Delta Air Lines - Fasten Your Seatbelts

The stock's decline after announcing second quarter earnings is overdone. This gives investors a chance to initiate or increase their position in Delta Air Lines (DAL). The stock is has risen over 165% since its relisting on the NYSE in 2007. This is over double the increase compared to the S&P 500 which is up 64% over the same period. The outperformance is also seen looking at the performance of the last 12 months with Delta up over 34% while the S&P is up 13.25%. Despite this impressive run, a discounted cash flow model discussed in the valuation section below shows there is still room to fly.

The shares received a boost in the beginning of this year as Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) made big bets on airlines. His overall takeaway was after years of industry bankruptcies and consolidations the remaining airlines finally have the ability to maintain profitability. The hope is that they will keep airplane orders in reasonable relationship to potential demand. For its part, Delta has the goal of keeping capital expenditures below 50% of operating cash flow per their latest investor presentation. This is important for investors hoping for dividend increases. Delta's current dividend yield is 1.62% and their stated goal is to increase it over the next several years and return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders. In the last two years (ending 9/30/2016) capex was 48% of operating cash flow.

Delta also highlighted its reduction in maintenance costs. Delta has maintenance costs of $4.32 per seat block hour beating the industry average of 5.1. The company currently has an investment grade rating from Moody's and Fitch and is targeting net debt of $4 billion in 2020. The debt load is much less than some of its peers as we will see in a later section.

When looking at the valuation discussion below, also consider the historical and future growth expectations of global air traffic. Annual growth in global air traffic has been strong for the last several years. Air traffic passenger demand grew by 7.3% and 7.4%, in 2015 and 2016, respectively. A similar level of growth is forecast in 2017. Delta can hope to capture a considerable percentage of this growth by remaining the third highest revenue earner among airliners.

Partnerships

Delta has been boosting profits with the help of joint ventures since 2009 when it established a JV with AirFrance-KLM. This trend has continued with a new deal announced last week. Delta will take a 10% stake in Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY) and Air France-KLM will buy 31% of Virgin Atlantic. Delta already owned 49% of Virgin Atlantic. American Airlines (AAL) and United Continental Holdings (UAL) also make use of joint ventures which boost profitability by allowing the airlines to offer more flight options to customers while reducing competition. Delta also has had equity stakes in Aeromexico, China Eastern, and Brazilian carrier GOL since 2013. An important deal was announced in June of this year with Korean Air for flights between the U.S. and Asia.

Valuation

Reuters only provides two analyst long term growth estimates for Delta with a very wide range. The low estimate is -0.47 while the high estimate is 11.80 giving a mean of 5.66. The wide range in estimates may be understandable given that earnings have fluctuated wildly for the airline in the recent past. In the last five years EPS was as high as 12.29 in 2013 and as low as 0.78 in 2014. EPS for the last 12 months came in at 5.04. Let's consider the results of a discounted cash flow analysis using the low long term growth estimate of -0.47, the mean of 5.66 and leave out the optimistic 11.8% long term average annual growth estimate. A future PE of 15 will be used in the analysis. In the last five years Delta has had a PE as low as 2.24 and as high as 63.07 while the current multiple is 10.04. Using the 5.66% growth rate along with a 10% discount rate our target buy price for Delta is $65.41 giving us a nice margin of safety with the current quote standing at 50.57. Of course, using the low estimate of -0.47% average annual growth we get a much different picture. In this case the model provides a target buy price of $48.88. Surprisingly, even under the low estimate the stock does not look overpriced at current levels. The current price is only slightly above the target buy price under the negative growth scenario. This analysis did not assume any share buybacks but it did assume that the dividend would grow at the same rate as earnings. Considering that Delta has actually been repurchasing shares we know that the current valuation would look even more positive if this were taken into account. The total shares outstanding went from 851.44 million in 2013 to 730.74 million at the end of 2016, a decline of slightly over 14%.

Competition

We want to do some comparisons to some of the industry peers. We are going to compare profitability and financial strength metrics for American Airlines, United Continental Airlines and Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Source: Reuters

The first thing we want to point out from the data in the table is the Total Debt to Equity row. Here we see that Delta and Southwest are the only two without a giant debt load. This is critical to keep in mind given the volatility that the airline industry is known for. Having a strong financial position is essential to withstand difficult times. American Airlines and United Continental airlines are highly leveraged as seen by these numbers. The Debt to Equity row by itself may be enough to narrow the list of potential investments down to Delta and Southwest Airlines from the table above. Between the two we see that Delta has a much lower PE ratio. The reason for this is the higher growth potential investors attribute to Southwest. According to the mean analysts estimates provided by Reuters, analysts are predicting that Southwest can grow by 11.95% on average annually for the next five years. That seems very optimistic but it would justify the higher multiple. Analysts are only assuming a 5.66% long term growth rate for Delta. The lower growth estimate makes it easier for Delta to meet or beat expectations compared to Southwest which needs a lot to go its way. Another point of interest to highlight from the table above is how misleading return on equity numbers can be if you do not consider them along with the debt. For example, American Airlines beats everyone as far as return on equity with a seemingly outstanding return on equity of 51.4%. Of course, this makes sense when we see the equally staggering debt to equity ratio of 669.1 associated with American Airlines. A better metric to look at to compare the airlines due to the varying debt loads is the net profit margin. Here again, we see that Delta and Southwest come out ahead with similar profit margins of 9.3 and 9.63, respectively. We also note that Delta pays the highest dividend and is cheaper than Southwest when considering the price to sales, price to cash flow, and price to book ratios. Of course, as mentioned this is largely because of the greater growth expectation associated with Southwest. While we do not think Southwest is a bad investment, if we had to pick one, we would go with Delta. We think Delta can meet or exceed the growth estimates and will see its multiple increase accordingly. We have less confidence Southwest can do the same given its already significantly higher valuation.

Options

We think buying shares in Delta outright makes sense at current levels. However, investors can also use options to initiate a position in the airline. One possibility would be to sell cash secured put options. Actually, we find the risk-reward relationship available with selling put options in Delta to be very surprising given our positive outlook. For example, looking at the December 15th expiration date an investor could sell the put option with a strike price of $46 and receive a premium of $149 dollars per contract sold. This strike price provides an incredible buffer of over 9% to the current quote of $50.57 while providing a 3.07% profit over about 4.4 months which is an annualized return of 8.35%. The option would expire worthless unless the stock price declines by over nine percent. If an investor had to buy the shares at $46, she or he would have saved almost 12% compared to buying the same 100 shares at the current price of $50.57. More aggressive investors can select a higher strike price to realize an even greater return. We gave the example of the $46 strike only to show that a decent return can be achieved even while starting with a big buffer to the current price. This was not to imply that this is the strike price we would select. In fact we would go with a higher strike price to achieve a greater return if the option expires worthless.

Final Thoughts

Given the analysis provided above we rate Delta a buy for several reasons. The industry is stabilizing after years of difficulty and bankruptcies. The remaining airlines are poised to profit. We prefer Delta due to its stronger balance sheet compared to some competitors and the discounted cash flow valuation discussed. Additionally, we like Delta compared to its peers because the growth estimates being used by analysts are not only achievable but offer a strong potential for Delta to deliver an upside surprise in the future despite the negative reaction to the recent quarterly results. While buying the shares outright makes sense to us at these levels, we think selling cash secured put options also provides an attractive risk-reward relationship as discussed in the options section above. Fasten your seatbelts, we are ready for takeoff.

