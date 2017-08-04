A More Realistic Outlook For Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Significant revenue should be coming soon, but company may also be looking to raise additional capital.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) has been on the steady decline since its first commercial product, Trulance, was approved by the FDA in January. The hype surrounding an approved product in the fast-growing chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) market caused an over-valuation for Synergy and their only approved product. The company was trading in the mid-6’s with a market cap of roughly $1.2 billion. The post-approval sell-off, plus a recent addition to the ExpressScripts 2018 exclusion list, has caused the stock to slip into the mid-3’s recently.

The amount of overly positive articles regarding Synergy Pharmaceuticals I’ve read in the last year on various websites has been quite a few. This is one possible reason for the overvaluation and subsequent fall of a company with their first FDA approved product but no sales data. Buyout rumors, perpetuated in echo-chambers on various message boards throughout the web, could certainly be another reason for this. I want to take a step back and evaluate a company with the first report on full-quarter sales of its only product coming up soon.

Company Overview

Synergy Pharmaceuticals is company developing a platform for treatment of gastrointestinal (NYSE:GI) diseases based around the naturally occurring GI peptide uroguanylin. Uroguanylin is a naturally occurring GI peptide which plays a part in GI fluid balance. Synergy is focused on creating synthetic analogs of this 16 amino acid peptide which can be taken orally as GI therapies for specific indications and to promote better GI health in general. Synergy has already gained approval for one of these analogs, plecanatide (Trulance), for treatment of CIC. They have submitted an NDA for Trulance to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), also. A secured FDA approval for a product on this platform should be encouraging to investors for future approvals.

Synergy’s second lead candidate, dolcanatide, is currently in clinical trials to evaluate its effectiveness in treating mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC) and opioid-induced constipation (NYSE:OIC). Synergy announced a positive proof-of-concept phase 1b trial for UC indication in early 2016 and are currently discussing plans to move forward with future trials.

CIC Market Growing More Crowded, but also Growing in Size

Trulance joins growing market for the treatment of CIC and other GI tract conditions. The market has more than doubled since 2013 as more patients switch from OTC constipation treatments to branded Rx treatments. Trulance joins two other branded prescriptions on the market currently: Amitiza and Ironwood's (NASDAQ:IRWD) Linzess.

Linzess, launched in 2012, eclipsed its competitor Amitiza within a year of being on the market. More impressive, and relevant, is that Linzess sales in 2016 were higher than the entire market’s sales in 2012 when it entered the market.

Figure 1. Overview of Prescription Constipation Market with Market Shares

Synergy’s research shows the prescription CIC/IBS-C market could continue to grow at an exponential rate. They estimate greater than 95% of adults with CIC/IBS-C are not treated with branded prescription therapies. Synergy has expressed great confidence that this, combined with a strong marketing campaign, will allow them to quickly catch up with their competitors in market share. Solid TRx growth for Trulance in early weeks seems to be supporting their hypothesis.

Figure 2. From Synergy Presentation on Potential CIC/IBS-C Market, March 2017

The million (billion?) dollar question to be answered in the coming years is how much of a share of this market Trulance will be able to obtain. Now, let us take a look at the pros and cons of Trulance versus its branded competitors – Linzess and Amitiza.

Pros:

Can be taken at any time of the day, with or without food

Lower incidence of negative side effects in clinical trials

Adds variety to GI therapy (generally people respond differently to different drugs)

Cons:

Similar mechanism to Linzess (guanylate cyclase 2C agonist) - who owns majority of market

Fast growing market which could be slowing down

No IBS-C indication (NDA submitted)

Trulance certainly has its advantages and disadvantages when compared to competitors. I don’t believe it blows competitors out of the park, so the biggest hurdle will be convincing customers who are happy on competitor’s drug to give Trulance a shot.

Financial Overview and Analyst Ratings

Taking advantage of its first FDA approval, Synergy raised approximately $120 million by issuing 20,000,000 shares at $6.15 earlier this year. This offering gave Synergy, a company with zero revenue the previous year, a valuation in the $1.2 billion dollar range. I find this overvaluation especially interesting given the market competition in the GI treatment sector and the fact Trulance does not particularly blow other products out of the water. There is no doubt this led to the massive short sale of SGYP stock – over 61 million shares short (roughly 1/3 of float). Should Trulance prove itself as a long-term player in the GI market, shorts covering could certainly help drive the price of Synergy upward.

As March 31, 2017, Synergy stated it had approximately $140 million in cash and cash equivalents. Synergy spent approximately $64 million in operating activities in 1Q17. This high cash burn rate should be expected for the foreseeable future while Synergy continues marketing approved products and developing new ones.

Another important piece of information for investors is management's attitude toward retaining ownership of Trulance. They have expressed interest in keeping 100% control of Trulance and distribution rights. Management stated in the 1Q17 quarterly report:

Notwithstanding the Company's recent equity financing, Synergy will be required to raise additional capital within the next year to continue the development and commercialization of current product candidates and to continue to fund operations at the current cash expenditure levels.

Long-term, this will be extremely beneficial if Trulance gains a foothold in the GI market, but this strategy will definitely disappoint investors looking for a quick bounce in stock price.

Conclusion

Trulance may not have the huge advantage some claim over competitors Lizness and Amitiza, but it certainly has some advantages. Namely, Trulance appears to have fewer side effects and can be taken at any time of the day with or without food. The bottom line is GI problems are often difficult to treat, and different drugs work differently for people. Trulance may not be a game-changer that takes over the CIC/IBS-C market, but I believe it will eventually find its place in the market and achieve solid sales.

Short-term, I still see more downside for Synergy as they launch Trulance and continue to raise more capital. I predict Synergy will continue falling into the low $3 range before picking back up and being a good play long-term. Best case scenario for short-term is management abandoning their desire to retain complete ownership of Trulance and partnering with a bigger player or being bought out. Again, this view point may be overly optimistic.

Long-term, assuming they gain a market share with Trulance, Synergy will have a solid approved product to fund further research and development of their pipeline. There are certainly downsides associated with this stock – mainly the possibility of further dilution and slower launch than expected – but there are plenty of upsides to balance these out. Developing a drug, retaining 100% ownership, and taking that drug to market are accomplishments that very few companies achieve.

Based on my analysis, Synergy Pharmaceuticals is not a short-term play. They will almost certainly be looking to raise additional capital in the near future as they grow Trulance sales. Fortunately, the next round of capital raise might be the last. Personally, I would wait for a better price before establishing a position. Synergy Pharmaceuticals could soon be approaching a realistic valuation and bottom. The stock will definitely fall on bad Trulance sales data, and I believe it could even continue to fall on good Trulance sales data. Either way, the risk/reward ratio for taking a position in Synergy is beginning to look very appealing for a long-term play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.