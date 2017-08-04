Wonder Woman Launches New WB Franchise And Strengthens Justice League

If AT&T-Time Warner can follow the Disney-Marvel successful formula and continue to mine the Justice League characters, we believe it bodes well for AT&T.

To illustrate, since the $4.3 billion Disney-Marvel transaction, the Marvel cinematic universe has generated more than $11.5 billion worldwide, with additional non-theatrical revenue, as well.

Wonder Woman strengthens the DC superhero universe and expands TWX's IP portfolio, benefiting pending acquirer AT&T, as it enhances the value of TWX as a long-term investment.

Wonder Woman Helps Establish WB Superhero Universe

Wonder Woman has generated over $395 million in domestic total gross since debuting in theaters on June 2, 2017. It currently ranks as the 2nd highest grossing film of 2017 in the U.S. and Canada behind Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Beauty and the Beast. Wonder Woman opened to a whopping $103 million in domestic theaters and $125 million internationally. The film has already reached $800 million worldwide and still appears to have upside.

This helps Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) subsidiary Warner Bros. establish its DC Comics superhero universe as a potent competitor to Disney's Marvel formula, which in turn benefits AT&T (T) if their pending merger is completed. Because Wonder Woman expands Time Warner's IP portfolio, it enhances the company's value as a long-term investment to pending acquirer, AT&T, in our view.

Building the DC Comics Franchise

The Wonder Woman character was first introduced to movie audiences in last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That film grossed $330 million in North America, attaining the #8 spot on the annual box office rankings. Right behind at #9 was another Warner Bros. franchise starter, Suicide Squad, which grossed $325 million.

2016 was in sharp contrast to 2015, when Warner Bros. did not have any films in the year's top 10. In fact, Warner Bros. barely made it into the top 20. It was not until the #20 slot that the studio's San Andreas, distributed by its New Line subsidiary, made the rankings. (American Sniper generated the majority of its $350 million gross in 2015, but it was actually released on Christmas Day 2014.)

Importance of Franchises

Franchises are extremely important for studios, as to some extent they reduce the uncertainty of a film's box office potential. The 2015 lack of high-profile blockbuster films underscores how much Warner Bros. has been hurt by the conclusion of the Harry Potter, Dark Knight and Lord of the Rings franchises and how much it needs the Wonder Woman and overall Justice League franchises, in our view. The first Justice League film is scheduled to open on November 17, 2017.

Yet, after tremendous success with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, which generated a cumulative global $2.4 billion - starting with Batman Begins in 2005, and ending with The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 - the studio's other attempts to introduce characters from DC Comics to the screen have met with mixed acclaim. 2013's Man of Steel, for instance, amassed an impressive $668 million worldwide, but its unimpressive 55% Rotten Tomatoes score and steep 65% second weekend U.S. drop raise questions about how much more the film might have achieved with stronger reviews and better word-of-mouth.

Suicide Squad managed a strong $134 million U.S. opening, despite its weak 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, but then suffered a 67% decline in weekend #2 (although its final $746 million global tally still certainly underscores the box office potential of DC superheroes).

By comparison, Wonder Woman achieved high endorsement with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, stellar box office gross and strong retention. In fact, the domestic box office gross declined only 42% weekend-over-weekend in its second Friday-Sunday of release, which is a particularly strong hold for a movie that opened above $100 million. The sequel has already received a release date of December 13, 2019. The character will also appear in the upcoming November-2017 Justice League film.

Not surprisingly, five of the upcoming Warner Bros. films with blockbuster potential are franchise titles. We've included Aquaman on this list. Even though it is an origination film, it stems from the Justice League universe. In fact, the character will be introduced in the November ensemble Justice League movie several weeks before the Aquaman film debuts. We believe the strategy to cross-promote characters in various movies - a strategy that Disney and Marvel have used quite successfully - further enhances the value of the overall IP portfolio.

Looking at Disney's acquisition of Marvel illustrates the benefits of acquiring an attractive portfolio of franchise properties. Since the Disney-Marvel transaction closed in 2009, the Marvel cinematic universe has generated more than $11.5 billion worldwide. Disney's share of that is an estimated roughly $6 billion from theatrical alone, with additional revenue from a plethora of consumer products, videogames, DVDs and other sales. If Time Warner can follow this successful formula and continue to mine the Justice League characters, we believe it bodes well for AT&T.

Furthermore, Warner Bros.' ability to extend the Justice League brand with its Lego film series is another competitive advantage that we view positively for AT&T, should the merger close. The Lego Batman movie grossed $176 million domestically and $311 million worldwide earlier this year.

Film Also Underscores Potential of Female-Driven Action

Wonder Woman's results also underscore the potential of female-driven films and growing opportunity for Warner Bros. and other studios to market to women. In fact, the MPAA reports that the gender composition of movie-goers skewed slightly in favor of women in 2016 (52% vs. 48% male).

The studios seem to have realized that female vehicles in the comedy, romance and romantic comedy genres can have big box office potential. Sex and the City generated $415 million at theaters globally in 2008 - although its 2010 poorly-plotted sequel managed just $295 million. Since then, there's been Bridesmaids, Bad Moms and Pitch Perfect , among others.

Wonder Woman clearly had four quadrant appeal. Nevertheless, women were a decisive factor behind its box office success. Females comprised 55% of the audience for the movie early on, according to comScore/Screen Engine PostTrak. Of that, women over the age of 25 accounted for 32%, with women under 25 representing 23%. Interestingly, 32% of females under 25 attended Wonder Woman showings in groups.

The Alamo Drafthouse, for example, was one of several theater chains to host women-only screenings of Wonder Woman to sold-out audiences. Similarly, when Sex and the City opened in 2008, it was popular for women to host pre-theater parties, followed by group trips to the theater.

In terms of female action films, Warner Bros. has Ocean's 8 scheduled for June 8, 2018. It is a re-imagining of the franchise that revolved around Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney, who led a predominantly male cast that included Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck, among others. Ocean’s 8 stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean. Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Olivia Munn and Dakota Fanning also star. It is expected to generate $108 million, according to HSX, which could spawn another franchise for the studio.

The Warner Bros. studio division accounted for 43% of Time Warner's 2016 revenue, implying that the Wonder Woman benefit likely will have a significant impact on consolidated revenue. Moreover, films are a key driver for other revenue sources, spurring consumer product sales such as toys and other licensed products, as well as videogames.

In fact, the company's 2Q17 revenues rose 12% year over year to $3.0 billion, with management citing higher theatrical grosses and videogame revenues. The advance in theatrical revenues, not surprisingly, was due primarily to Wonder Woman, as well as other franchise titles. In addition to Wonder Woman, the 2Q17 top line was helped by higher home entertainment revenues related primarily to The LEGO Batman Movie, which came out on DVD and other home entertainment formats on June 13, 2017, plus holdover from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Conclusion

Wonder Woman has generated $800 million worldwide and still appears to have upside. As a result, Time Warner's 2Q17 revenues rose 12% year over year, with management citing Wonder Woman as a primary factor. Wonder Woman helps Time Warner establish its DC Comics superhero universe and expand its IP portfolio. In turn, this benefits AT&T if their pending merger is completed, as it enhances the value of Time Warner as a long-term investment, in our view. In February, Time Warner shareholders voted to approve the merger with AT&T.

Franchises are extremely important for studios. Thus, not surprisingly, five of the upcoming Warner Bros. films with blockbuster potential are franchise titles. Looking at Disney's acquisition of Marvel illustrates the benefits of acquiring an attractive portfolio of franchise properties. Since the $4.3 billion Disney-Marvel transaction closed in 2009, the Marvel cinematic universe has generated more than $11.5 billion worldwide. Disney's share of that is an estimated roughly $6 billion from theatrical alone, with additional revenue from a plethora of consumer products, videogames, DVDs and other sales.

Moreover, the strategy to cross-promote characters in various movies is one that Disney and Marvel have used quite successfully, in our view. We believe this strategy further enhances the value of the overall IP portfolio. If Time Warner can follow the Disney-Marvel successful formula and continue to mine the Justice League characters, we believe it bodes well for AT&T.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.