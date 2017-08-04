Transocean - Continued Survival Should Help Future Growth

Transocean has incredibly strong financials, with its liquidity actually expected to increase. That means the company can easily survive an oil crash.

Transocean has the largest ultra-deepwater fleet with more experience than any of its competitors. That should make the company more competitive for customers.

Transocean has had an incredibly difficult time over the past three years as the company's stock has dropped more than 75%.

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) is one of the largest offshore drilling contractors in the world. The company is headquartered in Switzerland and has a market cap of more than $3.3 billion. Despite this enormous size, Transocean has had a difficult time recently. However, Transocean's strong market position, combined with strong financials, and a recovering oil market means that the company has strong potential going forward.

Transocean Rig - Offshore Energy Today

Transocean Market Position

Transocean, as the largest publicly traded offshore driller by market cap, has an incredibly strong market position.

Transocean Overview and Fleet - Transocean Investor Presentation

Transocean strong market position comes from the fact that the company has the largest combined fleet of ultra-deepwater and high-efficiency floaters. The company has added 17 newbuild floaters since 2008, which have helped to significantly decrease the age of the company's fleet. The company has a total of 41 high-specification floaters, more than any other company in the offshore drilling industry.

This significant fleet means that Transocean has the market position to take advantage of opportunities where they pop up.

Transocean Deepwater Expertise - Transocean Investor Presentation

This fleet translates into significant unmatched deepwater expertise for Transocean. The company has just over 300 years of rig years of experience for deepwater rigs compared to just over 100 for its closest competitor, likely Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL). This enormous size of three times its next competitor means that Transocean has unmatched deepwater expertise.

As the market gets more difficult, customers will have the choice of which company they use for their offshore drilling rigs. Transocean's experience means customers will come to it first if they have the choice.

Transocean Backlog and Relationships - Transocean Investor Presentation

This significant fleet means that Transocean has been able to create a total backlog of an astounding $10.8 billion. The company also has extensive customer relationships with all of the largest oil companies including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), and others. These are all major companies that continue investing through the down cycle.

The continued investment of major oil companies through the downcycle and Transocean's close relationship to them means that the company will be able to continue having contracts. The continuation of these contracts mean show how Transocean's strong market position will support the company surviving a drawn out crash.

Transocean Strong Financials

Now that we have discussed Transocean's strong market position, let's continue by discussing the company's strong financials.

Transocean Revenue and EBITDA - Transocean Investor Presentation

Transocean's overall fleet revenue efficiency has been at an astounding 99% over the past four quarters including a late-2016 peak of more than 100%. That compares to a revenue efficiency of several percent lower for the period immediately after the crash. This shows Transocean's commitment to increasing its revenue efficiency, which should help the company's cash flow over the long term.

Despite this revenue efficiency, we can see from the start of the crash, how rapidly the company's revenue has declined. Transocean's revenue has declined by astounding 63%, which has resulted in the company's adjusted EBITDA dropped dropping by 50% from $1 billion to $0.5 billion. That decline has come along with the company's market cap dropping 75% meaning investors are pricing in a further earnings drop.

However, Transocean's EBITDA margin has managed to increase during this time. This has resulted in the company's efficiency increasing from just over 40% to present values of just over 50%. Even when the markets recover, this increase in efficiency should continue to hold, meaning Transocean's profits should recover to a level higher than what they were before.

Transocean Liquidity - Transocean Investor Presentation

Transocean recently issued $1.25 billion in unsecured notes that are due in 2023. These will provide the liquidity that the company needs to handle a drawn out oil crash, one that lasts all the way until 2023. This will also leave the company with enough capital to buy fire sale assets from other companies or to continue paying back any other expenses that it has. The company also issued an additional $1.64 billion in secured notes that the company should be able to use to cover expenses.

On top of raising a significant $2.89 billion in capital, Transocean has deferred payments on newbuild ships until 2020 and removed an additional $1 billion in shipyard obligations. The company also acquired Transocean Partners to improve its ability to earn cash flow and grow once the markets recover. Transocean also has $3.7 billion in liquidity at the present time. Even taking into account all of the company's expenses, Transocean should still have $4.9 billion of liquidity by year-end 2018.

This shows Transocean's strong financial position and how the company will have more than enough cash flow to handle the oil crash. Now, we have seen Transocean's strong market position, that will enable the company's cash flow to recover when the markets recover. We have also seen Transocean's strong financials that will enable the company to handle the oil crash. We will conclude by discussing the oil market recovery.

Oil Market Recovery

Oil markets have had a difficult time since mid-2014 when they peaked at over $100 per barrel. Even with recent price recoveries, they are still more than 50% below pre-crash highs.

Oil Market Production - Transocean Investor Presentation

The above image shows how recent capex cycles are losing momentum. What that essentially means is that recent capex cycles have been fizzling out and not producing as much production as anticipated. The best way to solve this is to increase capex and increase production. This is something that will help the offshore drilling market, as portions of this capex will go into offshore oil.

Oil Market Demand / Supply Balance - Commodity Research Growth

Continuing deeper into discussing the oil markets, we can see the demand/supply balance of the oil markets until Q4 2017. As we can see, starting in late 2013, supply overtook demand leading to a rapid crash in the oil markets starting in mid-2014. That means it took approximately three quarters for oil prices to begin to fall. From that point, it took another six quarters before oil prices hit their early 2016 bottom and less than $30 per share.

However, the impact on the drop in oil prices affected the market significantly. Supply dropped rapidly and in mid-2016 supply and demand matched up. By now, demand has overtaken supply. As we saw above, it took three quarters for oil prices to begin to fall after supply overtook demand. As a result, we can anticipate it will take an additional several quarters for prices to begin to recover, and another few quarters for prices to recover significantly.

As we can see from this, a major recovery in the oil markets is just over a year or two away. We saw above that Transocean will emerge from 2018 with more liquidity than it has right, and the end of 2018 is more than a year away. This shows overall, how the oil markets are expected to recover soon, and how that will help Transocean.

Conclusion

Transocean has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company watched its stock price drop by 75% from the start of the crash as oil prices have dropped more than 50%. Despite this, Transocean continues to have one of the strongest fleets in the oil industry. The company has dozens of rigs with more deepwater expertise than any other company in the industry.

On top of this, Transocean maintains significant financial strength. The company's revenue and EBITDA have both dropped, however, the company should end 2018 with more liquidity than it has at present. Given that oil markets can be anticipated to recover in the next several years, as we saw above, the company has more than enough liquidity to handle the oil crash.

As a result of the company's strong market position and financials, along with an upcoming recovery in the oil markets, I recommend investing in Transocean at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.