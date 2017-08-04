Weight Watchers Vaporizes The Shorts

Last night, after the bell, Weight Watchers (WTW) beat consensus estimates for its Q2 2017 results on both the top and bottom lines. More importantly, the company lifted its full year guidance.

The "masters of the universe" (MOTU) short WTW have officially been vaporized. Even your arrogant author that absolutely championed the long WTW idea, at $12, back in late December 2016 (see "Time For An Epic Squeeze") and throughout January and February 2017 (see "Spidey Sense" and "Oprah Leans In") watches here in a state of pure zeal, as one of my most promising ideas is basking in the afterglow of proving the entire world wrong. I hate to say it, but, even I dramatically underestimated this supernova. At the pinnacle of short interest, on Jan. 31, 2017, there were 18.6 million shares short.

Source: Guru Focus

I sound like a broken record, but as I have written on numerous occasions, this is an imagination game. Candidly, I learned an important lesson of the difference between investing and trading. As we sold our shares in WTW way too early.

Anyway, this Weight Watchers' short squeeze is perhaps the perfect Harvard Business School case study that 1) it doesn't pay to bet against Oprah, and 2) most hedge fund PMs are alpha males that run triathlons or are very physically fit. Therefore, they don't understand that there are millions of women and men who have struggled with weight issues their entire life. This lack of empathy and qualitative understanding proved their Achilles Heel.

From an investment standpoint, this should be highly encouraging to retail investors that the MOTU do get it wrong. That said, as I argued in my recent Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) article, "Bear Side Of The Argument," you really need to do your qualitative homework before you take a contrarian view. I will be the first to admit that most MOTU are double-Ivy and have every high IQs, are very hard working, and are very ambitious. Never bring a knife to a gun fight with these folks. However, no one bats a thousand, not even the MOTUs.

Here is WTW's headline press release:

Source: WeightWatchers.com

I think what caught the shorts off guard was the strength and re-acceleration in the WeightWatchers.com online subscribers. In the midst of my verbal sparring battles within the commentary section of many of my Seeking Alpha WTW articles, a key tenet of the bears' thesis was that the online subscription was buggy, overpriced, and not worth the monthly fee. What they missed was that there is a huge addressable market for WTW's services, and that the website could be improved and enhanced. And guess what -- it was.

Either way, congratulations to Weight Watchers longs who had the far-sighted vision and let their investment winners run. To the MOTU, better luck next time.

Source: Google Finance

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.