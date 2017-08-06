A 9% Yield, 11 Straight Hikes, Record Revenues And Cash Flow, Goes Ex-Dividend This Week

Want distribution growth and earnings growth? Take a look at midstream firm PBF Logistics LP (PBFX). Its management has been acquiring and integrating its assets over the past several quarters, which has led to some eye-popping growth numbers.

Revenue grew 53%, net income was up 43%, EBITDA grew 37%, DCF rose 52%, and net income/Ltd. Partner Unit was up 20% in Q2:

PBFX just reported Q2 earnings this week and hit record figures for revenue and distributable cash flow:

Even with common unit growth of 48%, it has still grown distributions/unit by 10.3% in the past four quarters, with total distribution coverage at a strong 1.37x.

Part of the common unit growth was a wash.

"On June 1, 2017, the requirements under PBFX's partnership agreement for the conversion of all subordinated units into common units were satisfied and the subordination period ended. As a result, each of the Partnership’s 15,886,553 outstanding subordinated units converted into common units and began participating pro rata with the other common units in distributions of available cash. The conversion did not impact the amount of the cash distribution paid or the total number of the Partnership’s outstanding units representing limited partner interests." (Source: PBFX Q2 '17 10Q)

PBFX has assets on both coasts and mid-continent, which support the operations of parent PBF Energy (PBF), which is the fourth largest refiner and the second most complex independent refiner in the US.

Similar to many of the high-dividend stocks we cover in our articles, PBFX's business model is based upon long-term, fee-based contracts, and acquiring dropdown assets from its parent/sponsor, in addition to outside acquisitions. PBFX's contracts currently have a remaining term of ~7 to 10 years left.

(Source: PBFX site)

We assembled this table to see how PBFX is performing vs. its 2017 guidance so far in 2017. It unfairly simplifies the guidance figures by evenly pro-rating them, so seasonality is out the window.

Revenue is just about on target in the first half of 2017, and EBITDA is 6% ahead of target, while net income is ahead by 2%, but includes $7M from PBFX's Net income attributable to its non-controlling interest in the Torrance Valley Pipeline Company. (See the Equity sub-section of the Debt & Liquidity section near the end of this article for more details.)

On April 17, 2017, a wholly owned subsidiary of PBFX acquired the Toledo, Ohio, refined products terminal assets of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. for $10.0M in cash. Located adjacent to PBF Energy's Toledo refinery, the Toledo Terminal is comprised of a 10-bay truck rack and over 110,000 barrels of chemicals, clean product, and additive storage capacity.

Management also has two organic growth projects which should be in service in the second half of 2017 that are expected to contribute ~ $12M in EBITDA annually:

(Source: PBFX site)

Distributions:

Management just declared its next quarterly payout this week - it raised it to $.47, from the previous $.46 - its 11th straight quarterly hike. PBFX goes ex-dividend this week, on 8/11/17.

Here's a chart from Q1 '17, illustrating its distribution history - Q2's payout equals $1.88 annualized:

(Source: PBFX site)

PBFX issues a K-1 to common unit investors at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There also can be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

Its distribution coverage/unit has been robust over the past four quarters, averaging 1.35x:

The October $20.00 put has a bid of $.50, with a $19.50 breakeven, but you may be able to sell for much more - the ask was $.80 at press time. The breakeven is $19.50:

PBFX's covered call option yields aren't currently attractive

Performance:

Although it has lagged over the past year, so far in 2017, PBFX has outperformed the market, and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

PBFX is currently 12.66% below analysts' consensus price target of $23.93.

A majority of analysts have raised earnings estimates for PBFX over the past month:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations:

We've updated this midstream valuations table with PBFX's new Q2 valuations. It also includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), Plains All America Partners (PAA), and Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX).

PBFX's 9% yield is about average for this group, and it has the second-highest distribution coverage, with much cheaper than average price/DCF and EV/EBITDA valuations:

Management has done a good job of improving ROA and ROE, while also decreasing its debt leverage ratios.

PBFX has a much higher than average ROE and operating margin, and a lower net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio:

Even though PBFX has long-term contracts, which shield it from commodity price exposure, a protracted downturn in energy prices could possibly force those contacts to be renegotiated, which would impact earnings. However, given that its contracts are with sponsor PBF, which owns 44% of PBFX, affords PBFX more protection from this scenario, since PBF's management presumably wouldn't want to damage its interests:

(Source: PBFX site)

As with other LPs, keep an eye on debt leverage and unit dilution. Since these companies distribute the lion's share of their cash flow, their management teams must achieve a prudent balance between debt/EBITDA leverage and unit dilution in order to fund future acquisitions. Thus far, PBFX's management has been able to decrease its net debt/EBITDA ratio, while simultaneously achieving huge growth.

We note that on PBFX's Q1 '17 presentation, management listed a distribution coverage target of 1.15x. As its coverage is now in the 1.35-1.37x range, this gives it the financial flexibility to fund future acquisitions - we'll probably see its coverage ratio come down a bit, as it cycles through future drop-downs and third-party acquisitions.

Debt and Liquidity:

"As of June 30, 2017, the Partnership had approximately $218.3 million of liquidity, including approximately $51.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and access to approximately $167.2 million under its existing revolving credit facility. The Partnership intends to use its financial resources to fund organic growth projects, third-party acquisitions and future drop-downs." (Source): PBFX Q2 '17 release

Equity: You'll see negative equity, and/or NA listed for book value, price/book Value and ROE for PBFX on many of the financial sites. PBFX does have -$23,521,000 negative equity for its own operations. However, it also has $174M of equity via a subsidiary deal in the Torrance Valley Pipeline Company, which is listed as a non-controlling interest on its balance sheet. This brings its net equity to $150.53M and facilitates the price/book value and ROE ratios we've listed in this article.

"PBFX's subsidiary PBFX Op Co holds a 50% controlling interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC (“TVPC”), with the other 50% interest in TVPC held by TVP Holding Company LLC (“TVP Holding”), a subsidiary of PBF Holding. PBFX Op Co is the sole managing member of TVPC. PBFX, through its ownership of PBFX Op Co, consolidates the financial results of TVPC, and records a non-controlling interest for the economic interest in TVPC held by TVP Holding. Non-controlling interest on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations includes the portion of net income or loss attributable to the economic interest in TVPC held by TVP Holding. Non-controlling interest on the condensed consolidated balance sheets includes the portion of net assets of TVPC attributable to TVP Holding." (Source: PBFX Q2 '17 10Q)

Summary:

We rate PBFX a long-term buy, based upon its attractive yield, strong distribution growth and coverage, its debt leverage management, and its ongoing growth prospects.

