to add some relief to its balance sheet.

The upside for Apache lies largely in the developments at Alpine High, as current conditions are difficult for investors given leverage increasing on a relative basis, production being loss-making at $45, and break-even results only seen around $50. Declines in production and a relative disadvantage in terms of production costs vs. some peers cause concerns, amid somewhat elevated leverage as well (compared to some peers). But Apache has huge potential long-term upside with Alpine Highs.

Ever since the discovery of Alpine Highs almost a year ago, shares are down 15% as oil prices have generally traded in a $45-$55 range since the day of the announcement, currently trading near the middle of that range. While Apache has its challenges in the near term, the discovery has the potential to create a lot of shareholder value in the future, which certainly provides a big upside opportunity to the stock. That said, some success is needed to drive the imagination of investors as production, potential earnings, and a lack of deleveraging efforts on a relative basis mean that there are few triggers resulting from core operations in the near term.

